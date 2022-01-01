- Home
- /
- Wellington
- /
- Mole Mexican Restaurant
Mole Mexican Restaurant
770 Reviews
$$
2557 S State Rd suite 150
Wellington, FL 33414
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
PARA COMPARTIR / FOR SHARING
Fresh Guacamole
Freshly made to order, served with chips and salsa.
Chips & Salsa
Freshly made chips and our fire-roasted house-made salsa.
Salsa Sampler
House's selection of five house-made salsas.
Ceviche De Camaron
Mexico City style shrimp ceviche with lime, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado on top. Served with chips.
Nachos
Our house-made chips smothered with cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapeños.
PARA EMPEZAR / STARTERS
Taquitos With guacamole
Two crispy corn tortilla tacos, rolled and filled with potatoes and chorizo, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.
Queso Fundido
Mexican cheese fondue served with tortillas, jalapeño and salsa verde.
Quesadilla
Crisped on the grilled, large flour tortilla filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Mexico City Style Quesadillas
Two handmade corn tortillas filled with Oaxaca cheese.
Esquites De Elote Fresco
Mexico city style corn cocktail.
SOPAS / SOUPS
ENSALADAS / SALADS
Ensalada De Jicama
Jicama salad with fresh tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, cilantro, thin strips of "Serrano" chile and avocado. Garnished with spicy toasted pumpkin seeds.
Ensalada Mixta
Mixed field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots and onions.
Taco Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, tomatoes, carrots, onions and sliced avocado. Served in a flour tortilla basket.
ESPECIALIDADES / HOUSE SPECIALTIES
La Gran Parrillada
A mixed grill on hanger steak, chicken breast, pork chop, chorizo, cactus and charred baby onions, garnished with shredded Oaxaca cheese.
Carne Asada
Marinated and grilled hanger steak served with a cheese enchilada, charred baby onions and guacamole, with blue corn tortillas.
Bisteck A La Mexicana
Strips of hanger steak sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
Camarones A La Mexicana
Shrimp sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
Cochinita Pibil
Traditional Yucatan-platter of pork chunks, marinated in achiote paste, then wrapped and baked in banana leaves, served with pickled onions, salsa verde, black beans and blue corn tortillas. (Not served with rice and beans)
Chiles Rellenos
Two fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and covered with our house fire-roasted tomato sauce.
Carnitas
Chunks of pork confit slow cooked in citrus juices, served with pico de gallo, salsa verde and tortillas on the side. Traditional dish from Michoacán, México.
FAJITAS
Grilled Steak Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled vegetables. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
TAQUERIA / TACOS
Tacos De Arrachera
Three tacos with our marinated and grilled hanger steak, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with guacamole, charro style beans, chipotle salsa and charred baby onions.
Tacos Al Pastor
Three soft tacos with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.
Baja Style Tacos
Three tacos filled with your choice of shrimp or fish, grilled or fried, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado on blue corn tortilla. Served with chipotle and jalapeño dipping sauces.
Flautas Doradas
Three rolled crispy tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.
Tacos
Two soft corn tortilla tacos per order, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with rice, beans and salsa on the side.
Tacos Americano
Two hard shell tacos with ground beef, lettuce, cheese. Served with rice, beans, salsa and sour cream.
ENCHILADAS
Enchiladas (2)
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas (3)
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
Three chicken enchiladas smothered in our signature artisanal-homemade Mole Poblano sauce, covered with melted cheese, sesame seeds and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans. CONTAINS NUTS.
BURRITOS
Burrito
Stuffed with rice and beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Burrito Bowl
Your protein and beans choice, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Burrito Enchilado
Smothered in our homemade enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese.
Chimichanga
Crispy burrito topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde on the side.
NIÑOS / KIDS
Kids Grilled Chicken
All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.
Kids Grilled Steak
All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.
Kids Quesadillas
Two flour mini quesadillas. All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.
Kids Taco Americano
One hard shell taco with ground beef. All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.
GUARNICIONES / SIDES
Side Arroz
Steamed seasoned rice.
Side Cebollitas Asadas
Charred baby onions.
Side Cheese
Side Chips
Side Dressing
Side Frijoles
Refried or black beans.
Side Frijoles Charro
Pinto beans stewed with bacon and jalapeño.
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Grilled Steak
Side Guacamole
Side Jalapeño
Side Mixed Veg
Side Nopales Asados
Side Papas Fritas
French fries, spicy or regular.
Side Picadillo
Side Platanos Fritos
Fried sweet platains.
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Tortillas
POSTRES / DESSERTS
BEBIDAS / BEVERAGES
PARA COMPARTIR / FOR SHARING
Small Fresh Guacamole
Freshly made to order, served with chips and salsa.
Large Fresh Guacamole
Freshly made to order, served with chips and salsa.
Chips & Salsa
Freshly made chips and our fire-roasted house-made salsa.
Salsa Sampler
House's selection of five house-made salsas.
Ceviche De Camaron
Mexico City style shrimp ceviche with lime, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado on top. Served with chips.
Nachos
Our house-made chips smothered with cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapeños.
PARA EMPEZAR / STARTERS
Taquitos With guacamole
Two crispy corn tortilla tacos, rolled and filled with potatoes and chorizo, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.
Queso Fundido Green Chroizo
Mexican cheese fondue served with tortillas, jalapeño and salsa verde.
Quesadilla
Crisped on the grilled, large flour tortilla filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Mexico City Style Quesadillas
Two handmade corn tortillas filled with Oaxaca cheese.
Esquites De Elote Fresco
Mexico city style corn cocktail.
SOPAS / SOUPS
ENSALADAS / SALADS
ESPECIALIDADES / HOUSE SPECIALTIES
La Gran Parrillada (For 1)
A mixed grill on hanger steak, chicken breast, pork chop, chorizo, cactus and charred baby onions, garnished with shredded Oaxaca cheese.
La Gran Parillada (For 2)
A mixed grill on hanger steak, chicken breast, pork chop, chorizo, cactus and charred baby onions, garnished with shredded Oaxaca cheese.
Carne Asada
Marinated and grilled hanger steak served with a cheese enchilada, charred baby onions and guacamole, with blue corn tortillas.
Bisteck A La Mexicana
Strips of hanger steak sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
Camarones A La Mexicana
Shrimp sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
Cochinita Pibil
Traditional Yucatan-platter of pork chunks, marinated in achiote paste, then wrapped and baked in banana leaves, served with pickled onions, salsa verde, black beans and blue corn tortillas. (Not served with rice and beans)
Chiles Rellenos
Two fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and covered with our house fire-roasted tomato sauce.
Carnitas
Chunks of pork confit slow cooked in citrus juices, served with pico de gallo, salsa verde and tortillas on the side. Traditional dish from Michoacán, México.
FAJITAS
Grilled Steak Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled vegetables. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
TAQUERIA / TACOS
Tacos De Arrachera
Three tacos with our marinated and grilled hanger steak, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with guacamole, charro style beans, chipotle salsa and charred baby onions.
Tacos Al Pastor
Three soft tacos with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.
Flautas Doradas
Three rolled crispy tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.
Tacos
Two soft corn tortilla tacos per order, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with rice, beans and salsa on the side.
Tacos Americano
Two hard shell tacos with ground beef, lettuce, cheese. Served with rice, beans, salsa and sour cream.
Fried Shrimp Baja Tacos
Grilled Shrimp Baja Tacos
Fried Fish Baja Tacos
Grilled Fish Baja Tacos
ENCHILADAS
Enchiladas (2)
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas (3)
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
Three chicken enchiladas smothered in our signature artisanal-homemade Mole Poblano sauce, covered with melted cheese, sesame seeds and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans. CONTAINS NUTS.
BURRITOS
Burrito
Stuffed with rice and beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Burrito Bowl
Your protein and beans choice, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Burrito Enchilado
Smothered in our homemade enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese.
Chimichanga
Crispy burrito topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde on the side.
NIÑOS / KIDS
Kids Grilled Chicken
All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.
Kids Grilled Steak
All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.
Kids Quesadillas
Two mini flour quesadillas. All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.
Kids Taco Americano
One hard shell taco with ground beef. All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.
GUARNICIONES / SIDES
Side Arroz
Steamed seasoned rice.
Side Cebollitas Asadas
Charred baby onions.
Side Cheese
Side Chips
Side Dressing
Side Frijoles
Refried or black beans.
Side Frijoles Charro
Pinto beans stewed with bacon and jalapeño.
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Grilled Steak
Side Guacamole
Side Jalapeño
Side Mixed Veg
Side Nopales Asados
Side Papas Fritas
French fries, spicy or regular.
Side Picadillo
Side Platanos Fritos
Fried sweet platains.
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Tortillas
POSTRES / DESSERTS
BEBIDAS / BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to Móle! Our family has been in business for over 25 years. Our hometown is the big apple but we have now made it down to sunny south Florida to provide you the most authentic and tasty Mexican food in Wellington! We are located right outside of the Wellington Green Mall, close to Toojay’s. Please come by and check us out! Buen Provecho!
2557 S State Rd suite 150, Wellington, FL 33414