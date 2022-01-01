Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mole Mexican Restaurant

770 Reviews

$$

2557 S State Rd suite 150

Wellington, FL 33414

PARA COMPARTIR / FOR SHARING

Fresh Guacamole

$15.00+

Freshly made to order, served with chips and salsa.

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Freshly made chips and our fire-roasted house-made salsa.

Salsa Sampler

$10.00

House's selection of five house-made salsas.

Ceviche De Camaron

$18.00

Mexico City style shrimp ceviche with lime, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado on top. Served with chips.

Nachos

$12.00

Our house-made chips smothered with cheese, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapeños.

PARA EMPEZAR / STARTERS

Taquitos With guacamole

$12.00

Two crispy corn tortilla tacos, rolled and filled with potatoes and chorizo, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Mexican cheese fondue served with tortillas, jalapeño and salsa verde.

Quesadilla

$12.00

Crisped on the grilled, large flour tortilla filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Mexico City Style Quesadillas

$12.00

Two handmade corn tortillas filled with Oaxaca cheese.

Esquites De Elote Fresco

$12.00

Mexico city style corn cocktail.

SOPAS / SOUPS

Caldo De Pollo

$9.00

Homemade Mexican-style chicken soup with rice, carrots, celery and onions.

Pozole

$16.00

Traditional hearty-hominy corn and pork meat soup; garnishes on the side, shredded lettuce, onions, cilantro, avocado and chips.

ENSALADAS / SALADS

Ensalada De Jicama

$14.00

Jicama salad with fresh tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, cilantro, thin strips of "Serrano" chile and avocado. Garnished with spicy toasted pumpkin seeds.

Ensalada Mixta

$10.00

Mixed field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots and onions.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, tomatoes, carrots, onions and sliced avocado. Served in a flour tortilla basket.

ESPECIALIDADES / HOUSE SPECIALTIES

La Gran Parrillada

$32.00+

A mixed grill on hanger steak, chicken breast, pork chop, chorizo, cactus and charred baby onions, garnished with shredded Oaxaca cheese.

Carne Asada

$28.00

Marinated and grilled hanger steak served with a cheese enchilada, charred baby onions and guacamole, with blue corn tortillas.

Bisteck A La Mexicana

$28.00

Strips of hanger steak sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.

Camarones A La Mexicana

$28.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.

Cochinita Pibil

$27.00

Traditional Yucatan-platter of pork chunks, marinated in achiote paste, then wrapped and baked in banana leaves, served with pickled onions, salsa verde, black beans and blue corn tortillas. (Not served with rice and beans)

Chiles Rellenos

$25.00

Two fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and covered with our house fire-roasted tomato sauce.

Carnitas

$26.00

Chunks of pork confit slow cooked in citrus juices, served with pico de gallo, salsa verde and tortillas on the side. Traditional dish from Michoacán, México.

FAJITAS

Grilled Steak Fajitas

$28.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$28.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$23.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$22.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled vegetables. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

TAQUERIA / TACOS

Tacos De Arrachera

$28.00

Three tacos with our marinated and grilled hanger steak, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with guacamole, charro style beans, chipotle salsa and charred baby onions.

Tacos Al Pastor

$26.00

Three soft tacos with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.

Baja Style Tacos

$25.00

Three tacos filled with your choice of shrimp or fish, grilled or fried, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado on blue corn tortilla. Served with chipotle and jalapeño dipping sauces.

Flautas Doradas

$17.00

Three rolled crispy tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.

Tacos

$17.00

Two soft corn tortilla tacos per order, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with rice, beans and salsa on the side.

Tacos Americano

$14.00

Two hard shell tacos with ground beef, lettuce, cheese. Served with rice, beans, salsa and sour cream.

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas (2)

$17.00

Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas (3)

$19.00

Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas De Mole Poblano

$27.00

Three chicken enchiladas smothered in our signature artisanal-homemade Mole Poblano sauce, covered with melted cheese, sesame seeds and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans. CONTAINS NUTS.

BURRITOS

Burrito

$16.00

Stuffed with rice and beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.

Burrito Bowl

$17.00

Your protein and beans choice, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.

Burrito Enchilado

$17.00

Smothered in our homemade enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese.

Chimichanga

$17.00

Crispy burrito topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde on the side.

NIÑOS / KIDS

All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.

Kids Grilled Steak

$9.00

All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.

Kids Quesadillas

$9.00

Two flour mini quesadillas. All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.

Kids Taco Americano

$9.00

One hard shell taco with ground beef. All orders come with your choice of soda (sprite, coke or diet coke), plus rice and beans or fries.

GUARNICIONES / SIDES

Side Arroz

$3.00

Steamed seasoned rice.

Side Cebollitas Asadas

$6.00

Charred baby onions.

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Frijoles

$3.00

Refried or black beans.

Side Frijoles Charro

$4.00

Pinto beans stewed with bacon and jalapeño.

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Side Grilled Steak

$6.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Mixed Veg

$5.00

Side Nopales Asados

$7.00

Side Papas Fritas

$7.00

French fries, spicy or regular.

Side Picadillo

$4.00

Side Platanos Fritos

$6.00

Fried sweet platains.

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

POSTRES / DESSERTS

Flan

$8.00

An authentic caramel custard, made in house and served with a dollop of whipped cream.

Tres Leches

$9.00

Our house-made spongy and milk-drenched cake will have you saying, "Holy Móle!"

BEBIDAS / BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

Restaurant info

Welcome to Móle! Our family has been in business for over 25 years. Our hometown is the big apple but we have now made it down to sunny south Florida to provide you the most authentic and tasty Mexican food in Wellington! We are located right outside of the Wellington Green Mall, close to Toojay’s. Please come by and check us out! Buen Provecho!

Website

Location

2557 S State Rd suite 150, Wellington, FL 33414

Directions

Gallery
Mole Mexican Restaurant image
Mole Mexican Restaurant image
Mole Mexican Restaurant image

