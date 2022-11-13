Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs

review star

No reviews yet

1718 South Congress Avenue

Palm Springs, FL 33461

Order Again

Popular Items

Smokey
Chicken Breast Sandwich
1/2 Chicken, 2 Sides

Rotisserie Chicken with Sides

1/4 Chicken White, 2 Sides

$9.40

1/4 Chicken Dark, 2 Sides

$8.40

1/2 Chicken, 2 Sides

$11.40

Family Dinner

$20.25

Whole Chicken, 2 Large Sides

Big Family Dinner

$39.75

2 Whole Chickens, 3 Large Sides

5 Drumsticks, 2 Sides

$9.15

When Available

Thigh Meal, 2 Sides

$8.40+

Pastas with Chicken

Smokey

$14.50

Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce

Chicken & Artichoke Linguine

$13.50

with tasso, garlic, tomato and herbs

Primavera Linguine with Chicken

$13.75

Vegetables tossed in a light clam broth with olive oil, garlic, and herbs

Pastas (No Chicken)

Smokey (No Chicken)

$7.30

Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce

Chicken & Artichoke Linguine (No Chicken)

$7.05

with tasso, garlic, tomato and herbs

Primavera Linguine (No Chicken)

$10.30

Vegetables tossed in a light clam broth with olive oil, garlic, and herbs

Mac & Cheese

$7.55

Corkscrew Pasta, 4 cheeses and a hint of bacon

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.65+

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.35+

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.35+

Meat Loaf Sandwich

$10.25+

Hot or cold. Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Lettuce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.45+

Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.

House Salad

$5.45+

Honey Mustard Dressing Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.25+

1/4 White Chicken Deboned Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.

Chicken House Salad

$12.25+

Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.

Entrees

Meat Loaf Dinner

$12.00

with Mushroom Cream Gravy, 2 Sides

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.50

BBQ Chicken Plate

$10.35

Pulled BBQ Chicken, 2 Sides

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.35

5 Sides Platter

$6.00

3 Sides Platter

$4.00

Bird By Iteself (No Sides)

Whole Chicken Solo

$16.50

1/2 Chicken Solo

$8.65

1/4 Chicken White Solo

$6.25

1/4 Chicken Dark Solo

$5.25

Drumstick Solo

$1.35

For orders larger than 5 drumsticks, please call the store to check for availability since we only cook whole chickens and at times are unable to accommodate larger drumstick orders.

Thigh Solo

$3.00

Combo Specials

Soup & Salad

$7.95

Half Sandwich & Soup

$8.55

Half Sandwich & Salad

$11.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.00+

Black Bean Soup (non-vegetarian)

$3.00+

Chilled Gazpacho

$3.00+

Sides

Horseradish Smashers

$2.00+

Parsley Carrots

$2.00+

Brown Rice & Beans (non-vegetarian)

$2.00+

Pasta Primavera

$2.00+

Cole Slaw

$2.00+

Green Beans

$2.75+

Cucumber Salad

$2.75+

Fresh Fruit

$2.75+

Homemade Bread

Homemade Stick Bread

$3.00

1/2 Homemade Stick Bread

$1.50

1/4 Homemade Stick Bread

$0.75

Kid's Menu

1 Drumstick, 1 Side

$3.00

2 Drumsticks, 2 Sides

$5.10

3 Drumsticks, 2 Sides

$6.45

4 Drumsticks, 2 Sides

$7.80

Butter Penne Pasta

$3.80

Penne Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$5.80

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.35

Chocolate Banana Cream Pie

$3.50

Apple Pie

$3.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Pepsi Products

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet, unsweet or herbal raspberry

Bottled Water

$2.75

Can/Bottled Beverage

$3.25

Organic Juice Box

$1.75Out of stock

Extras

Chicken Salad

$5.30+

BBQ Chicken

$5.30+

Mushroom Cream Gravy

$2.00+

House Salad Dressing

$4.50+

Honey Mustard

Caesar Salad Dressing

$4.50+

BBQ Sauce

$3.00+

Souffle Cup of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Souffle Cup of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Souffle Cup of Mushroom Cream Gravy

$0.50

Catering | Per Person | 10 or more People

Catering Order Delivery

Out of stock

Delivery for catering orders of 10 or more people only, 24 hour notice required. If less than 24 hours or delivery is more than 5 miles from store location, please call the store for delivery availability. Enter address and requested delivery time in the Special Instructions box below. Delivery schedule is based on driver availability, existing caterings, and requested delivery time. We will contact you if there is a conflict.

Serving Utensils

We offer metal tongs and spoons that are $2.50 each and are yours to keep and use for your next catering. Please select your corresponding catering items and additional utensils if necessary.

Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread

$11.85

Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.

Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread

$11.20Out of stock

Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.

Chicken, Smashed Potatoes, Salad, & Bread

$9.30Out of stock

Wood fired rotisserie chicken, horseradish smashed potatoes, salad, & homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.

Chicken and Artichoke Linguine, Salad, & Bread

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken and Artichoke with linguine in a tomato and garlic sauce, House or Caesar salad, and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.

Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Salad, & Bread

$7.75Out of stock

Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce (no Chicken), House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.

Mac and Cheese, Salad, & Bread

$7.75Out of stock

Mac and Cheese (Corkscrew pasta, 4 cheeses and a hint of bacon), House or Caesar salad, and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.

Chicken, Smashed Potatoes, Vinaigrette Cole Slaw, & Bread

$8.60Out of stock

Wood fired rotisserie chicken, horseradish smashed potatoes, vinaigrette cole slaw & homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.

Gallon of Iced Tea

$6.00Out of stock

CATERING ORDERS ONLY: Sweet, Unsweet, or Raspberry Unsweet Tea. Each Gallon serves 10-12 people. Please indicate in the Special Requests box if you would like us to include cups and/or ice.

2 Liter

$5.00

CATERING ORDERS ONLY: Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, or Sprite. Each 2 Liter serves 5-8 people. Please indicate in the Special Requests box if you would like us to include cups and/or ice.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!

Website

Location

1718 South Congress Avenue, Palm Springs, FL 33461

Directions

Gallery
C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs image
C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs image
C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs image

