L-Dub Subs 16 S. J Street

26 Reviews

16 S. J Street

Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Stallion
Hook Up
Meat & Greet

Sandwiches

8" Roll with Ham, Provalone, Mayo, Contraband Sauce, toasted and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Chips

Put Your Ham on My Thigh

$9.95+

Prosciutto, Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Dayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes - TOASTED

Hot Mess

$9.95+

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Dayonnaise, Spicy Mustard Lettuce, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Black Olives - TOASTED

Italian Stallion

$9.95+

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes, Oil & Vinegar

Lake Quirky Club

$9.95+

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Dayonnaise, Yellow Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Redneck Cuban

$9.95+

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, BBQ Cole Slaw - TOASTED

Dirty Yardbird

$9.95+

Shaved Chicken, Dirty Sauce, BBQ Sauce TOASTED and finished with Pickles and BBQ Cole Slaw

Tree Hugger

$8.95+

Monterey Jack Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Avocado, Dayonnaise - TOASTEDn

Meat & Greet

$8.95+

One Selection of Meat, One Selection of Cheese - dressed your way

Hook Up

$9.95+

Two Selections of Meat, One Selection of Cheese - Dressed your way

Sunday Special - My Ami

$8.45Out of stock

Beer broth Pastrami, Salami & Swiss toasted then finished with Spicy Mustard and topped w/Sauerkraut

Monday Special -Rocketman

$8.45Out of stock

8" roll slathered with Contraband Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese the toasted. Shaved Roast Beef and Arugula added afterwards

Tuesday Special - Erin Go Braughless

$8.45Out of stock

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut toasted on an 8" roll and topped with Russian Dressing

Wednesday Special - Meatball Sub

$9.95Out of stock

8" Sub with Mama Gizzi Meatballs and slathered in gravy, toasted and topped with Provolone and Parmesan Cheese.

Wednesday Special - LARGE Meatball Sub

$13.95Out of stock

Thursday Special - Da' Brooklyn

$8.45

Corn Beef & Pastrami toasted on Rye with Swiss and topped with Dill Pickles and BBQ Cole Slaw

Friday Special - The Big Easy

$8.45Out of stock

Ham, Capicola, Salami & Pro alone Cheese toasted and topped w/Hot Muffuletta Salad

Saturday Special - Tuna Melt

$8.45

Saturday Bonus Special - Chicken Salad

$8.45

Not Your Mama's Thanksgiving Leftovers

$8.95

Fresh roll scooped and smothered with Dayonnaise and filled with turkey, toasted and topped with our own Cranberry-Pomegranate Molasses

Soup of the Day

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$4.50Out of stock

Mathews Beer Cheese Soup

$4.50Out of stock

Roasted Corn and Shrimp Chowder

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken and Poblano Pepper Soup

$4.50Out of stock

Salads

Running Thru The Garden

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce, choice of fixings, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Sweetened Tea

$3.00

Lemonlime Gatorade

$3.00

Orange Gatorade

$3.00

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemon Aid

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Accessories

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$2.50

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$2.50

Chips

$1.75

Cookie

$1.00

BBQ Cole Slaw

$2.00

Retail

Dirty Bird Sauce

$8.00

Dirty Bird Ghost Pepper Sauce

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

16 S. J Street, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Directions

