Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Salad
Pizza

Mamma Mia's on the Beach

376 Reviews

$

10 S Ocean Blvd

Lake Worth, FL 33460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

20" Cheese Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
Italian Sub

20 Inch Pizzas

20" Cheese Pizza

20" Cheese Pizza

$23.00

Simple, yet simply delicious. Mozzarella on top of our homemade pizza sauce, then baked to golden brown. It has just what you want, and nothing you don’t

20" Alcamo

$28.50

20" BBQ Chicken

$27.50

Bbq chicken, red onions & mozzarella 

20" Bianca

20" Bianca

$25.50

A no sauce pie with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and garlic

20" Bianca Spinach and Mushroom

$28.50

A no sauce pie with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic, mushroom and spinach

20" Brooklyn Special

20" Brooklyn Special

$30.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, red onions & mozzarella 

20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$28.50

Breaded chicken, gorgonzola cheese, celery, buffalo sauce, ranch & mozzarella

20" Calabrese

20" Calabrese

$28.50

Roasted chicken, spinach, roasted tomatoes, ricotta cheese & mozzarella

20" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$28.50

Roasted chicken, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing 

20" Chicken Cacciatore

$28.50

Roasted chicken, peppers, red onions, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella and fresh basil

20" Foccacia

20" Foccacia

$25.00

A no sauce pie with kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onions, celery, fresh basil, roasted tomatoes, pesto & mozzarella

20" Four Season

20" Four Season

$27.50

Ham, artichokes, mushrooms, pesto, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, pizza sauce & fresh basil

20" Hawaiian

20" Hawaiian

$27.50

Pineapple, bacon, ham, mozzarella & pizza sauce

20" Lasagna Pizza

20" Lasagna Pizza

$28.50

Layered with ground beef, mozzarella, fresh basil, &ricottacheese

20" Little Italy

$28.00

Roasted tomatoes, sausage, peppers, onions, grape tomatoes, mozarella & fresh basil

20" Margherita

20" Margherita

$28.50

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh basil, Sea Salt

20" Meat Lover's

20" Meat Lover's

$28.50

A no sauce pie pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, roasted tomatoes & mozzarella

20" Romana

20" Romana

$27.50

A no sauce pie with roasted tomatoes, ham, salami, provolone, red onions, pesto, mozzarella, & fresh basil

20" Rustica

20" Rustica

$34.50

A no sauce pie with mixed vegetables & mozzarella

20" San Remo

$28.50

20" Milano

$28.50

20" Pizza Pomodoro

$27.50

Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pesto, fresh basil & extra virgin olive oil 

20" Veggie

$28.50

20" Melazane

$28.50

14 Inch Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

$16.75

Simple, yet simply delicious. Mozzarella on top of our homemade pizza sauce, then baked to golden brown. It has just what you want, and nothing you don’t

14" Alcamo

$23.25

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.50

Bbq chicken, red onions & mozzarella 

14" Bianca

$20.50

A no sauce pie with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, garlic, spinach and mushroom

14" Bianca Spinach and Mushroom

$23.50

A no sauce pie with ricotta cheese, mozzarella & garlic 

14" Brooklyn Special

$25.50

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, red onions & mozzarella 

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.50

Breaded chicken, gorgonzola cheese, celery, buffalo sauce, ranch & mozzarella

14" Calabrese

$23.25

Roasted chicken, spinach, roasted tomatoes, ricotta cheese & mozzarella

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.75

Roasted chicken, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing 

14" Chicken Cacciatore

$23.25

Roasted chicken, peppers, red onions, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella & fresh basil

14" Foccacia

$19.75

A no sauce pie with kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, red onions, celery, fresh basil, roasted tomatoes, pesto & mozzarella

14" Four Season

$22.25

Ham, artichokes, mushrooms, pesto, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, pizza sauce & fresh basil

14" Hawaiian

$22.25

Pineapple, bacon, ham, mozzarella & pizza sauce

14" Lasagna Pizza

$23.25

Layered with ground beef, mozzarella, fresh basil, &ricottacheese

14" Little Italy

$23.75

Roasted tomatoes, sausage, peppers, onions, grape tomatoes, mozarella & fresh basil

14" Margherita

$23.25

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Grandma Sauce, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh basil, Sea Salt

14" Meat Lover's

$23.25

A no sauce pie pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, roasted tomatoes & mozzarella

14" Milano

$23.25

14" Pizza Pomodoro

$22.25

Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pesto, fresh basil & extra virgin olive oil 

14" Romana

$22.25

A no sauce pie with roasted tomatoes, ham, salami, provolone, red onions, pesto, mozzarella, & fresh basil

14" Rustica

$27.75

A no sauce pie with mixed vegetables & mozzarella

14" San Remo

$23.25

14" Melazane

$23.25

14" Veggie

$23.25

Sicilian Pizzas

Grandma's Pizza

Grandma's Pizza

$24.00

Mozzarella, grandma's sauce, a touch of fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, romano cheese, & fresh basil

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella and pizza sauce

Detroit Sicilian

$22.50
Nonno's Sicilian

Nonno's Sicilian

$25.00

Mozzarella, grandma's sauce, a touch of fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, romano cheese, & fresh basil

Strombolis-Calzones-Rolls

Italian Stromboli

$11.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and pesto

Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Filled with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and romano cheese

Italian Calzone

$11.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, pesto and ricotta cheese

Spinach Roll

$10.00

Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and a touch of ricotta cheese

Meatball Parmigiano Roll

$10.00

Meatball, roasted tomatoes, and mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Roll

$10.00

Roasted chicken, roasted tomatoes, pesto, and mozzarella

Pepperoni Roll

$10.00

Pepperoni and mozzarella

Sausage, Pep, Onions Roll

$10.00

Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, and romano cheese

Chicken Roll

$10.00

12" Gluten Free Pizza

12" GF Cheese

$13.00

Gluten free crust, simple, yet simply delicious. Mozzarella on top of our homemade pizza sauce, then baked to golden brown. It has just what you want, and nothing you don’t.

12" GF Alcamo

$18.50

12" GF BBQ Chicken

$18.50

12" GF Bianca

$18.50

12": GF Bianca Spinach

$18.50

12" GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.50

12" GF Brooklyn

$18.50

12" GF Buffalo Chicken

$18.50

12" GF Calabrese

$18.50

12" GF Ck Cacciatore

$18.50

12" GF Foccacia

$18.50

12" GF Fourseasons

$18.50

12" GF Hawaiian

$18.50

12" GF Lasagna

$18.50

12" GF Little Italy

$18.50

12" GF Margherita

$18.50

12" GF Meatlover

$18.50

12" GF Milano

$18.50

12" GF Pomodoro

$18.50

12" GF Romana

$18.50

12" GF Rustica

$18.50

12" GF San Remo

$18.50

Appetizers

Garlic Rolls - TOGO

Garlic Rolls - TOGO

Homemade Rolls tossed in Garlic, Butter, Pesto, and Romano Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.75

A Scrumptious Collection of Six Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded, Fried Golden Brown and Served with our Marinara dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders (5)

Chicken Tenders (5)

$9.50

Boneless Chicken Tenders Marinated in Special Seasonings, Deep Fried until Golden Brown. Served with Honey Mustard or Ketchup

10 Wings

10 Wings

$17.99

Chicken Wings prepared with your choice of sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch

Rice Ball

$6.25

Smores Kit

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Croutons, Romano Cheese

Mamma's Salad

$10.50

Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Candied Nuts, Cranberries, Gorgonzola

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini, Feta

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini, Gorgonzola

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Chick Peas, Cucumbers Kalamata Olives, Peperoncini, Ham, Salami, Provolone

Amico Salad

$12.00

Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.50

Chicken lightly coated in Parmigiana Breadcrumbs, Tomato Sauce and Melted Cheese on a Hoagie Roll

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.50

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce and Melted Cheese on a Hoagie Roll

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.50

Eggplant Lightly Coated in Parmigiana Breadcrumbs, Tomato Sauce and Melted Cheese on a Hoagie Roll

Philly Sub

$10.50

Steak tossed with sautéed Onions, Melted Cheese on a Hoagie Roll

Philly Deluxe Sub

$12.50

Steak tossed with sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Greenpeppers Melted Cheese on a Hoagie Roll

Italian Sub

$11.50

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Sub Sauce on a Hoagie Roll

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.50

Breaded Chicken Cutlet Tossed in Marinara Baked with Mozzarella Served with Spaghetti

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.50

Breaded Eggplant Tossed in Marinara Baked with Mozzarella Served with Spaghetti

Spag Marinara

Spag Marinara

$10.50

Spaghetti or Penne Pasta in Marinara Sauce

Spag MEATBALLS

Spag MEATBALLS

$13.50

Spag MEAT SAUCE

$13.50

Spag Butter

$10.50

Penne MEAT SAUCE

$13.50

Penne MEATBALLS

$13.50

Penne Marinara

$10.50

Penne Butter

$10.50

Kid Spag Marinara

$7.00

Kid Spag Butter

$7.00

SIC DINNER

$15.00

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Filled with Creamy Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips

2 Scoop Italian Ice

2 Scoop Italian Ice

$4.75
3 Scoop Italian Ice

3 Scoop Italian Ice

$5.50

1 Scoop Italian Ice

$3.25

Sides

Side of Meatballs

Side of Meatballs

In Marinara Sauce , Romano Cheese and Basil

Side of Chicken

$3.50
Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Served with Ketchup

Side of Marinara

$1.25

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$0.75

Ranch Dressing Packet

$1.25

Balsamic Vinaigrette Packet

$1.25

Caeser Dressing Packet

$1.25

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.25

Side Of Blue Cheese

$1.25

Side of Kalamata Olives

$1.25

Side of Pepperoncini

$1.25

Side of Anchovies

$3.00

Pizza Dough

$7.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.89

Coca-Cola Products

Bottled Water

$3.00
Blue Gatorade

Blue Gatorade

$3.50
White Gatorade

White Gatorade

$3.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.25

Rockstar

$4.25
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.75

Chardonnay

$6.75

1.5 Liter Bottle of Wine

$40.00

Cabernet

$6.75

Merlot

$6.75

Sangiovese Chianti

$6.75

Beer

Draft Peroni

$5.00

Draft La Trop

$5.00

Draft Yuengling

$5.00

Draft Miller Lite

$4.50

Bottle Angry Orchird (Copy)

$5.25

Bottle Blue Moon

$5.75

Bottle Coors Light

$5.25

Bottle Corona Extra

$5.75

Bottle Corona Light

$5.75

Bottle Funky Buddha

$5.75

Bottle Heineken

$5.75

Bottle Lagunitas IPA

$5.75

Bottle Miller Lite

$5.25

Bottle Modelo

$5.75

Bottle Peroni

$5.75

Bottle Yeungling

$5.25

White Claw

$5.25

Truly

$5.25

Twisted Tea

$5.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Gourmet Pizza, Italian Entrees, Subs, Salads and much more while enjoying the spectacular ocean view!

Website

Location

10 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth, FL 33460

Directions

Gallery
Mamma Mia's on the Beach image
Mamma Mia's on the Beach image
Mamma Mia's on the Beach image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oceano Kitchen - Lantana
orange star4.6 • 484
201-1 East ocean ave Lantana, FL 33462
View restaurantnext
Field of Greens - Clematis
orange star4.4 • 801
412 Clematis St West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Josie's Ristorante
orange star3.8 • 442
1602 S Federal Hwy Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business - 437 Northwood Rd
orange star4.5 • 71
437 Northwood Rd West palm beach, FL 33407
View restaurantnext
Big John's Eatery - 100 Sansburys Way #108
orange starNo Reviews
100 Sansburys Way #108 West Palm Beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Cucina Moderna - Lake Worth
orange star4.5 • 770
9835 Lake Worth Rd Lake Worth, FL 33467
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Worth

Benny's On The Beach - 10 S Ocean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 5,372
10 S Ocean Blvd Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Cucina Moderna - Lake Worth
orange star4.5 • 770
9835 Lake Worth Rd Lake Worth, FL 33467
View restaurantnext
Oceano Kitchen - Lantana
orange star4.6 • 484
201-1 East ocean ave Lantana, FL 33462
View restaurantnext
El Rinconcito Colombiano 3
orange star4.5 • 437
2107 10th Ave N Lake Worth, FL 33461
View restaurantnext
Mathews Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 418
130 S H St Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
East Side Pizza
orange star4.4 • 316
121 S 3rd St Lantana, FL 33462
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Worth
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston