Cucina Moderna Boynton Beach
No reviews yet
9918 Lyons Rd #250
Boynton Beach, FL 33472
Order Again
Popular Items
Gourmet Pizzas
12" CM Pizza
EVOO/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce
12" Margherita Pizza
Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce
12" Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp
12" Americano Pizza
Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom
12" Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops
12" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce
12" Vegetarian Pizza
Green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/ mushrooms/sauce/cheese
12" White Pizza
Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella
12" 3-Cheese Calzone Pizza
Marinara sauce
12" Wheat CM Pizza
Evoo/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce
12" Wheat Margarita
Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce
12" Wheat Shrimp Scampi
Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp
12" Wheat Americano
Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom
12" Wheat Eggplant Parm
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops
12" Wheat Rugola & Prosciutto
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula
12" Wheat Buffalo Chicken
Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce
12" Wheat Vegetarian
Green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/ mushrooms/sauce/cheese
12" Wheat White Pizza
Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella
16" Cm Pizza
EVOO/garlic/grilled chicken/sweety peppers/basil/sauce
16" Margarita Pizza
Basil/fresh mozzarella/sauce
16" Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Pesto/red roasted peppers/spinach/garlic/shrimp
16" Americano Pizza
Pepperoni/sausage/mushroom
16" Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/grilled eggplant/ricotta dollops
16" Rugola & Prosciutto Pizza
Tomato sauce dollops/fresh mozzarella/tomato slices/prosciutto/arugula
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Fresh mozzarella/chicken/onions/bacon/buffalo sauce
16" Vegetarian Pizza
green peppers/garlic/tomatoes/onions/mushrooms/sauce/cheese
16" White Pizza
Romano cheese/garlic/ricotta/mozzarella
Starters & Sharing
Burrata & Proscuitto
Balsamic Glaze
Crispy Calamari
Sweety peppers, House made Marinara, Roasted Pepper Aioli
CM Chicken Wings
Caramelized onions, Shaved Garlic, EVOO
Fork & Knife Meatballs-APP
Veal, Pork, Beef, Dollop of ricotta cheese, basil, Sunday Gravy
Fried Mozzarella
Panko breaded cheese, Sunday Gravy
Homemade Arancini
Crispy rice balls, ground beef, parmesan, Sunday Gravy
Mozzarella Tomato Stack
Arugula, sweety pepper, EVOO, truffle balsamic glace, seasalt
Mussels Pomo Doro-APP
PEI mussels, onions, garlic, cilantro, marinara seafood broth
Rustic Bruschetta Scampi
Gulf shrimp, tomato, garlic, white wine, lemon butter
Truffle Parmigiana Fries-APP
Steel cut fries, truffle oil, parmigiana
Fried Ravioli-APP (5)
Fried ravioli served with tomato sauce
Fresh Greens & Soup
Antipasto
Baby romaine, arugula, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, ham, red roasted peppers, tomato, red onion, balsamic vin
Basil Grilled Chicken
Baby romaine, arugula, garbanzo beans, black beans, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, shaved red onion, tuscan citrus vin
Caesar Salad -LG
Black & white croutons, parmesan
Cm House-LG
Hand picked greens, sweety peppers, shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, balsamic vin
Grilled Filet Mignon Blue
Hand picked greens, avocado, mango, aged blue cheese, black beans, candied pecans, balsamic vin
Healthy Nut
Arugula, baby romaine, candied pecans, strawberries, mango, shaved red onions, corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, tuscan citrus vin
Soup Bowl, CM Chowder
Clams , Potatoes, Carrots, Corn, Tomato Sauce, Cream
Between The Crust
Chicken Parm Sub
Italian bread, mozzarella, Sunday Gravy
Eggplant Parm Sub
Sunday gravy, mozzarella, Italian bread
Italiano Grinder
Ham, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, balsamic vin
Meatball Grinder
Ricotta, mozzarella, sunday gravy, italian bread
Overloaded Cheese Filet
House Specialties
Baked Ziti-D
Sunday gravy, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella
Barrel Cut Filet Mignon-D
Caramelized shallot confit, wild mushroom demi, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes
Chicken Francese-D
Shallots, lemon white wine, linguine
Chicken Parm-D
Crispy chicken, sunday gravy, mozzarella cheese, linguine
Chicken Piccata-D
Capers, shallots, lemon white wine, linguine
Chicken Valdastana-D
Prosciutto, provolone, marsala, mushrooms, parmigiana rosemary roasted potatoes
Cm Chicken-D
Sweety peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara demi glaze, parmigiana rosemarry roast potatoes
Eggplant Parm-D
Provolone, mozzarella, pecorino, sunday gravy
Fett Alfredo-D
Egg yolk, cream, pecorino
Fett Bolognese-D
Veal, pork, beef, sunday gravy cream sauce, aged truffle pecorino
Fettuccine Carbonara-D
Prosciutto, green peas, shallots, cream, Egg Yolk
Lasagna-D
Veal, pork, beef, ricotta, romano, sunday gravy
Linguine White Clam Sauce-D
EVOO, basil, garlic, white wine
Meatballs & Sunday Gravy-D
Veal, pork, beef, sunday gravy, linguine
Med Seafood Pasta Bowl-D
Wild shrimp, little neck clams, calamari, chorizo, linguine, white wine seafood broth
Mussels Bianco-D
P.E.I. mussels, chorizo, garlic, onions, cilantro, linguine, white wine seafood broth
Penne Ala Vodka-D
Garlic, marinara, cream, basil, pecorino
Pesto & Shrimp-D
Pesto Sauce, Mushroom, tomato, linguine
Shrimp Parm-D
Panko, house gravy, mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi-D
Wild shrimp, linguine, garlic, white wine, lemon, basil, seafood broth
Surf & Turf-D
Filet Mignon, Wild Shrimp, Creamy Marsala Demi Glaze, Truffle Fries
Veal Francese-D
Shallots | Lemon White Wine | Linguine
Veal Parm-D
Panko | Sunday gravy | mozzarella | House Pasta
Veal Piccata-D
Capers | Shallots | Lemon White Wine | Linguine
Sides
Desserts
Gelato | 2 Scoops
Cannoli
Ricotta cheese/ Chocolate Chips/ Powdered Sugar
Cheesecake
Ricotta Cheesecake
Warm Chocolate Lava Cake | Gelato
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake with Gelato
Zeppoli W Nutella
Homemade, Nutella, Powdered Sugar
Coconut Cream Pie
Butter cookie crust, Homemade coconut filing, topped with whip cream. Big enough for 2
Kid's Meals
Catering Menu
Half Tray Fork & Knife Meatballs
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy
Full Tray Fork & Knife Meatballs
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy
Half Tray Chicken Wings (30)
Caramelized Onions | Shaved Garlic | EVOO
Full Tray Chicken Wings (60)
Caramelized Onions | Shaved Garlic | EVOO
Half Tray Mozzarella Tomato Stack
Arugula | Sweety Peppers | Truffle Balsamic Glaze | Sea Salt
Full Tray Mozzarella Tomato Stack
Arugula | Sweety Peppers | Truffle Balsamic Glaze | Sea Salt
Half Tray CM House Salad
Hand picked greens | Sweety Peppers | Shaved Red Onion | Cherry Tomatoes | Garbanzo Beans | Balsamic Vinaigrette
Full Tray CM House Salad
Hand picked greens | Sweety Peppers | Shaved Red Onion | Cherry Tomatoes | Garbanzo Beans | Balsamic Vinaigrette
Half Tray Caesar Salad
Black and White Croutons | Parmesana
Full Tray Caesar Salad
Black and White Croutons | Parmesana
Half Tray Basil Grilled Chicken Salad
Baby Romaine | Arugula | Garbanzo Beans | Cherry Tomatoes | Black Beans | Sliced Cucumber | Shaved Red Onion | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
Full Tray Basil Grilled Chicken Salad
Baby Romaine | Arugula | Garbanzo Beans | Cherry Tomatoes | Black Beans | Sliced Cucumber | Shaved Red Onion | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
Half Tray Healthy Nut Salad
Arugula | Baby Romaine | Candied Pecans | Strawberries | Mango | Shaved Red Onion | Corn | Cherry Tomatoes | Avocado | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
Full Tray Healthy Nut Salad
Arugula | Baby Romaine | Candied Pecans | Strawberries | Mango | Shaved Red Onion | Corn | Cherry Tomatoes | Avocado | Tuscan Citrus Vinaigrette
Half Tray Meatballs W/ Linguine
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy | Linguine
Full Tray Meatballs W/Linguine
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy
Half Tray Chicken Parm W/ Linguine
Crispy Chicken | Sunday Gravy | Mozzarella Cheese | Linguine
Full Tray Chicken Parm W/ Linguine
Crispy Chicken | Sunday Gravy | Mozzarella Cheese | Linguine
Half Tray Lasagna (2hr Notice)
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta | Romano | Sunday Gravy
Full Tray Lasagna (2hr Notice)
Veal | Pork | Beef | Ricotta | Romano | Sunday Gravy
Half Tray Linguine White Clam
EVOO | Basil | Garlic | White Wine
Full Tray Linguine White Clam
EVOO | Basil | Garlic | White Wine
Half Tray Fettucine Bolognese
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy Cream Sauce | Aged Truffle Pecorino
Full Tray Fettucine Bolognese
Veal | Pork | Beef | Sunday Gravy Cream Sauce | Aged Truffle Pecorino
Half Tray Barrel Cut Filet Mignon
Caramelized Shallot Confit | Wild Mushroom Demi | Parmigiana Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Full Tray Barrel Cut Filet Mignon
Caramelized Shallot Confit | Wild Mushroom Demi | Parmigiana Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Half Tray 3-Cheese Eggplant Parm
Provolone | Mozzarella | Pecorino | Marinara | Linguine
Full Tray 3-Cheese Eggplant Parm
Provolone | Mozzarella | Pecorino | Marinara | Linguine
Half Tray Chicken Valdastana
Prosciutto | Provolone | Marsala | Mushrooms | Parm Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Full Tay Chicken Valdastana
Prosciutto | Provolone | Marsala | Mushrooms | Parm Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Half Tray Shrimp Scampi
Wild Shrimp | Linguine | Garlic | White Wine | Lemon | Basil | Seafood Broth
Full Tray Shrimp Scampi
Wild Shrimp | Linguine | Garlic | White Wine | Lemon | Basil | Seafood Broth
Half Tray Baked Ziti
Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy | Romano | Mozzarella
Full Tray Baked Ziti
Ricotta Cheese | Sunday Gravy | Romano | Mozzarella
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9918 Lyons Rd #250, Boynton Beach, FL 33472