Terra Fiamma Restaurant West Delray

No reviews yet

9169 West Atlantic Avenue

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Parmigiana
Francese
Lg Cheese

Italian Tapas

Baked Clams Oreganate

$12.00+

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Calamari Fiamma

$17.00

Hot cherry peppers, fradiavolo sauce, and balsamic glaze.

Chicken Parm Dumplings

$16.00

topped with melted mozzarella, tomato dipping sauce

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Marinara dipping sauce.

Escarole and Beans

$12.00Out of stock

With Garlic and Oil

Fire Oven Roasted Wings

$15.00

Choice of Caramelized onions with Rosemary marinated

Fried Mozzarella Wedges

$13.00

Tomato dipping sauce.

Old School Meatballs

$15.00

Our famous homemade meatballs and a scoop of ricotta.

Sauteed Mussels

$16.00

Choose Red or white sauce.

Appetizers Special

$14.00

Salads

Caesar

$6.00+

Classic Caesar with house-made croutons, parmigiana Reggiano.

Nice Tossed Salad

$6.00+

Mixed Greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, and home-made

Artichoke and Arugla

$13.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.00

Avocado Caprese

$14.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Nuts About Salad

$16.00

Summer Salmon Salad

$25.00

Chopped Italian Salad

$9.00+

Pecan Chicken Salad

$20.00

Pasta

Capellini Caprese

$21.00

Sauteed fresh tomato, roasted garlic, basil, and chopped fresh mozzarella.

Lasagna Della Casa

$25.00

Layers of san marzano, ricotta, marscapone, mozzarella, and meat.

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$25.00

Whole middle neck clams in your choice of white sauce or red sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Topped with baby shrimp and pink parmigiana sauce.

Mussels Fiamma

$24.00

Hot cherry peppers and fradiavolo sauce over linguine.

Pasta Build

$18.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$21.00

San marzano tomato, shallots, garlic, and cream.

Penne Melanie

$25.00

Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, fresh tomato, roasted garlic, and white wine sauce.

Rigatoni Bolognese

$23.00

Our homemade meat sauce.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$22.00

Cavatappi Fungi

$23.00

Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

Entrees

Allesandro

$26.00+

Francese

Choice of Chicken, Veal or shrimp. Egg-battered, lemon white wine sauce. Served with the vegetable of the day.

Grill Chicken

$24.00

Marsala

$24.00+

Pan Seared Salmon

$30.00

Parmigiana

Picatta

$24.00+

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Milanese

$25.00+

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$10.00

Kids Baked Ziti

$10.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Finger /w Fries

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti /w Meatball

$10.00

Pasta side

$8.00

Specials

Appetizers Special

$15.00

Branzino

$39.00Out of stock

Chicken Cacciatore

$26.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$27.00

Cobia

$36.00

Crabmeat Stuffed Flounder

$34.00Out of stock

Flounder Special

$34.00

Frutti Di Mare

$44.00

Gnocchi Special

$34.00

Grouper

$22.00

Lamb Shank

$36.00Out of stock

Mahi

$32.00

OssoBucco

$32.00

Pork Chop

$34.00Out of stock

Ravioli Special

$25.00

Seafood Bolognese

$32.00

Short Rib

$32.00

Shrimp Special

$36.00Out of stock

Snapper

$34.00

Steak Special

$42.00

Surf and Turf

$55.00

Trout Special

$32.00Out of stock

Veal Chop Bone In

$42.00

Swordfish

$32.00Out of stock

Veal Special

$30.00Out of stock

Paella Special

$32.00

Yellow Tail Tuna

$32.00

Crab Pappardelle

$34.00Out of stock

Family Meal Togo

Family To Go

$49.99Out of stock

Feeds up to four

Sides

Broccoli Rabe Saute

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe Steamed

$9.00

Broccoli Saute

$6.00

Broccoli Steamed

$6.00

Francese Sauce

$3.00

Fries

$7.00

Marsala Sauce

$3.00

Mash Potatoes

$7.00

Meat Sauce

$4.00

O&G

$3.00

Ricotta

$3.00

Spinach Saute

$7.00

Spinach Steamed

$7.00

VOD Saute

$6.00

Vod Steamed

$6.00

Pasta side

$8.00

Flatbreads

Pomodoro FB

$10.00

Truffle FB

$12.00

Fig & Goat Cheese FB

$12.00

Quattro Fromaggi FB

$11.00

BBQ Chicken FB

$12.00

La Nostre Pizza

Classic

$15.00

SOHO Chicken Parm

$19.00

South Street Shrimp

$19.00

Carol Garden Pizza

$18.00

Manhattan Meat Lovers

$20.00

Bianca Verde

$18.00

Margherita

$16.00

Tre Funghi

$18.00

Piccante

$18.00

Fig and Goat Cheese

$18.00

BBQ Chkn Pizza

$19.00

Pizza to GO(16")

Lg Bbq Chkn

$22.00

Lg Bianc Verde

$22.00

Lg Carol Garden

$22.00

Lg Cheese

$19.00

Lg Soho Chkn

$22.00

Lg Hawaiian

$22.00

Lg Margherita

$19.00

Lg Meat Lover

$25.00

Lg Piccante

$22.00

Lg South Street

$24.00

Lg Tre Funghi

$21.00

Lg White Pizza

$20.00

Dessert

Banana Chocolate Iced Cake

$9.00

Cannoli

$7.50

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream - Vanilla (scope)

$4.00

New York Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

S'Mores

$15.00

Tartufo

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Dessert N/A Drinks

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Gourmet Tea

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

SODAS

Cola

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Lemon Mist

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

WATER

Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00+

Saratoga Still

$5.00+

COFFEE AND TEA

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Gourmet Tea

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Beer (HH)

Birra Moretti Blonde

$3.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA

$4.00

Heineken

$3.50

Heineken Zero

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Peroni

$3.50

Stella Artois

$3.50

Yunengling

$3.00

High Noon Vodka Seltzer

$4.00

Cocktails (HH)

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Hurricane

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Rob Roy

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Gin (HH)

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

House Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Tanqueray 10

$7.00

Well Gin DBL

$7.50

Beefeater DBL

$8.00

Hendricks DBL

$12.00

House Gin DBL

$7.50

Tanqueray DBL

$8.00

Tanqueray 10 DBL

$10.50

Bombay

$6.00

Bombay DBL

$9.00

Bombay Shapphire

$7.00

Bombay Shapphire DBL

$10.50

Liquers/Cordials (HH)

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Irish Mist

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

B&B

$7.00

Bailys Irish Cream

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Sambuca Black

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Tia Maria

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Grappa

$6.00

Port wine

$6.00

Peach Snapps

$5.00

Triple sec

$5.00

Galliano

$7.00

St Germain

$7.00

Midori

$6.00

Creme De Menthe

$5.00

Creme de Cacao

$5.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$7.00

Aperol DBL

$7.00

Cointreau DBL

$8.00

Drambuie DBL

$8.00

Frangelico DBL

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate DBL

$7.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$7.00

Irish Mist DBL

$7.00

Jagermeister DBL

$6.00

Kahlua DBL

$6.00

Lemoncello DBL

$6.00

Licor 43 DBL

$6.00

B&B DBL

$7.00

Bailys Irish Cream DBL

$6.00

Sambuca DBL

$6.00

Sambuca Black DBL

$6.00

Campri DBL

$6.00

Chambord DBL

$6.00

Tia Maria DBL

$6.00

Tuaca DBL

$6.00

Grappa DBL

$6.00

Port wine DBL

$6.00

Peach Snapps DBL

$5.00

Triple sec DBL

$5.00

Galliano DBL

$7.00

St Germain DBL

$7.00

Midori DBL

$6.00

Creme De Menthe DBL

$5.00

Creme de Cacao DBL

$5.00

Remy Martin

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Courvoiusier

$8.00

Rum (HH)

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Capt Morgan Black

$6.00

Kraken

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Mt Gay

$6.00

Myers Dark

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$7.50

Bacardi DBL

$9.00

Capt Morgan Black DBL

$9.00

Kraken DBL

$10.50

Malibu DBL

$9.00

Mt Gay DBL

$9.00

Myers Dark DBL

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$6.00

Capt Morgan Dbl

$9.00

Sangria (HH)

Tropical White(gls)

$5.00

Berry Red(gls)

$5.00

Scotch/Bourbon (HH)

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Cutty Sark

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$8.00

Glenmorangie

$8.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

J&B

$6.00

Jw Red

$6.00

JW Black

$8.00

JW Blue

$50.00

Macallan 12

$9.00

Well Scotch DBL

$7.50

Chivas Regal DBL

$10.50

Cutty Sark DBL

$9.00

Dewars DBL

$9.00

Glenfiddich DBL

$12.00

Glenmorangie DBL

$12.00

Glenlivet DBL

$12.00

J&B DBL

$9.00

Jw Red DBL

$9.00

JW Black DBL

$12.00

JW Blue DBL

$75.00

Macallan 12 DBL

$13.50Out of stock

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Well Bourbon DBL

$7.50

Macallan Double Cask 12 yr

$11.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$7.00

Tequila (HH)

Well Tequila

$5.00

Casamigos silver

$9.00

1800 coconut

$7.00

1800 reposado

$7.00

One Life Silver

$8.00

One Life Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$9.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$8.00

Well Tequila DBL

$7.50

Casamigos silver DBL

$13.50

1800 coconut DBL

$10.50

1800 reposado DBL

$10.50

One Life Silver DBL

$12.00

One Life Reposado DBL

$12.00

Patron Silver DBL

$12.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$12.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$13.50

Tanteo Jalapeno DBL

$12.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Don Julio DBL

$12.00

1800 Cristalino

$9.00

1800 Cristalino DBL

$13.50

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$15.00

818 Reposado

$9.00

818 Reposado DBL

$13.50

Vodka (HH)

Absolut

$6.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Three Olive Citrus

$6.00

Three Olive Orange

$6.00

Three Olive Vanilla

$6.00

Three Olive Peach

$6.00

Three Olive Rasp

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Well Vodka DBL

$6.75

Absolut DBL

$8.00

Grey Goose DBL

$12.00

Ketel One DBL

$12.00

Three Olive Citrus DBL

$9.00

Three Olive Orange DBL

$9.00

Three Olive Vanilla DBL

$9.00

Three Olive Peach DBL

$9.00

Three Olive Rasp DBL

$9.00

Titos DBL

$9.00

Well Vodka

$4.50

Chopin

$8.00

Chopin DBL

$12.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Belvedere DBL

$12.00

Three Olive Orange (Copy)

$8.00

Whiskey (HH)

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$9.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fire Ball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

Makers Mark

$8.00Out of stock

Rye

$6.00

Seagram 7

$6.00

Seagram VO

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Screwball

$6.00Out of stock

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Resv

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$7.50

Angels Envy DBL

$13.50

Canadian Club DBL

$9.00

Crown Royal DBL

$10.50

Fire Ball DBL

$10.50

Jack Daniels DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey DBL

$9.00

Jameson DBL

$11.25

Jim Beam DBL

$12.00

Knob Creek DBL

$9.00

Makers Mark DBL

$9.00

Rye DBL

$9.00

Seagram 7 DBL

$9.00

Seagram VO DBL

$9.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$9.00

Screwball DBL

$9.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$9.00

Woodford Resv DBL

$12.00

Wines (HH)

Luna Nuda Prosecco(gls)

$5.00

JP Chenet(gls)

$5.00

Chloe Pinot (gls)

$5.50

Carmenet Merlot (gls)

$5.00

Dark Horse Cabernet (gls)

$5.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet (gls)

$6.00

Starmont Cabernet (gls)

$8.00

Stratton Lummis "Riddler" (gls)

$8.00

Trivento Malbec Reserve (gls)

$5.00

Chianti Docg Placido (gls)

$5.00

Maison Rosé (gls)

$5.50

Meiomi Pinot(gls)

$6.00

Super Tuscan Sella (gls)

$5.50

Austin Hope Cabernet (gls)

$18.00

Chardonnay - B.R. Cohn (gls)

$7.50

Sauvignon Blanc - Silver Gate (gls)

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Craggy Range (gls)

$7.50

Pinot Grigio - Luna Nuda(gls)

$5.50

Chardonnay - Castle Rock (gls)

$5.00

Pinot Grigio - Caposaldo(gls)

$5.00

Riesling - Relax (gls)

$5.50

Moscato - Cavit (gls)

$5.00

White Zin - Beringer

$5.00

Speciality Cocktails (HH)

Skinny Organic Margherita

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Italian Margherita

$7.00

Spicy Mango Margherita

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Frozen Drink Special

$7.00

SOHO Jack

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Fiamma Dirty Martini

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$7.00

Lychee Martini

$7.00

Sicilian

$7.00Out of stock

Pomegran-Mint Martini

$7.00

Ultimate Cosmo

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome and Enjoy! If growing up in a large, Italian family taught us anything, it’s that food brings people together. Whether settling arguments or celebrating a good week, splitting plates at the table is the Italian way. We love classic pasta dishes like the ones Nonna used to make, but our passion for good food has us constantly seeking inventive new tastes. With our family’s traditions in one hand and originality in the other, we’re the next generation bringing old world flavors into a new age.

Location

9169 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Directions

Gallery
Terra Fiamma Restaurant image
Terra Fiamma Restaurant image
Terra Fiamma Restaurant image

Search similar restaurants

