Pizza
Italian

Nicoletta's Pizzeria & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108

BOYNTON BEACH, FL 33473

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Parmigiana Chicken
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

Antipasto

$15.99

Mixed greens,cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts,red onion,roasted peppers, pepperoncini, ham, provolone, salami, pepperoni , olives with house balsamic

Small B-Less Wings

$13.99

Choice of sauce: Hot/mild buffalo Hot/mild buffalo garlic, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Buffalo parmesan

Large B-less Wings

$24.99

Choice of sauce: Hot/mild buffalo Hot/mild buffalo garlic, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Buffalo parmesan

Caprese

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, roasted red peppers topped with balsamic glaze

Chicken Fingers (5)

$10.99

Eggplant Rollatini App

$12.99

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese topped w/tomato sauce & mozzarella

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Fried Ravioli App

$11.99

Breaded and fried ravioli w/tomato sauce

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Homemade breaded zucchini sticks w/tomato sauce

Homemade Soups

Minestrone, Pasta Fagioli, SOUP OF DAY

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Homemade breaded mozzarella w/tomato sauce

Mussels (1 lb.)

$12.99

Tomato sauce or garlic & oil

Baked Mac N Cheese

$10.99

Cheesy Garlic Rolls

Wings (10)

$15.99

Beverages

2 Liter Bottle Soda

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

Togo Drinks

$1.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta cheese, Grated Romano,& Provolone

Meatlovers Calzone

$13.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatball & Ham

Taco Calzone

$13.99

Taco meat, Tomato, Onion & American Cheese

Vegetable Calzone

$13.99

Broccoli, Eggplant, Mushroom, Onions, & Olives

Chicken and Veal

Cacciatore Chicken

$21.99

Sauteed boneless chicken with onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato sauce and wine

Cacciatore Veal

$25.99

Sauteed boneless chicken with onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato sauce and wine

Francese Chicken

$19.99

Lightly Egg battered with lemon and wine sauce

Francese Veal

$23.99

Lightly Egg battered with lemon and wine sauce

Marsala Chicken

$19.99

Sauteed with Fresh mushroom and marsala wine sauce

Marsala Veal

$23.99

Sauteed with Fresh mushroom and marsala wine sauce

Milanase Chicken

$17.99

Breaded and fried w/chopped mixed greens, tomato , shaved parmesan and balsamic

Milanase Veal

$21.99

Breaded and fried w/chopped mixed greens, tomato , shaved parmesan and balsamic

Parmigiana Chicken

$19.99

Breaded cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella

Parmigiana Veal

$23.99

Breaded cutlet with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella

Piccata Chicken

$20.99

Sauteed with capers and artichoke in a lemon white wine sauce

Piccata Veal

$24.99

Sauteed with capers and artichoke in a lemon white wine sauce

Sorrentino Chicken

$22.99

Egg battered, topped w/eggplant, prosciutto & Mozzarella in a sherry wine sauce served over penne

Sorrentino Veal

$26.99

Egg battered, topped w/eggplant, prosciutto & Mozzarella in a sherry wine sauce served over penne

Cold Subs & Wraps

Chicken BLT Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Casear Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Eggplant Cold Sub

$12.99

With fresh mozzarella and roasted red peppers with balsamic dressing

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Italian Combo

$11.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone with a balsamic dressing

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Zeppole

$7.99

Hot Subs

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$11.99

Grilled or Fried with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Grilled Chicken PESTO Sub

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Pesto

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$13.99

With onion, peppers and American cheese

Sausage, Peppers and Onion Sub

$12.99

With or without sauce. Add cheese 1.00

Veal Parm Sub

$13.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries Kids

$8.99

Macaroni & Cheese Kids

$8.99

Kid's Pizza

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks Kids

$8.99

Ravioli Kids

$8.99

Kid's Pasta

$8.99

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Penne pasta with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.99

Meat Lasagna

$18.99

Layers of lasagna noodles, ricotta cheese, ground beef and mozzarella

Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Meat sauce with a touch of cream

Pastaless Lasagna

$18.99

Layers of grilled eggplant and zucchini with ricotta cheese and mozzarella

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.99

Penne pasta in a pink vodka sauce with prosciutto

Penne with Broccoli Roasted Peppers in Garlic & Oil

$18.99

Your Choice of Pasta

$14.99

with tomato sauce or garlic & oil. Whole Wheat Penne Add 2.00, Meatball or Sausage Add 2.00

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$20.99

Salads

Arugula Salad

$13.99

Arugula with cherry tomatoes topped w/shaved parmesan and lemon dressing

Caesar Salad FULL

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing topped w/shaved parmesan & croutons

Chef Salad

$15.99Out of stock

House salad topped with pinwheeled ham, turkey & provolone cheese

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, sliced egg, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese with greek dressing

House Salad FULL

$10.99

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, onion & olives

Spinach Salad

$15.99

Fresh baby spinach, bacon, egg, feta cheese w/ honey mustard dressing

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$16.99

Spring mix, cranberries, candied pecans, red onion, feta cheese with a raspberry vinaigarette

Seafood

Salmon

$24.99

Grilled or blackened. Choice of sauce: lemon butter or red bell pepper vinaigrette

Shrimp Fra diavolo

$23.99

Sauteed shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana

$23.99

Lightly breaded and baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Sauteed shrimp in garlic white wine & lemon sauce over angel hair pasta

Zuppa Di Mussels

$24.99

Served over pasta with choice of marinara or garlic and oil

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$20.99

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

French Fries

$4.50

Fresh Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Rolls

Meatballs

$6.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$5.00

Sausage

$6.00

Spinach

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Extra Dressings

Extra Sauces

Stuffed Bread

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Bread

$14.99+

Shredded Philly Steak with onions , peppers and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parm Stuffed Bread

$14.99+

Breaded chicken cutlet with mozzarella cheese and light tomato sauce

Eggplant Stuffed Bread

$14.99+

Breaded eggplant, mozzarella , light tomato sauce

Italian Stuffed Bread

$14.99+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, onion, roasted peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Stuffed Bread

$14.99+

Sweet sausage, onion, peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese

Summer Specials

Ultimate Cheeseburger Pie

$21.99+

Salad Pie

$19.99+

Grilled Chicken Caesar Pie

$19.99+

Grilled Chicken Broccoli Cheddar Wrap

$12.99

Orange Cranberry Summer Salad

$16.99

Family Promotions

Pizza & Wings Special

$25.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.99+

Build your own pizza - small, large or extra large. Gluten Free or Cauliflower thin crust pie available in 12" Pie only

White Pie

$16.99+

Mozzarella, Romano, Provolone and Ricotta. No Sauce

Arugula Pie

$19.99+

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, garlic, rosemary, topped with arugula tossed in a lemon dressing

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99+

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, BBQ sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella, a touch of American cheese & Drizzled with Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Chicken

$19.99+

Breaded Chicken Cutlet tossed in Buffalo sauce and topped with Mozzarella cheese served with or without bleu cheese dressing

Grandma Pie

$19.99

Thin Square Crust with Fresh Plum Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella,& Fresh Basil

Hawaiian

$17.99+

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella

House Pie

$19.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Peppers & Olives

Margarita

$19.99+

Plum Tomato, Olive oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Meatlovers

$19.99+

Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham Sausage & Meatball

Mediterranean Pie

$19.99+

Oil & garlic, rosemary, artichoke, kalamata olives, red onion, cherry tomato, feta and mozzarella

Penne Ala Vodka

$19.99+

Penne in a Pink Vodka Sauce with Mozzarella

Taco Pie

$19.99+

Taco Meat, Tomato & Onion with a mix of Mozzarella and American Cheese

Veggie Delight

$19.99+

Broccoli, Eggplant, Mushrooms, Onion, Peppers, Olives & Fresh tomato

Breakfast Pizza (served 11-3pm)

$19.99+

Scrambled egg, american cheese, ham, bacon & sausage

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH, FL 33473

Directions

