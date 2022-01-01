Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Buccan - Palm Beach

No reviews yet

350 S County Rd

Palm Beach, FL 33480

Order Again

Popular Items

Short Rib Empanada
Spicy Pork Taco
SA Salmon

Raw

Tuna Crisps

Tuna Crisps

$23.00

"fish vin", wonton, avocado

Extra Tuna Crisp

$8.00
Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare

$18.00

grilled bread, black truffle, crispy egg yolk

Maine Lobster Ceviche

$24.00

avocado, citrus, pickled beets, corn chips

Tuna Crisps On Lettuce

$23.00

Plant Based

Beech Mushroom Gyoza

$17.00

black garlic vinegar, ginger, Thai basil

Mexican Carrots

$18.00

black garlic vinegar, ginger, Thai basil

Wood Grilled Caulilini

$17.00

green tahini, marinated cherry tomatoes, lentils, cumin vinaigrette

Charred Brussel Spouts

$17.00Out of stock

gochujang glaze, asian pear, shitake "bacon"

Cauliflower Tabbouleh

$17.00

sweet potato, red quinoa, cranberry, kale

Crispy

Short Rib Empanada

Short Rib Empanada

$6.50

salsa criolla, aji amarillo

Hot Dog Panini

Hot Dog Panini

$17.00

sauerkraut, gruyere, mustard, chili

Confit Duck Leg

$24.00

apples, cabbage, celery root pancake

Flour & Water

Maine Lobster Futtuccine

$25.00+

jalapeno, bonito, meyer lemon, Thai basil

Squid Ink Orecchiette

Squid Ink Orecchiette

$18.00+

Italian sausage, conch, basil, chilies

Sweet Corn Agnolotti

Sweet Corn Agnolotti

$18.00+

ricotta, bacon, espelette butter

Potato Gnocchi

$18.00+

rabbit bolognese, creme fraiche, hungarian paprika

White Truffle Fonduta Ravioli

$100.00

brown butter alfredo, port syrup, shaved Italian white truffle

Truffle Supplement

$100.00

Et Cetera

Spicy Pork Taco

Spicy Pork Taco

$6.00

avocado crema, salsa verde

Wood Grilled Spanish Octopus

$25.00

chorizo & pickled pepper ragu, confit fingerlings, white bean puree

Poached Pear Salad

$19.00

pickled red onions, Midnight Moon, spiced pepitas

Large Plates

creamed morels, nettles, asparagus salad
Prime Beef Burger

Prime Beef Burger

$24.00

brioche bun, aged cheddar, French fries

Wood Grilled Local Swordfish

$35.00

yogurt curry, basmati rice, red lentils

Prime NY Strip

$53.00

chanterelle mushrooms, bok choy, ginger

Grilled 1/2 Chicken

$31.00

chestnut, cherry sauce, butternut squash

Jumbo Scallops

$49.00

three U-8 scallops, parsnip, black truffle, artichoke

Halibut

$42.00

fennel, citrus, buerre blanc

Pork Tomahawk

$54.00

onion soubise, apple, kohlrabi, bacon

Grilled Australian Lamb Chops

$52.00

harissa, eggplant, raita

U8 Shrimp Scampi

$47.00

cherry tomato, calibrate, chili, thai basil

Dessert

pecans, dates, Florida strawberry

Petite Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.00

5 cookies

Shakedown S'mores Tart

$12.00Out of stock

biscoff crust, torched meringue, caramel cremeux, vanilla gelato

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Peanut Caramel Bar

$12.00

Key Lime Tart

$12.00

Pumpkin Gooey Cake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Sides

Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Topped with parmesan and parsley

White Rice

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Curly Spinach

$8.00Out of stock

Side Of Veg

$8.00

Edamame

$7.00

sweet soy, sea salt

Lobster Potsticker

$20.00

sesame soy, scallion

Peking Duck Tacos

$18.00

plum sauce, sesame, carrots

Smoked Pork Belly Fried Rice

$17.00

kimchee, edamame, scallion

Large Kimchee Fried Rice

$13.00

Xtra Duck Taco

$4.75

1/2 Avocado

$5.00

Crudo

miso dressing, scallion, micro shiso

Imoto Salad

$12.00

orange, avocado, spring mix

White Ponzu Salmon

$18.00

thai chili, fried gobo, togarashi, ginger, scallion

Seaweed Salad

$12.00

miso dressing, scallion, micro shiso

Tuna Tartare

$23.00

spicy soy, pickled shallot, avocado, watermelon radish

Extra Tuna Tartare

$8.00

Japanese Snapper Crudo

$24.00Out of stock

yuzu dressing, pistachio, micro cilantro

Wood Fired

Tuna Foie Slider

$23.00

mango salsa

Tuna Slider

$13.00

mango salsa

Galbi Marinated Wagyu Beef

$23.00

cucumber salad, korean BBQ

Special Nigiri

SPNG Salmon

$6.00

nikiri soy, garlic aioli, scallion

SPNG Snapper

$8.00Out of stock

shies, nigiri soy

Sashimi

SA Tuna

$7.00

per piece

SA Salmon

$5.00

per piece

SA Snapper

$7.00Out of stock

Nigiri

NG Tuna

$7.00

per piece

NG Salmon

$5.00

per piece

NG Masago

$6.00

NG Snapper

$7.00Out of stock

Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$18.00

avocado, cucumber, sesame

Salmon Roll

$15.00

salmon, avocado,

California Roll

$18.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame

Veggie Roll

$12.00

Daimyo Roll

$24.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, scallion, cucumber, shiso, wasabi aioli

Dancing Eel

$25.00

eel, cucumber, avocado, bubu arare, togarashi, itokezuri

Cocktails

Buccan T 8oz

$13.00

Classic Margarita

$14.00

Wines

Pinot Grigio Terlato

$60.00

Chardonnay Chalk Hill

$56.00

Sancerre La Raimbauderie

$64.00

Sauvignon Blanc Errazuriz

$56.00

Rose Peyrassol

$68.00Out of stock

Sparkling Rose Schramsberg

$100.00

Champagne Forget-Brimont

$96.00

Bordeaux Bel-Air

$60.00

Pinot Noir Lemelson

$76.00Out of stock

Merlot Duckhorn

$88.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Band Of Vinters

$92.00

Super-Tuscan Supremus

$68.00

Beer

Peroni 6 Pack

$22.00

Asahi 6 Pack

$22.00

Budweiser 6 Pack

$18.00

Corona 6 Pack

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

350 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Directions

Buccan & Imoto image
Buccan & Imoto image

