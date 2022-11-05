Seafood
Chicken
American
Hook Fish and Chicken PBC- Okeechobee
269 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Hook Fish and Chicken is the best place in West Palm Beach where you can casually dine in a fun, clean environment with an outstanding affordable menu. We promise fresh food, made to order daily with exceptional service. This Hook location is owned and operated by the Yapp Family. Our mission is to prepare and serve our food with love and provide friendly service to our customers.
Location
4282 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
No Reviews
731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108 West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
Crab Tale West Palm Beach
4.0 • 69
1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant
PB Wraps - 2409 South Dixie Highway
No Reviews
2409 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant
Sushi Jo- West Palm Beach - 319 Belvedere Road
No Reviews
319 Belvedere Rd #12 West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurant
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores - 1800 Forest Hill Blvd.
4.3 • 6
1800 Forest Hill Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL 33406
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurant
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurant