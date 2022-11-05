Hook Fish and Chicken imageView gallery
Seafood
Chicken
American

Hook Fish and Chicken PBC- Okeechobee

269 Reviews

$$

4282 Okeechobee Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Popular Items

6 Wing Dinner
10 Flavored Wings
#1 Combo (2 Selections)

Fish Dinners

The various fish types include Tilapia, Swai (Catfish), Ocean Perch, Snapper, Grouper. You will also find Shrimp Dinners here! Fish Dinners are available in Small (2 pc) or Large (3). Comes with your choice of one side.

Swai Fillet Dinner

$11.99+

Fried Swai (Catfish) fillets, comes with your choice of one side. The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.

Catfish Nuggets

$10.99+

Catfish Nuggets served with your choice of one side.

Grouper Dinner

$14.99+

Fried Grouper fillets, comes with your choice of one side. The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.

Tilapia Dinner

$11.99+

Fried Tilapia fillets, comes with your choice of one side. The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.

Snapper Dinner

$14.99+

Fried Snapper fillets, comes with your choice of one side. The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.

Ocean Perch Dinner

$11.99+Out of stock

Fried Ocean Perch fillets, comes with your choice of one side. The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.

Shrimp Dinner

$11.99+

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$14.99+

Flavored Shrimp Dinner

$12.99+

Fried Conch Dinner (10oz)

$24.99

Whole Snapper Dinner

$19.99

Chicken Dinners

3 Wing Dinner

$6.99

4 Wing Dinner

$9.49

6 Wing Dinner

$11.99

20 Wings

$34.99

30 Wings

$44.99

40 Wings

$59.99

50 Wings

$74.99

75 Wings

$111.99

100 Wings

$149.99

10 Flavored Wings

$10.99

Family Flavored Wings

$20.99+

Chicken Tenders

$10.99+

Flavored Chicken Tenders

$12.99+

Chicken Nuggets

$9.99+

Chicken Gizzards

$10.99+

1/2 Pan Gizzards ( Gizzards Only NO Side) (33oz)

$29.99

Combos

#1 Combo (2 Selections)

$15.99

Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda. *ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED

#2 Snapper Or Grouper

$18.99

Your choice of Snapper or Grouper, 3 Wings or 10 Shrimp. Served with one side and a canned soda. *ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED

#3 Combo (3 Selections)

$23.99

#4 Fried Conch Combo

$23.99

#5 Choice of Fish, Conch and Shrimp

$29.99

Your choice of Fish, Fried Conch and 10 Shrimp. Served with your choice of one side and a canned soda. *ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED

Family Combos

#6 4pc Tilapia or Swai/ 15 Shrimp /10 Wings

$49.99

#7 5pc Swai or Tilapia/20 Shrimp

$49.99

#8 5pc Tilapia or Swai/10 Wings

$44.99

#9 4pc Grouper or Snapper/10 Wings/15 Shrimp

$54.99

Family Meals

Tilapia

$26.99+

Ocean Perch

$26.99+

Swai Fillets

$26.99+

Grouper

$49.99+

Snapper

$49.99+

Mixed (Tilapia, Swai Fillets)

$26.99+

Mixed (Grouper & Snapper)

$49.99+

Side Orders

Coleslaw

$0.99+

Corn Nuggets

$3.49+

Okra

$4.49+

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99+

Hush Puppies

$3.49+

French Fries

$2.99+

Straight Cut Fries dusted in our house seasoning

Onion Rings

$4.25+

Mushrooms

$3.49+

Cheese Sticks

$7.99+

Fried Mac & Cheese (6 pc)

$5.49

10 Shrimp (Shrimp Only, No Side)

$7.99

Clam Strips

$4.99+

Crab Cakes (1)

$4.99

Conch Fritter Balls (8)

$8.99

Grits

$2.99Out of stock

Grits with Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Rice

$1.99

Beans

$1.79Out of stock

Fried Oreos (4)

$5.00

Full Pan Rice

$49.99

Half Pan Coleslaw

$34.99

Half Pan Okra

$19.99

Half Pan Rice

$29.99

Cheese Cup

$2.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Philly Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99+

Philly Beef Sandwhich

$11.99+

Salads

Salad

$4.99

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.25

Carrot Cake

$4.25

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.25

Coconut Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$4.25

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.50

Singles

1 PC Tilapia

$5.25

1 PC Wing

$2.00

1 PC Tender

$3.00

1 PC Perch

$5.25Out of stock

1 PC Swai

$5.25

1 PC Grouper

$6.99

1 PC Snapper

$6.99

4 For $1 Bread

$1.00

1 PC Grilled chicken

$3.99

Lunch Menu

#1 Lunch Special 1pc Tilapia/2 Wings/5 Shrimp

$11.99

#2 Lunch Special CF Nuggets/5 Shrimp

$10.99

#5 Lunch Special 2 Wings/5 Shrimp

$9.99

Drinks

Soda (can)

$1.50

Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.99

Slushy

$3.25+

Fountain

$2.25+

Small Cup of Ice

$0.75

Cup Of Water

Free Cup Ice

Large Cup of Ice

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hook Fish and Chicken is the best place in West Palm Beach where you can casually dine in a fun, clean environment with an outstanding affordable menu. We promise fresh food, made to order daily with exceptional service. This Hook location is owned and operated by the Yapp Family. Our mission is to prepare and serve our food with love and provide friendly service to our customers.

Location

4282 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Directions

Hook Fish and Chicken image

