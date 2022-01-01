West Palm Beach seafood restaurants you'll love
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Hook Fish and Chicken
4282 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
Popular items
#1 Combo (2 Selections)
$13.99
Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
French Fries
Straight Cut Fries dusted in our house seasoning
Slushy
SEAFOOD
Crab Tale West Palm Beach
1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach
Popular items
Shrimp
$14.95
Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
Shrimp (easy peel)
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Snow Crab Leg
$31.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
High Dive
550 S. Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach
Popular items
Saturday, May 16th Family Meal
Roasted beet salad, stracciatella, black truffle-walnut vinaigrette, & fresh herbs - Local Grouper Francaise with Tuscan kale & lemon caper butter - Carrot-Zucchini Cake
FISHERMEN'S CEVICHE
$19.00
Scallops, shrimp, calamari, aji armarillo leche de tigre, red onions, cilantro, kaffir lime, Fresno chili
NEW ENGLAND CRAB ROLL
$22.00
JUMBO LUMP CRAB, CELERY, LEMON - HERB AIOLI, BUTTERED BRIOCHE, OLD BAY CHIPS
Sushi Jo- West Palm Beach
319 Belvedere Rd #12, West Palm Beach
Popular items
Chicken Gyoza
$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.00
Veggie Spring Rolls
$6.00