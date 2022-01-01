West Palm Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in West Palm Beach

Hook Fish and Chicken image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Hook Fish and Chicken

4282 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Combo (2 Selections)$13.99
Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
French Fries
Straight Cut Fries dusted in our house seasoning
Slushy
More about Hook Fish and Chicken
Crab Tale West Palm Beach image

SEAFOOD

Crab Tale West Palm Beach

1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp$14.95
Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
Shrimp (easy peel)
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Snow Crab Leg$31.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
More about Crab Tale West Palm Beach
High Dive image

 

High Dive

550 S. Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Saturday, May 16th Family Meal
Roasted beet salad, stracciatella, black truffle-walnut vinaigrette, & fresh herbs - Local Grouper Francaise with Tuscan kale & lemon caper butter - Carrot-Zucchini Cake
FISHERMEN'S CEVICHE$19.00
Scallops, shrimp, calamari, aji armarillo leche de tigre, red onions, cilantro, kaffir lime, Fresno chili
NEW ENGLAND CRAB ROLL$22.00
JUMBO LUMP CRAB, CELERY, LEMON - HERB AIOLI, BUTTERED BRIOCHE, OLD BAY CHIPS
More about High Dive
Sushi Jo- West Palm Beach image

 

Sushi Jo- West Palm Beach

319 Belvedere Rd #12, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Gyoza$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Veggie Spring Rolls$6.00
More about Sushi Jo- West Palm Beach
French Grill House image

 

French Grill House

427 Northwood rd, West Palm Beach

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
More about French Grill House
Pescatore Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Pescatore Ristorante

1600 North Dixie Highway,, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.8 (237 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pescatore Ristorante

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Palm Beach

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Brisket

Chicken Salad

Margherita Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near West Palm Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston