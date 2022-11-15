Ed's Food & Deli - Congress Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a Tradicional Mexican Restaurant and Bodega. We serve Tacos, Sopes, Gorditas, Pan dulce, and much more every day! Our locations offer a fast service. Don't make long lines and take a look at Ed's!
Location
2791 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33463
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs
No Reviews
1718 South Congress Avenue Palm Springs, FL 33461
View restaurant
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores - 1800 Forest Hill Blvd.
4.3 • 6
1800 Forest Hill Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL 33406
View restaurant
Mr. Shrimp - Palm Springs - 3499 S Congress Ave
No Reviews
3499 S Congress Ave Palm Springs, FL 33461
View restaurant
Ed's Food & Deli- 10th Ave - 4016 10th Avenue North
No Reviews
4016 10th Avenue North Lake Worth, FL 33461
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Palm Springs
Benny's On The Beach - 10 S Ocean Blvd
4.3 • 5,372
10 S Ocean Blvd Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurant