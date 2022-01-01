Jamaica House Grill

Conscious Eatz

No reviews yet

100% plant based and gluten free food truck serving approachable, yet unique vegan food crafted from local and sustainable sources.

At Conscious Eatz we believe you don't have to choose between delicious food, great health, and a thriving planet. We aim to use local, organic, and seasonal ingredients whenever possible, because we know that's the best and- and only- way to nurture ourselves and the planet we depend on.

