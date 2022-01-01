Go
Field Of Greens- Wellington

Salads - Sandwiches - Cold Pressed Juices - Acai - Plant Based Smoothies & Shakes - Vegan & Gluten Free friendly

10140 forest Hill Blvd #110

Popular Items

CYO SALAD$8.50
Choose up to 2 bases, 6 toppings + 1 dressing included
KALE 2 CAESAR SALAD$10.50
Kale, Roasted Chicken, Homemade Croutons, Roasted Almonds, Craisins, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$10.50
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar, Spinach Wrap
CLASSIC COBB SALAD$10.50
Romaine, Turkey, Egg, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
LIL ROOT TRAIL$7.95
Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Almond Butter, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle
FULL OF LIFE SALAD$10.50
Arugula, Spinach, Roasted Chicken, Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomato, Mint, Feta, Lemon & Olive Oil, Basil Honey
ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
COUNTRY TURKEY CLUB$10.50
Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Cranberry Jam, Mayo, Toasted Multigrain Bread
ROOT TRAIL$10.50
Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Almond Butter, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle
PESTO CHICKEN$10.50
Pesto Chicken, Crispy Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Pressed Hot On French Baguette
REEF ROAD$9.50
Strawberry, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle
Location

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

