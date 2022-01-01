Go
Toast

Mole Mexican Restaurant

Welcome to Móle! Our family has been in business for over 25 years. Our hometown is the big apple but we have now made it down to sunny south Florida to provide you the most authentic and tasty Mexican food in Wellington! We are located right outside of the Wellington Green Mall, close to Toojay’s. Please come by and check us out! Buen Provecho!

2557 S State Rd suite 150 • $$

Avg 4.1 (770 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Guacamole
Freshly made to order, served with chips and salsa.
Side Frijoles$3.00
Refried or black beans.
Enchiladas (2)$17.00
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla$12.00
Crisped on the grilled, large flour tortilla filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Side Arroz$3.00
Steamed seasoned rice.
Burrito$16.00
Stuffed with rice and beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Grilled Chicken Fajitas$23.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Tacos$17.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos per order, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with rice, beans and salsa on the side.
Baja Style Tacos$25.00
Three tacos filled with your choice of shrimp or fish, grilled or fried, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado on blue corn tortilla. Served with chipotle and jalapeño dipping sauces.
Burrito Bowl$17.00
Your protein and beans choice, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2557 S State Rd suite 150

Wellington FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnny Q's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

el Encuentro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taqueria Guerrero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ed's Food & Deli - Congress Ave

No reviews yet

We are a convenience store that serves hot food 24/7. We are open after 10pm every day and our locations offer a fast service. Don't make long lines and take a look at Ed's!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston