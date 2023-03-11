Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maxwell's Plum

review star

No reviews yet

12300 South Shore Blvd, Suite 110

Wellington, FL 33414

Popular Items

WEDGE SALAD
CAVATELLI PASTA
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

DINNER

RAW & SHELLED

OYSTERS FULL DOZEN

$48.00

OYSTERS 1\2 DOZEN

$24.00

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$26.00

SNACKS & APPS

SHORT RIB EMPANADAS

$14.00

TRUFFLE ONION DIP

$12.00

HUMMUS

$18.00

WAGYU STEAK TIPS

$23.00

ROASTED BONE MARROW

$24.00Out of stock

STEAK TARTARE

$25.00

SALMON TARTARE

$20.00

SALADS

CHICORY

$16.00

CLASSIC CAESAR

$15.00

WEDGE SALAD

$16.00

PIZZAS

QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$23.00

LARDON

$22.00

WHITE PIE

$23.00

MARGHERITA

$19.00

HOUSE CREATIONS

CAVATELLI PASTA

$35.00

STATLER CHICKEN

$35.00

MISO SALMON

$42.00

PLUM BURGER

$22.00

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$42.00

8oz WAGYU PETIT TENDER

$45.00

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$24.00

SIDES

TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE

$22.00

SHORT RIB MAC & CHEESE

$22.00

TRUFFLE PARM MASH

$16.00

ROASTED CARROTS

$10.00

PARMESAN MASH

$12.00

MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

FRENCH FRIES

$12.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$14.00

BROCCOLINI

$12.00Out of stock

ROASTED MUSHROOM

$14.00

CRUDITÉE

$5.00

SIDE OF CHIPS

$5.00

KIDS PASTA BUTTER

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

KIDS PIZZA

$15.00

SAUCES

EXTRA SAUCE

$3.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Cake

$12.00Out of stock

HAZELNUT VELVET TART

$14.00Out of stock

GELATO 1 SCOOP

$7.00

PANACOTTA

$14.00

Dessert Special

$15.00

SPECIALS

POTATO AND ONION CREAM

$12.00

SPECIALTY PIZZA

$24.00

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$24.00

MAHI VERACRUZ

$42.00

BERRIES AND CREAM TART

$14.00

DRAG NIGHT COVER

$15.00

L.S. SNACKS

$75.00

SLIDERS - KIDS

$12.00

HH / LADIES NIGHT

HH / LN FOOD

HH OYSTERS

$2.50

HH WEDGE SALAD

$9.00

HH FRENCH ONION DIP

$9.00

HH STEAK TARTARE

$18.00

HH TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

HH STEAK TIPS

$18.00

HH MAXWELLS HUMMUS

$14.00

HH SALMON TARTARE

$14.00

HH MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.00

WINES BTG

HH - VEUVE CLICQUOT

$14.00

HH - PROSECCO

$9.00

HH - CALIFURIA ROSE

$9.00

HH - CHALK HILL

$9.00

HH - PIGHIN

$9.00

HH - RIESLING

$9.00

HH - CHERRY PIE

$9.00

GL - MALBEC ALTOS

$9.00

HH - CHIANTI

$9.00

GL - VINUM

$9.00

BTL - ROSE

$34.00

COCKTAILS

TITOS MARTINI

$10.00

TITOS DIRTY MARTINI

$10.00

TITOS COSMO

$10.00

TITOS LEMON DROP

$10.00

TITOS APPLETINI

$10.00

HH - APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

HH - NEGRONI

$10.00

HH - FRENCH 75

$10.00

HH - MARGARITA

$10.00

HH - MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

HH - TAKE ME TO TULUM

$10.00

SPIRITS

HH - TITOS

$8.00

HH - KETEL ONE

$8.00

HH - CHOPIN

$8.00

HH - ATOLL VODKA

$8.00

HH - BACARDI

$8.00

HH - CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00

HH - TANQUERAY

$8.00

HH - BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$8.00

HH - HIGH GOAL

$8.00

HH - JACK DANIELS

$8.00

HH - BULLEIT

$8.00

HH - BULLEIT RYE

$8.00

HH - JAMESON

$8.00

HH - TEREMANA BLANCO

$8.00

HH - TEREMANA REPOSADO

$8.00

HH - EL TESORO BLANCO

$8.00

HH - EL TESORO REPOSADO

$8.00

HH - MILAGRO S.B. BLANCO

$8.00

HH - MILAGRO S.B. REPOSADO

$8.00

HH - J.W. BLACK LABEL

$8.00

HH - DEWARS

$8.00

HH - CHIVAS

$8.00

BEER

LN - CORONA

$4.00

LN - STELLA

$4.00

LN - MILLER LITE

$4.00

LN - BUD LIGHT

$4.00

LN - HEINEKEN

$4.00

LN - HEINEKEN 0.0

$4.00

LN - 1664

$4.00

LN - 1664 BLANC

$4.00

LN - GOOSE ISLAND IPA

$4.00

LN - HIGH NOON

$4.00

LN - MICH ULTRA

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
