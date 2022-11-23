Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Latin American
Seafood

Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill 123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7

review star

No reviews yet

123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Appetizers

Isca De Peixe

Isca De Peixe

$16.99

Battered and fried tilapia served with fried yuca

Torresmo

Torresmo

$16.99

Fried pork Belly served with yuca fried

Frango a Passarinho

Frango a Passarinho

$16.99

chicken chunks deep fried and sauteed with garlic and olive oil

Frito misto

Frito misto

$16.99

Fried Calamari, shrimp and zucchini served with a homemade marinara sauce

Portuguese Clams, Mussels and chorizo

$22.90

Cooked with white wine, shallots, garlic, parsley, fresh lemon juice and finish with butter served with bread

Mussels Barracuda

Mussels Barracuda

$20.99

Crab Brulee

$18.99

Real crab baked with our special mormay sauce, served with corn chips

Barracuda Tacos

Barracuda Tacos

$13.99

Mahi mahi, chicken, beed or shrimp

Linguica acebolada com pao de alho

Linguica acebolada com pao de alho

$18.99

Brazilian Sausage with sweet onios and garlic bread

Picanha a palito

Picanha a palito

$22.99
Ceviche

Ceviche

$20.99
Picanha 3 queijos

Picanha 3 queijos

$25.99

Linguica na toca

$18.99

Edamame

$14.90

Carne Seca

$20.99

Barracuda Shrimp

Steamed shell shrimp 1/2 lb

$17.25

Steamed shell shrimp 1lb

$30.50

Cocktail Shrimp 1/2 lb

$17.50

Cocktail shrimp 1lb

$30.50

Camarao alho oleo 1/2lb

$18.99

Camarao alho oleo 1lb

$31.99

Pastries

Coxinha

Coxinha

$11.99

6pcs Brazilian croquetes filled with chicken and catupiry (soft cream chesse) fried to perfection

Bolinho de Bacalhau/ cod fritters

Bolinho de Bacalhau/ cod fritters

$14.99

cod frish fried with potatoes, eggs and parsley

Quibe

Quibe

$11.99

wheat and ground sirlon croquets

Pasteis/ Empanadas

Pasteis/ Empanadas

$12.99

3pcs Beef, Cheese or crab

Combo pastries 18pcs

Combo pastries 18pcs

$29.99

6 coxinha 6 quibes 6 cod fritter

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$11.99

Baby greens,romaine, spinach,cucumber, heart of palms, red onions and tomatoes

Ceaser Salad

Ceaser Salad

$11.99

fesh romaine, grated romano cheese, croutons tossed with caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Soups

Caldo de feijao

Caldo de feijao

$9.99

Brazilian Red beans cream soup with real crumble bacon

Mariscada

$16.99

Our blend of Brazilian spices, fresh tomatoes sauce, mussels, mahi mahi, calamari, clams and shrimp, served with portuuese bread

Mandioca

Mandioca

$9.99

Soup of the day

$9.99

Flavors of Brazil Entrees

Moqueca Baiana

Moqueca Baiana

$31.99

Mahi mahi. shrimp stew cooked in a clay pot with dende oil, coconut milk, tomatoes sauce and tropical spice mix. Served with white rice sauteed vegetable medley, fish mush a savory porridge made with fish broth and cassava flour

Bacalhau a Natas

Bacalhau a Natas

$30.99

Portuguese oven baked salted cod chunks with gold potatoes cooked in a cream sauce served with white rice and fresh sauteed vegetables

Bobo de Camarao

Bobo de Camarao

$29.99

Fresh shrimp sauteed in coconut oil, saffron palm oil and yuca cream, served with white rice

Prato feito Picanha

$31.99

USDA 12oz top sirlon served with white rice, black beans topped with 2 fried eggs and a side of fries or yuca fried, farrofa and vinagrete

Camarao ana maria

$29.99

Shrimp and potatoes sliced sauteed in olice oil,garlic, white wine and saffron cream sauce, served with white rice

Frango a parmegiana

$26.90

Breaded chicken topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese served over linguini pomodoro

Shrimp Mediterranea Pasta

Shrimp Mediterranea Pasta

$28.99
Paella Valenciana

Paella Valenciana

$29.99

chunks of chorizo, baby clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, carrots and peas served on saffron rice

Pargo frito inteiro , snapper

Pargo frito inteiro , snapper

$33.99

Deep fried snnapper with brazilian herbs, served with white rice and a side of salad

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$28.99

rilled salmon with homemade breaded crust served on white rice and vegetables

Linguini Del Mare

$27.90
Feijoada

Feijoada

$19.99

File de Peixe ao molho de camarao

$24.90

Frango Montecarlo/ grilled chicken

$24.99

Camarao na Moranga

$30.99

Crema de Abobora com Carne seca

$12.99

Sandwiches

Mahi mahi

$16.90

Blackened mahi mahi with spicy mayo, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and arugula

Angus Burger

$17.99

8oz burger with lettuce, mayo, tomatoes, bacon and egg

Long Board

$18.90

Marinated 8oz USDA top sirlon topped witj melted cheese

House Grilled Chicken

$15.90

Grilled chicken breast, topped with house made mixed greens mayo salad and onion rings.

Sausage

$14.90

Side Order

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Beans

$4.99

Side French fries

$5.99

Side Yucca

$5.99

Side Vegetables

$5.99

Side Salad

$5.99

Side Risotto

$10.00

Side Farofa

$2.99

Pao/Bread

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Pao com manteiga

$1.00

Pao com alho

$5.00

Vinaigrette

$4.00

Ovo

$1.00

Steak picanha

$6.00

Frango grelhado

$5.00

Broccoli Rice

$4.99

Dessert

Pudim/Flan

Pudim/Flan

$7.99

Mousse De Maracuja

$7.99

Special Dessert

$8.00

Tres Leche Supreme

$10.99

Cocoda Cremosa

$6.00

Oreo Cup

$8.00

Promo

Cheesy fries

$10.00

Rodizio de Caldo $$

$16.99

Rodizio Caldo Verde

Rodizio Canjiquinha

Rodizio Caldo de Cebola

Rodizio Caldo de Feijao

Espeto Barracuda

Picanha / Sirlon

$78.99

Peixe Special / Mahi Mahi

$58.99

Ano novo

Aperitivos

Steak File

Peixe so molho we camarao

Franco assado

Mousse de maracuja

Doce de Banana

Ano novo $$

$59.00

Cheese fries

$15.99

Frango a passarinho ano novo

$16.99

Bolinho de bacalhau ano novo

$15.99

Brigadeiro

Lunch Specials

PF Lunch

$17.00

Camarao Ana Maria Lunch

$17.00

Peixe e Camarao Lunch

$15.90

Frango A Parmegiana Lunch

$14.90

Frango Grelhado Lunch

$14.90

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$5.95

Cheese burger & Fries

Cheese burger & Fries

$5.95

Kids PF

Kids PF

$9.95

Fish fingers

Fish fingers

$6.95

Chicken fingers

Chicken fingers

$6.95

French fries

French fries or Fried yuca

$4.99

Pastries

Pastries

$10.00

Taco Tuesday

3 tacos + Margarita

$15.99

Margarita pitcher

$10.99

3 tacos

$11.99

rodizio de petisco

rodizio de petisco

$24.90

promocao

Balde + procao

$24.99

PROMO SAO JOAO

HOUSE BEER BUCKET + COMBO PASTRIES (10PC)

$27.99

COMBO CIROC (375ML + 2 REDBULL)

$59.99

CAIPIRINHA DE PAÇOCA (ARRAIA DO BARRACUDA)

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Barracuda offers a unique fusion of Brazilian cuisine and seafood delights in Deerfield Beach. In addition to our delicious cuisine, Barracuda offers authentic caipirinha's in twelve different flavors and a variety of live bands Tuesday through Sunday.

Location

123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Directions

Gallery
Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill image
a295ef62-63e0-486e-ad5c-908777c2b47c image
Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill image

Map
