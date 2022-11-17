Restaurant header imageView gallery

Legends Tavern & Grille - Deerfield

916 Reviews

$$

1391 S Military Trail

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla
House Salad
Tuscan Chicken Cutlet

Beverages

Abita Root Beer

$3.49

Apple Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Fresh Iced Tea

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Mist Twist

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Pepsi

$3.49

Red Bull

$3.99

Southern Sweet Tea

$3.49

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Water

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Bar Classics

Corn Nuggets

$8.99

Sheet Pan Nachos

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Starters

Chicken Chili

$7.99

Bangin' Shrimp

$13.99

Pork Belly Bites

$14.99

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.99

Falafel & Hummus

$13.99

Reuben Rolls

$12.99

Asian Edamame

$8.99

Pork Totchos

$12.99

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Wedge Salad

$13.99

Baby Arugula Salad

$13.99

Asian Salmon Salad

$18.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Cucumber Caprese

$13.99

California Cobb

$16.99

Burgers & Dogs

The Legendary Burger

$13.99

Cheddar Horseradish Burger

$15.99

Double Smash Burger

$14.99

Bistro Burger

$16.99

Black & Blue Bacon Burger

$15.99

Creamy Brie & Bacon Burger

$16.99

Black Bean Burger

$15.99

Chicago Dog

$11.99

Rattlesnake Dog

$11.99

Coney Dog

$11.99

Salty Dog

$11.99

Plain Dog

$8.99

Sandwiches

The Havana

$15.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.99

Mahi Sandwich

$17.99

Falafel Wrap

$13.99

California Club

$15.99

French Dip

$16.99

Tuscan Chicken Cutlet

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Ciabatta

$16.99

The Philly

$14.99

Prosciutto Caprese

$14.99

Pot Roast Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.99

Pastrami Rachel

$16.99

Entrees

Balsamic Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Blackened Chicken Fettucine

$16.99

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$20.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Wings

8 Traditional Wings

$13.99

12 Traditional Wings

$18.99

16 Traditional Wings

$26.99

Half Pound Boneless Wings

$10.99

One Pound Boneless Wings

$18.99

8 Plant-Based Wings

$13.99

12 Plant-Based Wings

$18.99

16 Plant-Based Wings

$26.99

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$4.99

Slaw

$3.99

Kettle Chips

$1.99

Tator Tots

$4.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Sweet Fries

$8.99

Extras

4oz Au Jus

$1.00

4oz Marinara

$1.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.75

Sauteed Onions

$0.75

Sauteed Red Peppers

$1.00

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Caesar

$0.50

2oz 1000 Island

$0.50

2oz Toasted Sesame

$0.50

2oz Horseradish

$0.50

2oz Reuben Sauce

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Mild

$0.50

2oz Medium

$0.50

2oz Hot

$0.50

2oz Myong

$0.50

2oz Honey Garlic

$0.50

2oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

2oz Jerk

$0.50

2oz Kickin' Bourbon

$0.50

2oz Mango Habanero

$0.50

2oz Tartar Sauce

$0.50

2oz Salsa

$0.50

2oz Cocktail

$0.50

2oz Bang Sauce

$0.50

2oz Tzatziki

$0.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Carrots

$1.00Out of stock

Extra Jalapenos

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Extra Cheddar Jack Cheese

$1.00

Extra American Cheese

$1.00

Extra Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Extra Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Extra Brie Cheese

$1.00

Extra Goat Cheese

$1.00

Extra Fresh Mozzarella

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Wings

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's 1/4lb Hot Dog

$7.99

check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Legendary Food

Website

Location

1391 S Military Trail, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Directions

Legends Tavern & Grille image
Legends Tavern & Grille image

