Legends Tavern & Grille - Deerfield
916 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Legendary Food
Location
1391 S Military Trail, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Balcon de las Americas - Deerfield Beach
No Reviews
246 South Powerline RD Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurant
Krispy Bites - 1002 E Newport Center Dr., Suite
No Reviews
1002 E Newport Center Dr., Suite Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurant
California Burrito and Burger Factory - 1002 E Newport Center Dr Suite#1
No Reviews
1002 E Newport Center Dr Suite#1 Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurant
The Distillery Deerfield - 1825 W Hillsboro Blvd
No Reviews
1825 W Hillsboro Blvd Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Deerfield Beach
More near Deerfield Beach