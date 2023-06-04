Bars & Lounges
Latin American
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
2,752 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Gallery
