Bars & Lounges
Latin American

La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar

2,752 Reviews

$$

2845 N. Military Trail

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Popular Items

Plato Montanero / Montaineer Dish

Plato Montanero / Montaineer Dish

$13.99

Paisa platter of grilled or ground steak, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.

Empanadas de Carne/Beef Patties

$4.99

Order of 5 fried beef empanadas

Bandeja La Fonda / Tray La Fonda

Bandeja La Fonda / Tray La Fonda

$16.99

Traditional Colombian platter of grilled steak, pork tenderloin and chicken breast, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.

FOOD

Entradas / Appetizers

Ceviche De Camarones / Shrimp Ceviche

Ceviche De Camarones / Shrimp Ceviche

$8.99

Shrimp served in our mouthwatering sauce consisting of hash avocado, chopped red onions, cilantro, lime juice, and tomato sauce, Served with freshly made tortilla chips

Alitas / Chicken Wings

Alitas / Chicken Wings

$13.50

Breaded bone-in wings (10)

Arepa Blanca Con Queso / White Corn Cake with Cheese

$2.99

Arepa De Chocolo con Queso / Sweet Corn Cake with Cheese

$3.79
Calamares Fritos / Fried Calamari

Calamares Fritos / Fried Calamari

$8.99

Chicharron con Arepa/Fried Pork w/Corn Cake

$4.99

Chorizo con Arepa/Sausage w/Corn Cake

$3.99

Empanadas de Carne/Beef Patties

$4.99

Order of 5 fried beef empanadas

Empanadas de Pollo/ Chicken Patties

$4.99

Fajitas

$13.95
Flautas

Flautas

$8.99
Mazamorra

Mazamorra

$5.75

Morcilla con Arepa/Blood Sausage w/Corn Cake

$4.99

Nachos

$8.99
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.99

Tostones Con Guacamole / Fried Plantains w/ Guacamole

$8.49

Tostones Con Hogao / Fried Plantains w/ Homemade Sauce

$6.49

Tacos x 3 Carne Asada

$11.99

Eggrolls

$9.50

Lechona Con Arepita

$12.99Out of stock

Flautas Promo Carne

Flautas Promo Pollo

Ensaladas / Salads

Ensalada del Chef / Chef's Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, provolone, ham, cucumber and green olives.

Ensalada del Jardín / Garden Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, carrot, black olives.

Ensalada Cesar / Ceasar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon, dressing.

Ensalada Tropical / Tropical Salad

Ensalada Tropical / Tropical Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, spinach, strawberry, grapes, feta cheese, pecans, house dressing.

Platos Tipicos / Main Dish

Plato Montanero / Montaineer Dish

Plato Montanero / Montaineer Dish

$13.99

Paisa platter of grilled or ground steak, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.

Chuletazo / Breaded Pork Loin

Chuletazo / Breaded Pork Loin

$14.99

Crispy breaded pork tenderloin

Bistec Encebollado / Flap Meat Steak w/ Onion on top

$12.99

Lengua en Salsa / Beef Tongue in a Sauce

$12.99

Our Colombian Style tongue topped with creole sauce

Bistec a la Criolla / Flap Meat Steak in a sauce

$12.99

Lomo de Cerdo a la Parrilla / Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$12.49

Carne Asada / Grilled Flap Meat Steak

$12.99

Bistec a Caballo / Flap Meat Steak w/ fried eggs and sauce on top

$12.99

Grilled Steak topped with our house creole sauce topped with two fried eggs.

Bandeja La Fonda / Tray La Fonda

Bandeja La Fonda / Tray La Fonda

$16.99

Traditional Colombian platter of grilled steak, pork tenderloin and chicken breast, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.

Chuleta de Cerdo con Hueso asado / Grilled Pork Chop

$12.99

Higado / Liver

$12.99

Carne A La Milanesa / Breaded Flap Meat

$12.99

Cazuela de Frijoles / Beans Casserole

$13.99

Pork belly bits, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantains, beans, rice and avocado served in a bowl.

Carnes / Steaks

12oz. New York Strip

$16.99

12oz. Ribeye

$16.99

Carne Asada / Grilled Flap Meat

$12.99
Churrasco a la Parrilla / Outside Skirt

Churrasco a la Parrilla / Outside Skirt

$24.99

Pollo / Chicken

Pechuga De Pollo / Chicken Breast

$12.49

Pechuga En Salsa de Champinones / Breaded Chicken Breast w/ Mushroom Sauce

$12.99

Pechuga Parmesana / Breaded Chicken Breast With Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

$13.49

Mariscos / Seafood

Camarones Al Ajillo / Shrimps In Garlic Sauce

$12.99

Camarones Empanizados / Breaded Shrimps

$12.99

Cazuela De Mariscos

$16.99

Filete De Pescado En Salsa De Mariscos / Fish Fillet In Our Seafood Sauce

$13.99

Filete De Pescado/ Fish Fillet

$12.49

Mahi Mahi Al Horno / Baked Mahi Mahi

$18.99
Pargo Frito / Fried Snapper

Pargo Frito / Fried Snapper

$24.95

Salmon al Horno / Baked Salmon

$18.99

Pastas

Spaghetti con Albondigas / Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$11.99

Pasta Alfredo con Pollo / Alfredo Pasta w/ Chicken

$14.99

Pasta Con Salsa De Mariscos / Seafood Alfredo Pasta

$14.99

Comidas Rapidas / Fast Food

Arepa con Queso y Carne / Corn Cake w/ Cheese and Steak

$7.49

Arepa Con Queso y Pollo / Corn Cake w/ Cheese and Chicken

$6.99

Arepa Rematada Mixta/Mixed Corn Cake

$6.99
Chuzos de Carne/Beef Shish Kebab

Chuzos de Carne/Beef Shish Kebab

$7.99

Chuzos de Pollo/Chicken Shish Kebab

$6.45

Hamburguesa

$6.49
Hamburguesa La Fonda /La Fonda Burger

Hamburguesa La Fonda /La Fonda Burger

$10.49

Hamburguesa Toston

$11.99
Patacon Caribeno/Fried Caribbean Plantain

Patacon Caribeno/Fried Caribbean Plantain

$7.49
Perro Hawaiano/Hawaiian Hot Dog

Perro Hawaiano/Hawaiian Hot Dog

$5.49
Picada Colombiana

Picada Colombiana

$29.99

Picadita

$18.95

Para 1 o 2 personas

Salchipapas con Queso o sin Queso / Fried Hot Dog and Fries

$5.99

Super Perro La Fonda/Super Hot Dog La Fonda

$6.49
Arepas Rellenas / Stuffed Corn Cake

Arepas Rellenas / Stuffed Corn Cake

$7.49

Corn cake stuffed with cheese and juicy shredded beef or chicken

Menu de Niños / Kids Menu

Nuggets con Papitas/ Chicken Nuggets

Nuggets con Papitas/ Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Pollito Asado / Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Carnita Asada / Grilled Flap Meat Steak

$6.49

Mini Paisita

$7.50

Grilled Flap Meat Steak, rice, beans, pork strip, fried egg and sweet plantains.

Perrito con Papas

$4.99

Pasta en Salsa Marinara y Albondigas/ Pasta with marinara meatballs

$6.99

Postres / Dessert

Flan de Caramelo / Caramel Flan

$5.75

Cuatro Leches

$5.75

Tiramisu

$5.25

Postre De Maracuya / Passion Fruit Pudding

$5.75

Postre de Natas

$5.75Out of stock

Postre De Milo / Chocolate Pudding

$5.75

Arroz Con Leche / Rice Pudding

$5.25

Ordenes Extra / Side Orders

Arroz/ Rice

$2.49

Ensalada Verde

$2.49

Frijoles / Beans

$2.34+

Maduros/ Sweet Plantains

$2.99

Orden De Arepas

$2.00

Orden De Huevo

$2.00

Papas Fritas / Fries

$2.50

Tostones/ Green Plantains

$2.00

Yuca Fritas/ Fried Yucca

$3.99

Orden De Papa Criolla

$3.99

Ensalada del Dia / Salad of the Day

$2.00

Vegetales Frescos

$3.25

Extra

Aji

$1.50

Salsa De Ajo / Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Aderezo Cesar

$0.50

Extra de Salsa de Mariscos

$3.00

Chimichurri

$1.50

Salsa Rosada/ Mayo-Ketchup Sauce

$1.50

Salsa De Piña / Pineapple Sauce

$0.75

Porcion de Jalapeños / Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Porcion de Olivas / Side of Olives

$0.75

Aderezo Blue Cheese / Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.49

Aderezo Honey Mustard / Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.49

Aderezo Ranch / Ranch Dressing

$0.49

Salsa BBQ

$0.49

Bacon

$2.00

Champiñones

$1.50

Extra Cebolla / Extra Onion

$1.00

Chips & Guacamole

$5.95

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Extra Chips

$1.49

Extra Tortillas

$2.00

Orden De Aquacate / Side of Avocado

$1.99

Salsa De Champinones / Mushroom Sauce

$2.50

Porcion de Guacamole / Side Of Guacamole

$1.99

Porcion de Hogao/ Side Of Hogao

$0.95

Extra Salchicha

$1.00

Porcion de Pico de Gallo / Side Of Pico De Gallo

$0.49

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.49

Porcion de Tortillas / Side Of Tortillas

$2.00

BEBIDAS/BEVERAGES

Cafe / Coffee

Cafe con Leche

$2.49

Cortadito

$1.99

Colada / Expresso

$1.99

Te Caliente

$1.99

Tinto Grande

$1.99

Vaso Con Leche

$2.00

Chocolate

$2.99

Milo

$3.25

Tinto

$1.00Out of stock

Sodas

Sprite Can

$1.75

Coca Cola Can

$1.75

Coke Zero Can

$1.75

Colombiana Can

$1.75

Manzana Can

$1.75

Pony Malta

$1.99

Red bull

$5.00

RedBull Sugar Free

$5.00

Ginger

$1.75

Perrier Agua con Gas

$2.50

Jarra De Cranberry

$10.00

Monster

$5.75Out of stock

Jugo Cranberry

$2.00

Lata De Piña

$2.49

Batidos / Smoothies

Mora / Blackberry

$3.25

Lulo

$3.25

Mango

$3.25

Guanabana /Soursop

$3.25

Pina / Pineapple

$3.25

Maracuya / Passion Fruit

$3.25

Fresa / Strawberry

$3.25

Jugos / Juices

Lulo

$1.99Out of stock

Mango

$1.99Out of stock

Pina / Pineapple

$1.99

Mandarina / Tangerine

$1.99Out of stock

Guanabana

$1.99Out of stock

Naranja Natural / Natural Orange Juice

$4.99

Fresa / Strawberry

$1.99

Guayaba / Guava

$1.99Out of stock

Durazno

$1.99Out of stock

Jugo De Manzana / Apple Juice

$2.00

Limonada Natural

$3.49

Jugo de Naranja Botella / Orange Juice

$2.49

Mora / Blackberry

$1.99Out of stock

Aguapanela / Sugar cane

$2.49

Agua

Botella De Agua

$2.50

Agua Para Empleados

$0.93
check markSports
check markNigthlife
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Directions

La Fonda Sports Bar image
La Fonda Sports Bar image

