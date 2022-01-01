Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ed's Food & Deli- Suncrest

No reviews yet

3954 Suncrest Road

Lake Worth, FL 33467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

COMBOS FAMILIARES (CATERING)

Combo Taquero

Combo Taquero

$11.99
Street Taco Platter

Street Taco Platter

$34.99
Torta Box ( 4 TORTAS + JARRITO 1.5 L)

Torta Box ( 4 TORTAS + JARRITO 1.5 L)

$39.99

Burrito Box (4 BURRITOS + JARRITO 1.5 L)

$39.99
Chingon 5 personas

Chingon 5 personas

$22.99
Mero Chingon 10 Personas

Mero Chingon 10 Personas

$34.99

TACOS

2 Taco De Asada -Steak

2 Taco De Asada -Steak

$5.38

Onions, Cilantro, w/ choice of Salsa Verde o Roja Picante

2 Taco De Pollo - Chicken

$5.38

Onions, Cilantro, w/ choice of Salsa Verde o Roja Picante

2 Taco Al Pastor - Marinated Pork

2 Taco Al Pastor - Marinated Pork

$5.38

Onions, Cilantro, w/ choice of Salsa Verde o Roja Picante

2 Taco De Carnitas - Slow Cooked Pork

2 Taco De Carnitas - Slow Cooked Pork

$5.38

Onions, Cilantro, w/ choice of Salsa Verde o Roja Picante

2 Taco De Camaron-Shrimp

$6.38

2 Taco Vegetariano - Vegetarian

$6.38

TORTAS

Torta De Asada - Steak

Torta De Asada - Steak

$10.49

Mex Telera Bread, Jalapeno, Refried Beans, Queso Blanco, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Avocado

Torta De Pollo - Chicken

Torta De Pollo - Chicken

$10.49

Mex Telera Bread, Jalapeno, Refried Beans, Queso Blanco, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Avocado

Torta Al Pastor - Marinated Pork

$10.49

Mex Telera Bread, Jalapeno, Refried Beans, Queso Blanco, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Avocado

Torta de Carnitas - Slow Cooked Pork

$10.49

Mex Telera Bread, Jalapeno, Refried Beans, Queso Blanco, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Avocado

Torta De Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanese

Torta De Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanese

$11.49

Mex Telera Bread, Jalapeno, Refried Beans, Queso Blanco, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Avocado

Torta De Milanesa de Res - Steak Milanese

$11.99

Mex Telera Bread, Jalapeno, Refried Beans, Queso Blanco, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Avocado

BURRITOS

Burrito De Asada - Steak

Burrito De Asada - Steak

$10.49

Rice, Refried Beans, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cream, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.

Burrito De Pollo - Chicken

$10.49

Rice, Refried Beans, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cream, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.

Burrito Al Pastor - Marinated Pork

Burrito Al Pastor - Marinated Pork

$10.49

Rice, Refried Beans, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cream, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.

Burrito De Carnitas - Slow Cooked Pork

$10.49

Rice, Refried Beans, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cream, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.

Burrito Especial - Special

$11.99

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla De Asada - Steak

Quesadilla De Asada - Steak

$10.49

Flour tortilla filled with cheese,meat, cooked on a skillet.

Quesadilla De Pollo - Chicken

Quesadilla De Pollo - Chicken

$10.49

Flour tortilla filled with cheese,meat, cooked on a skillet.

Quesadilla Al Pastor - Marinated Pork

Quesadilla Al Pastor - Marinated Pork

$10.49

Flour tortilla filled with cheese,meat, cooked on a skillet.

Quesadilla De Carnitas - Pork Carnitas

$10.49

Flour tortilla filled with cheese,meat, cooked on a skillet.

Quesadilla Queso - Cheese

$9.99

APPETIZER

Churros Und

$4.99+

Nachos Meat Und

$10.99

Chips Eds Und

$2.99

Maduros Order 8 Ct

$3.49

Ensalada Sola- Salad

$4.99

Yuca Frita Order 6 Ct

$3.49

CAFE - HOT DRINKS

Café con Leche 16 oz

$3.29

Cuban Coffee & With Steamed Milk

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$3.19

Chocolate Powder with Hot Milk

JUICES - AGUAS

Agua de Horchata 16 oz

$3.49

White Rice in Water Flavored with Cinnamon and Sugar

Jugo de Naranja 12 oz - Orange Juice

$3.49

100 % Natural Juice From Orange Tree Fruit

Agua de Jamaica 16 oz

$3.49

Dried Hibiscus Flowers ,Water and Sugar

Agua de Tamarindo 16 oz

$3.49

BEBIDAS

Coca Cola Mexicana Bottle 12 OZ

$2.19

Sprite Mexican Bottle 12 OZ

$2.19

Jarritos Mandarina - Tangerin 12.5 OZ

$2.19

JARRITOS SODA MANDARINA 12.5 OZ

Jarritos Pina - Pineapple 12 OZ

$2.19

JARRITOS SODA PIÑA 12.5 OZ

Jarritos Tamarindo 12.5 OZ

$2.19

JARRITOS SODA TAMARINDO 12.5 OZ

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3954 Suncrest Road, Lake Worth, FL 33467

Directions

