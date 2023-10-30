- Home
- /
- Lake Worth
- /
- Veracruz Restaurant - 6418 Lake Worth Road
Veracruz Restaurant 6418 Lake Worth Road
No reviews yet
6418 Lake Worth Road
Lake Worth, FL 33463
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
De Mi Veracruz
Fish, Green And Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Capers, Olives and Jalapenos
Fish, Green And Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Capers, Olives and Jalapenos
Fish, Green And Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Capers, Olives and Jalapenos
Fried Fish
Fried Fish
Rice Soup With Seafood
Rice Soup With Shrimp
Rice Soup With Fish
Seafood Soup
Shrimp Soup
Fish Soup
Shrimps, Onion In A Very Spicy Sauce
Fish Filete, Onions, In A Very Spicy Sauce
Fish Filete, Onions, In A Very Spicy Sauce
Shrimps And Onions in Garlic Sauce
Fish Filete and Onions In Garlic Sauce
Fish In Garlic Sauce
Breaded Shrimp
Breaded Fish Filete
Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Avocado.
Fish, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Avocado.
Fish And Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, And Avocado.
Shrimp, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado In Our Homemade Tomatoe Sauce.
Seafood , Onions, Cilantro, Avocado In Our Homemade Tomatoe Sauce.
Appetizers
Baby Bella Mushrooms, Onions, Bacon, In a Creamy Chipotle Sauce.
Fresh Corn With Cotija Cheese, Lime and Chili Powder
Avocado, Onions, Tomatoes and Cilantro.
Avocado, Onions, Tomatoes and Cilantro.
Stew Fish Pulp In Dried Pepper Suace with Onions, Avocados, And Olives.
Blend Of 4 Cheeses With Jalapeno Served With Chips
Mexican Cheese With Chorizo, Onions And Our Famous Ranchera Sauce
Crispy Rolled Tzacos Stuffed with Potato and Chorizo.
Corn Dough Filled With Sauteed Shrimps In Garlic Oil.
Corn Dough EmpanadaFilled with Shrimps or Minilla, Garnished with Lettuce, tomatoes,
Soup
1/4 Chicken or Shreded with Potatoes, Carrots, Zuchini Squash,
Shredded with Potatoes, Carrots, Zuchini Squash,
Beef, Potatoes, Carrots, Corn and Zuchinni Squash.
Beef, Potatoes, Carrots, Corn and Zuchinni Squash.
Homyni, Pork Meat, Lettuce, Onions, Radish and Lime.
Salads
Chicken Main Course
1/4 of Chicken Smothered in Dried Peppers, Chocolate and Nuts Sauce
Chicken Strips with Poblano Peppers, Corn and Onions In a Creamy White Sauce.
1/4 Of Chicken Smothered In a Red Dried Peppers Sauce with Potatoes and Carrots.
Grilled Chicken Breast served with Pico de Gallo, Rice and Beans.
Grilled Chicken Strips With Onions, And Bell Peppers.
Pork Main Course
Pork Ribs Smothered in Green Sauce With Zichinni and Corn.
Pork Ribs Smothered in a Red Dried Peppers Sauce with Potatoes and Carrots.
Slow Cook Pork In A Annatto Special Sauce Garnished With Red Pickle Onions and Jalapenos.
Fried Pork Shreded with Onions.
Fried Pork Chops Marinated in Our Sour-salty Sauce.
Beef Main Course
Grilled Steak marinated in Our House Meat Sauce.
Grilled Steak marinated in Our House Meat Sauce, And Garnished With Oninons, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Jalapenos.
Slow Cooked Steak With Potatoes and Onions In Our Signature Ranchera Sauce.
Grilled Steak Strips with Onions, and Bell Peppers.
Grilled Steak With Two Cheese Enchiladas.
Tipicos
3 Tacos, Garnished with Onions and Cilantro.
4 Flour tortilla Crispy Tacos Garnished With Cream and Cheese.
4 Corn Tortilla Crispy Tacos Garnished With Cream and Cheese.
4 Corn Tortilla, Filled With Meat Or Veggies, Garnished with Salsa, Cream and Cheese.
12 Inches Flour Tortilla, Cheese Onions, Bell Peppers and The Meat of your Choice.
12" Flour Tortilla Filled With Rice, Beans, Cheese and The Meat Of Your Choice.
3 Corn Dough Handmade Tortillas Topped With Beans, Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cream and Cheese.
3 CornMeal Dough Filled With Chicken or Pork, Steamed In Corn Husks With a Side Of Salsa and Fresco Cheese.
Mix And Match
Grilled Chicken, Beef Strips and Shrimps With Onions and Bell Peppers.
Grilled Steak topped with Shrimps and Onions in Our Garlic Homemade Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Shrimps, Mushrooms and Onions in Chipotle Sauce.
Mini Cheese Quesadillas, Potatoes and Hot dogs, in Our Red Sauce Chicken And Beef Strips, And Mexican Chorizo.