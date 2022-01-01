Tacos in Lake Worth
Ed's Food & Deli - Congress Ave
2791 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs
|Taco De Carnitas - Pork Carnitas
|$2.69
Onions, Cilantro, w/ choice of Salsa Verde o Roja Picante
|Taco De Asada -Steak
|$2.69
Onions, Cilantro, w/ choice of Salsa Verde o Roja Picante
Lilo's Streetfood & Bar
701 Lake Ave, Lake Worth
|Fried Shredded Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Fried Tortilla / Cheddar Jack
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.70
Corn Tortilla / Onion / Cilantro
|Peking Duck Taco
|$5.30
Shredded Duck / Peking Style / Cabbage / Cucumber / Green Onion / Sesame Seeds
Los Panchos Tacos and Tequila Bar
717 LAKE AVENUE, LAKE WORTH
|AMERICANO TACO
|$11.99
Da Vine Fusion Tapas and Wine Bar
17 S J St, Lake Worth
|Shrimp Taco (3)
|$12.95