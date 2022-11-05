A map showing the location of Rey Tacos 316 W Mango StreetView gallery

Rey Tacos 316 W Mango Street

No reviews yet

316 W Mango Street

Lantana, FL 33462

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco de Carne Asada (Steak)
Taco de Camarones (Shrimp)
Taco de Carne Molida (Beef)

Starters

Chips and Pico de Gallo

$5.00

Crispy chips and our house-made pico de gallo.

Chips and Queso

$6.00

Crispy chips and warm melted queso.

Chips and Guacamole

$7.00

Crispy chips and zesty fresh guacamole.

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Crispy chips covered in queso, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Tacos

Taco de Pollo (Chicken)

$3.00

Chicken, tomatoes, lettuces & cheese.

Taco de Carne Molida (Beef)

$3.00

Beef, lettuces, tomatoes & cheese.

Taco de Carne Asada (Steak)

$3.50

Steak, onion, tomatoes & cilantro & cheese.

Taco de Camarones (Shrimp)

$4.00

Shrimp, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese.

Taco de Pescado (Fish)

$3.50

Fish, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese.

Taco de Vegetales (Veggie)

$3.50

Rice, beans, lettuce & cheese.

Nachos

Nachos de Queso (Cheese)

$6.00

Cheese

Nachos de Pollo (Chicken)

$8.00

Chicken, cheese & tomatoes.

Nachos de Carne Molida (Beef)

$8.00

Beef, cheese, & tomatoes.

Nachos de Carne Asada (Steak)

$9.00

Steak, cheese & tomatoes.

Nachos de Camarones (Shrimp)

$11.00

Shrimp, cheese & tomatoes.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla De Queso (Cheese)

$6.00

Cheese

Quesadilla De Pollo (Chicken)

$8.00

Chicken & Cheese

Quesadilla De Carne Molida (Ground Beef)

$8.00

Beef & Cheese

Quesadilla De Carne Asada (Steak)

$9.00

Steak & cheese.

Quesadilla De Camarones (Shrimp)

$11.00

Shrimp & cheese.

Burritos

Burrito de Pollo (Chicken)

$8.00

Chicken, beans, pico de gallo, rice & cheese.

Burrito de Carne Molida (Ground Beef)

$8.00

Beef, beans, pico de gallo, rice & cheese.

Burrito de Carne Asada (Steak)

$9.00

Steak, beans, pico de gallo, rice & cheese.

Burrito de Camarones (Shrimp)

$11.00

Shrimp, beans, pico de gallo, rice & cheese.

Burrito de Pescado (Fish)

$10.00

Fish beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice & cheese.

Burrito de Vegetales (Veggie)

$8.00

Beef, beans, rice, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo, rice & cheese.

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$12.00

3 Birria Tacos dipped in housemade sauce, grilled, and stuffed with speciality Birria meat. Topped with onion, cilantro & mozzarella cheese. Served with a soft drink.

Tortas

Steak Torta

$10.00

Chicken Torta

$9.00

Combos

All combos include chips, pico de gallo, and soft drink

(#1) 2 Tacos & Chips & Pico. Can of Soda

$12.00

1 Shrimp & 1 Fish

(#2) Tacos: 1 Chicken, 1 Steak, & 1 Steak . Chips & Pico. Can of Soda

$12.00

(#3) Torta & Chips & Pico. Can of Soda

$13.00

(#4) Burrito & Chips & Pico. Can of Soda

$12.00

(#5) Quesadilla & Chips & Pico. Can of Soda

$12.00

Daily Specials

3 Chicken Tacos & Can Soda

$7.00

Dessert

Plain Churros

$4.00

Freshly prepared and dusted in cinnamon.

Loaded Churros

$6.00

Drizzled with nutella and dulce de leche

Flan

$6.00

Custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.

Tres Leches

$6.00

Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk

Rice Pudding (Arroz Con Leche)

$6.00

Drinks

Agua Fresca

$3.00+

Horchata

$3.00+

Soft Drinks

$1.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Minute Maid Apple

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Red Bull 12oz

$4.50

Sides

Side of Beans (Frijoles)

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side of Queso

$2.00

Side of Rice (Arroz)

$3.00

Side of Rice & Beans (Arroz & Frijoles)

$4.00

Side of Sour Cream (Crema)

$0.50

Street Corn

Esquite

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

316 W Mango Street, Lantana, FL 33462

Directions

