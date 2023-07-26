East Side Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
121 S 3rd St, Lantana, FL 33462
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sandwich Press - 518 West Lantana Road
No Reviews
518 West Lantana Road Lantana, FL 33462
View restaurant