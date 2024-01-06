- Home
Patrizia's | Deerfield
1544 se 3rd ct
Deerfield, FL 33441
Full Menu
Antipasti
- Burrata All'amalfitana$19.00
Imported fresh mozzarella, stuffed with ricotta
- Antipasto Italiano$28.00
For 2. Imported Italian meats, cheese, olives
- Eggplant Rollatini$19.00
3 fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce
- Nonna's Meatballs$18.00
3 homemade beef meatballs
- Grilled Octopus$22.00
Baby octopus, cherry tomatoes, garlic, finished in the brick oven
- Fried Calamari$19.00
- Vongole Positano$22.00
Mediterranean clams, garlic, white wine
- Baked Clams$22.00
6 oreganata style, finished in the brick oven
- Half Dozen Oysters$22.00
Half dozen. Oysters served with a red wine vinegar cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon
- Tuna Tartare$23.00
Ahi tuna, avocado purée, served with Italian crostini
Pasta
- Fioretti Boscaiola$28.00
Homemade money bags in a mushroom, prosciutto pink cream sauce
- Pappardelle Bolognese$27.00
Flat ribbon pasta finished in a beef ragu with a touch of cream, topped with ricotta
- Penne Vodka$25.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo$25.00
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$25.00
- White Spaghetti Vongole$32.00
Baby clams sautéed in a wine sauce
- Red Spaghetti Vongole$32.00
Baby clams sautéed in a wine sauce
- Paccheri Carbonara$25.00
Pancetta, onions, Pecorino, eggs, black pepper, touch of cream
- Bucatini Cacio E Pepe$25.00
Pecorino Romano, cracked black pepper
- Gnocchi Sorrentino$24.00
Homemade potato gnocchi, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella
- Orecchiette Abruzzese$28.00
Broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic and oil
Ravioli Marinara$22.00
Broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic and oil
Ravioli Vodka$22.00
Broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic and oil
Sides
- Sauteed Baby Spinach$10.00
- Broccoli Rabe$10.00
Sautéed, garlic and oil
- Italian Herb Roasted Potatoes$10.00
- French Fries$10.00
- Mashed Potatoes$12.00
- Side Penne Tomato Sauce$8.00
- Side Penne Garlic / oil$8.00
- Side Penne vodka sauce$8.00
- Side Spaghetti tomato$8.00
- Side Capellini Garlic / oil$8.00
- Side Penne Butter$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)$14.00
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$14.00
Our Family Style Dinner
- Family Style Dinner$65.00
Per person. Appetizer & entrée substitutions. Available please ask your server
- ~Margherita Pizza
- ~Burrata
- ~Eggplant Rollatini
- ~Fried Calamari
- ~Baked Clams
- ~Floretti Boscaiola
- ~NY Strip Steak
- ~Chicken Scarpiello
- ~Grilled Octopus
- ~Lamb Chops
- ~Family Style Dessert
- ~Peroni Glass F.S
- ~Peroni Pitcher F.S
- ~Stella Glass F.S
- ~Stella Pitcher F.S
- ~Red House Glass F.S
- ~Red House Bottle F.S
- ~Miller Lite Glass F.S
- ~Miller Lite Pitcher F.S
- ~Pinot Grigio Glass F.S
- ~Pinot Grigio Bottle F.S
- ~Chardonnay Glass F.S
- ~Chardonnay Btl F.S
- ~Red Sangria Glass F.S
- ~Red Sangria Pitcher F.S
- ~White Sangria Glass F.S
- ~White Sangria Pitcher F.S
Salads
Grill
Veal
Fish
Chicken
- Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Fried chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, served with penne pasta
- Chicken Francese$25.00
White wine lemon sauce, served with baby spinach
- Chicken Scarpariello$28.00
Boneless breaded chicken, mushrooms, peppers, white wine sauce, served with baby spinach
- Chicken Marsala$25.00
Sautéed mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, served with baby spinach
- Chicken Milanese$25.00
Specials
- Octopus Salad$21.00
- Pasta E fagioli$14.00
- Fried Ricotta$16.00
- Cheese & Parsley Sausage$20.00
- Surf & Turf Ravioli$36.00
- Drunken Shrimp Fettuccine$36.00
- Rigatoni Genovese$32.00
- Branzino Picatta$38.00
- Veal Chop Parmesan$48.00
- Veal chop Milanese$48.00
- Steak & Fries$44.00
- Grandmas Cake$10.00
- Montepulciano Glass$14.00
- Montepulciano Bottle$56.00
Pizza
- 12" Margherita$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
- 12" Star Pizza$25.00
Stuffed with ricotta, tomato sauce, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmigiano
- 12" Diavolo$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami
- 12" Capricciosa$23.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, mushrooms, salami
- 12" Quattro Stagioni$23.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, artichoke, olives, ham, salami
- 12" Marinara$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
- 12" American style pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
- 12" Parma$24.00
Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, and shaved parmigiano
- 12" Quattro Formaggi$22.00
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina, parmigiano
- 12" Giacomino$25.00
Mozzarella, burrata, truffle oil
Desserts
Cocktails & Martinis
Cocktails
- Appletini$14.00
- Bellini$13.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Cadillac Margarita$14.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Chocolate Martini$14.00
- Coconut Margarita$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Daiquiri$13.00
- French Martini$14.00
- Gibson$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Golden Margarita$15.00
- Guava Margarita$13.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Madras$13.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Mango Margarita$13.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mojito$13.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- Mudslide$13.00
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Pineapple Margarita$13.00
- Rob Roy$13.00
- Screwdriver$13.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$13.00
- Tom Collins$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
Specialty Cocktails
- Mother Teresa$12.00
Tito's handmade vodka, peach guava reduction, cherries
- Coconut Mojito$12.00
Bacardi rum, Malibu, lime juice, mint
- Frank Sinatra Negroni$13.00
Hendrick's gin, campari, sweet vermouth, orange slice
- Spicy Mamarita$14.00
Don Julio blanco, passion fruit, habanero, fresh lime
- Bellini$12.00
Peach purée, prosecco
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
Aperol aperitivo, prosecco
- Old Fashioned$13.00
Martinis
- Strawberry & Basil Martini$14.00
Tito's handmade vodka, strawberries, basil, sour mixed, simple syrup
- Pineapple Martini$14.00
New Amsterdam pineapple vodka, fresh pineapple, spicy oil drops
- Cucumber Martini$14.00
Ketel One cucumber, fresh cucumber, lemon and lime juice, simple syrup
- Missy Espresso Martini$14.00
Stoli handmade vodka, kahlua, espresso shot, coffee beans
- Lychee Elderflower Martini$14.00
Ketel One vodka, St. Germain liqueur, lychee juice