Cannoli Kitchen East Deerfield 1156 East Hillsboro Boulevard
1156 East Hillsboro Boulevard
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Starters
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomatoes, basil ,balsamic glaze &"a drizzle of EVOO
Chicken Tenders (5)pieces
Our Homemade Chicken Tenders , Served with honey mustard dipping sauce
Meatballs (2) Pieces
In sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (6) Pieces
Breaded Mozzarella sticks , Served with our homemade marinara sauce
Eggplant Starter
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens , romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers v& house vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine,parmesan, croutons & house Caesar dressing
Signature Salad
Mixed greens & romaine, artichokes, roasted peppers, stuffed peppers, marinated mushrooms, black olives, Genoa salami,Gorgonzola & our house balsamic vinaigrette
Arugula Gorgonzola Salad
Fresh arugula, candied walnuts, craisins ,Gorgonzola cheese and our raspberry lime vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Lettuce green & red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & Greek feta cheese
Chicken Milanese Salad
Arugula & romaine lettuce mixed with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls, lightly breaded chicken breast,pan fried then topped with fresh basil & our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Panko breaded chicken , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Includes pasta in our marinara sauce or vegetable
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Panko breaded , homemade marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken Parmigiana dinner
Grilled chicken parmigiana baked with mozzarella cheese-includes side salad or spaghetti marinara
Pasta
Spaghetti Marinara
Homemade marinara sauce, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in Parmesan cheese and butter, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Penne Ala Vodka
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
Spaghetti With 2 Meatballs
Spaghetti With meat sauce
Pasta with homemade meat sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed Shrimp, garlic & white wine served over Fettuccine pasta
Penne with Butter
Penne with butter
Lobster Ravioli
Our Famous Lobster filled ravioli with tomato cream & diced Shrimp , Served with our famous garlic rolls
Plain Pasta
Fettuccine with garlic & EVOO
With Garlic & extra virgin olive oil, Served with our famous garlic rolls
Shrimp FRA DIAVOLO
Sauteed shrimp in our spicy tomato sauce served over Fettuccine and 2 pieces of our famous garlic rolls
Baked Pasta
Cheese Ravioli
Baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls
Baked Penne Pasta
Penne , ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese , Served with our famous garlic rolls
Baked Penne Pasta/ Meat Sauce
Penne, ricotta, tomato sauce and mozzarella with homemade meat sauce
Lasagna
Lasagna With Meat Sauce
Wings
Calzones
Stromboli
Cold Subs 12"
Signature Sub
Pepperoni,ham,Genoa salami,provolone,roasted peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce & homemade vinaigrette dressing
Prosciutto Caprese sub
Fresh mozzarella , vine ripe tomatoes basil & our house balsamic glaze
Grilled Chicken Arugula sub
Roasted peppers,provolone,tomatoes,grated parmesan & our house balsamic glaze
Chicken Milano
Breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, american cheese, mayo & pickles
Tuna Salad Sub
Ham & Cheese
BLT
Hot Subs 12"
Sides
Cheese Pizza
Personal Specialty 10"
Personal Baked Penne
Baked Penne pizza with Penne pasta , Ricotta ,Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Personal BBQ Chicken
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Our buffalo wing sauce , breaded chicken breast , Gorgonzola & blue cheese dressing
Personal Chicken Ala Vodka
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken , bacon & ranch sauce with mozzarella cheese
Personal Chicken Parm
Personal Eggplant Parm
Personal Fresh Arugula
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved parmesan & sweet peppers topped with EVOO & balsamic glaze
Personal Fresh Mozzarella
Personal Grandma's Pie
Homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, fresh basil & a drizzle of EVOO
Personal Hawaiian
Personal Meat
Pepperoni, Meatball , Ham & Sausage
Personal Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye steak sauteéd with onions, peppers & mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
Personal Primavera
Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli ,Mushrooms & Onions
Personal Roasted Artichoke & Spinach
Roasted baby artichokes, sauteéd spinach,roasted garlic & parmesan cheese
Personal Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, bacon, mushrooms & mozzarella
Personal White
Personal Eggplant Special
Medium Specialty 14”
Medium Roasted Artichoke & Spinach
Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach,roasted garlic & parmesan cheese
Medium Grandma's Pie
Homemade marinara , fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan , fresh basil & a drizzle of evoo
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon and ranch sauce with mozzarella
Medium Supreme
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, peppers ,onions, mushrooms & mozzarella
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo wing sauce , breaded chicken breast ,Gorgonzola and blue cheese dressing
Medium Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions peppers, mushrooms topped with mozzarella
Medium Fresh Arugula
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved parmesan and sweet peppers topped with Evoo & balsamic glaze
Medium White Pizza
Medium Baked Penne
Baked Penne pizza with Penne pasta , Ricotta ,Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Medium Eggplant Parm
Medium Primavera
Spinach, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Broccoli ,Mushrooms & onions
Medium Meat
Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage
Medium BBQ Chicken
Medium Fresh Mozzarella
Medium Chicken Parm Pizza
Medium Chicken Ala Vodka
Medium Hawaiian
Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Medium Eggplant Special
Large Specialty 18”
Large Roasted Artichoke & Spinach
Roasted baby artichokes, sautéed spinach, roasted garlic & Parmesan cheese
Large Grandma's
Homemade marinara, Fresh mozzarella, grated Parmesan, fresh basil & a drizzle of EVOO
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon & ranch sauce with mozzarella
Large Supreme
Bacon, sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms & mozzarella
Large Buffalo Chicken
Our buffalo wing sauce, breaded chicken breast , gorgonzola & blue cheese dressing
Large Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye steak sautéed with onions, peppers & mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
Large Fresh Arugula
Prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced tomatoes, shaved Parmesan & sweet peppers topped with EVOO & balsamic glaze
Large White
Large Baked Penne
Baked Penne pizza with Penne pasta , Ricotta Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large Eggplant Parm
Large Primavera
Spinach, Eggplant, tomatoes, Broccoli ,Mushrooms & onions
Large Meat
Pepperoni, Meatball, Ham & Sausage
Large BBQ Chicken
Large Fresh Mozzarella
Large Chicken Parm
Large Chicken Ala Vodka
Large Hawaiian
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Large Eggplant Special
Large Deluxe 3 toppings
Gluten Free Specialty
Gluten Free Roasted Artichoke & Spinach Pizza
Gluten Free Grandma's Pie Pizza
Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Gluten Free Supreme Pizza
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Gluten Free Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Gluten Free Fresh Arugula Pizza
Gluten Free White Pizza
Gluten Free Baked Ziti Pizza
Gluten Free Eggplant Parm Pizza
Gluten Free Primavera Pizza
Gluten Free Meat Pizza
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
Gluten Free Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
Gluten Free Chicken Parm Pizza
Gluten Free Chicken Ala Vodka Pizza
Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza
Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Family Bundles
Family Bundle #1
Large 18" Cheese Pizza & 10 Wings
Family Bundle #2
2 Pastas of your choice served with 4 garlic rolls
Family Bundle #3
2 Large 18" Cheese Pizza, 4 Mini Cannolis Or 2 -Litter Soda
Family Bundle #4
2 Large 18 " Cheese Pizzas, 2-Litter Soda or 4 mini Cannolis
Family Bundle #5
2 Large Cheese Pies, 20 Jumbo wings, 2L soda or 4 mini cannolis
Cannolis
Orignial Mini
1/2 Dozen Orignial Mini
12 Original Mini
Original Large Cannoli
1/2 Dozen Original Large Cannoli
12 Original Large Cannoli
Chocolate Mini
1/2 Dozen Chocolate Mini
12 Chocolate Mini
Chocolate Large Cannoli
1/2 Dozen Large Chocolate Cannolis
12 Large Chocolate Cannolis
1/2 bag Cannoli cream
Large bag Cannoli cream
Other NA Beverages
Pet Bottles
Can sodas
Condiments
Blue cheese dressing
Ranch dressing
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar dressing
Honey mustard sauce
Raspberry lime vinaigrette
Balsamic Glaze
BBQ sauce
Asian wing sauce
Italian Style wing sauce
Buffalo Mild sauce
Buffalo Medium sauce
Buffalo Hot sauce
Marinara sauce
Parmesan cheese
Garlic Powder
Red Pepper Flakes
Oregano
Ketchup
Cannoli famous sauces
Pint Marinara Sauce
Quart Marinara Sauce
Pint Vodka Sauce
Quart Vodka Sauce
Pint Bolognese Sauce
Quart Bolognese Sauce
Pint Alfredo Sauce
Quart Alfredo Sauce
Pint Balsamic Vinaigrette
Quart Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pint Caesar dressing
Quart Caesar dressing
Pint Greek dressing
Quart Greek dressing
Pint Raspberry Lime Vinaigrette
Quart Raspberry Lime Vinaigrette
Pint Blue cheese dressing
Quart Blue dressing
Pint Ranch Dressing
Quart Ranch Dressing
Pint Mild Buffalo sauce
Quart Mild Buffalo sauce
Pint Medium Buffalo sauce
Quart Medium Buffalo sauce
Pint Hot Buffalo sauce
Quart Hot Buffalo sauce
Pint bbq sauce
Quart bbq sauce
Pint Asian sauce
Quart Asian sauce
Pint Italian sauce
Quart Italian sauce
Catering 40 pcs/“3inch subs
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fast Italian , Fresh Ingredients, Always Fresh , come in and enjoy !
1156 East Hillsboro Boulevard, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441