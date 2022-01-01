Tamarind Asian Grill imageView gallery

Tamarind Asian Grill

review star

No reviews yet

949 South Federal Hwy

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

App Kitchen

Age Tofu

$5.00

Beef Jerky

$6.00

Chicken Katsu

$7.00

Chicken Wings

$5.00

Edamame

$5.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Fried Wonton

$6.00

Grilled Whole Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

Gyoza

$6.00

Jumping Shrimp

$9.00

Kama

$9.00

Satee BBQ Beef

$8.00

Satee BBQ Chicken

$8.00

Shrimp Summer Rolls

$9.00

Shumai

$6.00

Spinach Shiitake

$7.00

Spring Roll

$5.00
Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$7.00

Tempura Appetizer

$11.00

Tempura Vege Appetizer

$8.00

Thai Dumplings

$7.00

Thai Fries

$7.00

Vegetable Gyoza

$5.00

Fried Oysters

$5.00

App Sushi

Atkins Roll

$14.00

Ceviche

$18.00

Fire Works Roll

$15.00

Gem Appetizer

$8.00

Kimchee Tuna

$10.00

Kobi Roll

$11.00

Kobi Salad

$15.00

Popeye Spicy Salad

$13.00
Sashimi Appetizer

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.00

South Eastern Roll

$14.00

Spicy Ocean

$8.00

Sunomono

$8.00

Sushi Sampler

$10.00

Tamarind Salad

$13.00

Torched Salmon App

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna Tataki

$10.00

Tuna Tower

$10.00

Wahoo Tempura

$13.00

Yellowtail Jala

$13.00

Torched Salmon

$12.00

Curries

Din-Beef Green Curry

$16.00

Din-Chicken Green Curry

$16.00

Din-Duck Green Curry

$24.00

Din-Mixed Seafood Green Curry

$24.00

Din-Pork Green Curry

$16.00

Din-Scallops Green Curry

$18.00

Din-Shrimp Green Curry

$18.00

Din-Squid Green Curry

$18.00

Din-Tofu Green Curry

$14.00

Din-Vegetable Green Curry

$12.00

Din- Chicken Red Curry

$16.00

Din-Beef Red Curry

$16.00

Din-Duck Red Curry

$24.00

Din-Mixed Seafood Red Curry

$24.00

Din-Pork Red Curry

$16.00

Din-Scallops Red Curry

$18.00

Din-Shrimp Red Curry

$18.00

Din-Squid Red Curry

$18.00

Din-Tofu Red Curry

$14.00

Din-Vegetable Red Curry

$12.00

Din-Beef Massaman Curry

$16.00

Din-Chicken Massaman Curry

$16.00

Din-Duck Massaman Curry

$24.00

Din-Mixed Seafood Massaman Curry

$24.00

Din-Pork Massaman Curry

$16.00

Din-Scallops Massaman Curry

$18.00

Din-Shrimp Massaman Curry

$18.00

Din-Squid Massaman Curry

$18.00

Din-Tofu Massaman Curry

$14.00

Din-Vegetable Massaman Curry

$12.00

Din-Beef Panang Curry

$16.00

Din-Chicken Panang Curry

$16.00

Din-Duck Panang Curry

$24.00

Din-Mixed Seafood Panang Curry

$24.00

Din-Pork Panang Curry

$16.00

Din-Scallops Panang Curry

$18.00

Din-Shrimp Panang Curry

$18.00

Din-Squid Panang Curry

$18.00

Din-Tofu Panang Curry

$14.00

Din-Vegetable Panang Curry

$12.00

Dessert

Banana Delight

$6.00

CC Tempura

$7.50

F.B.I.

$8.00
IC Tempura

IC Tempura

$6.50

Ice Cream

$3.00

Thai Donut

$4.00

Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$12.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Pork Fried Rice

$12.00

Scallop Fried Rice

$16.00

Seafood Fried Rice

$25.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Squid Fried Rice

$16.00

Tamarind Fried Rice

$14.00

Tofu Fried Rice

$12.00

VEGAN Fried Rice (no egg)

$10.00

Vegetables Fried Rice

$10.00

Egg Fried Rice

$8.95

Grilled

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.00

Grilled Prawns

$22.00

Grilled Tuna Steak

$22.00

Grilled Salmon Steak

$22.00

Grilled Tofu

$14.00

Jumbo Grilled Scallops

$24.00

Rolls

Avocado Roll

$4.00

California Roll

$5.00

Chicken Roll

$6.00

Crazy Roll

$12.00

Deep Fried Bagel R

$9.00

Dynamite Roll

$8.00

Eel Lover Roll

$14.00

Japan Bagel Roll

$6.00

Kani-Su

$8.00

Kappa Roll

$3.00

KC

$9.00

Kissing Roll

$9.00

Mexican Roll

$12.00

Monster

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.00

Spider Roll

$11.00

Sunshine

$9.00

Super Cucumber

$14.00

Tanzana Roll

$8.00

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Unagi Roll

$7.00

Vegetarian Roll

$6.00

Volcano Roll

$11.00

Y.Tail Roll

$6.00

Sashimi

Ama Ebi

$5.00

Conch

$2.50

Crab

$2.00

Hamachi

$2.50

Ikura

$3.00

Ikura + Quail Egg

$4.50

King Crab

$5.00

Masago

$2.50

Octopus

$2.50

Quail Egg

$1.50

Red Clam

$2.50

Salmon

$2.50

Shrimp

$2.50

Tamago

$1.50

Tuna

$2.50

Unagi

$3.00

Wahoo

$2.50

Wasabi Tobiko

$3.00

White Tuna

$2.50

Black Tobiko

$3.00

Sides

Brown Rice

$2.00

Jasmine Rice

$1.00

Pint Curry Sauce

$5.00

Roti

$3.00

Side Steam Veget

$4.00

Side Tofu

$4.00

Steam Bean Thread Noodles

$3.00

Steam Egg Noodles

$3.00

Steam Rice Noodles

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Soup/Salad

Chicken Rice Soup

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Green Salad

$2.00

Lobster Wonton

$9.00

Miso Soup

$2.00

Papaya Salad

$8.00

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Salmon Veg Soup

$7.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Spinach Wonton Soup

$5.00

Grilled Chick Salad

$12.00

Tom Ka Goong

$7.00

Tom Ka Kai Soup

$6.00

Tom Ka Seafood

$7.00

Tom Ka Vegetable

$5.00

Tom Yum Goong Soup

$7.00

Tom Yum Kai

$6.00

Tom Yum Seafood

$7.00

Tom Yum Veget

$5.00

Vegetable Soup

$5.00

Tom Ka Tofu

$5.00

Stir Fry

Stir Fried Beef

$16.00

Stir Fried Chicken

$16.00

Stir Fried Duck

$24.00

Stir Fried Pork

$16.00

Stir Fried Scallops

$18.00

Stir Fried Seafood

$24.00

Stir Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Stir Fried Squid

$18.00

Stir Fried Tofu

$14.00

Stir Fried Veggies

$12.00

Noodles

Beef Pad thai

$15.00

Chicken Pad Thai

$15.00

Pork Pad Thai

$15.00

Scallop Pad Thai

$17.00

Seafood Pad Thai

$24.00

Shrimp Pad Thai

$17.00

Squid Pad Thai

$17.00

Tofu Pad Thai

$14.00

Vegetable Pad Thai

$12.00

Lobster Pad Thai

$32.00

Chicken Bean Thread

$15.00

Beef Bean Thread

$15.00

Shrimp Bean Thread

$17.00

Squid Bean Thread

$17.00

Seafood Bean Thread

$24.00

Vegetables Bean Thread

$12.00

Tofu Bean Thread

$14.00

Scallop Bean Thread

$17.00

Pork Bean Thread

$15.00

Beef Ba Mee

$15.00

Chicken Ba Mee

$15.00

Scallop Ba Mee

$17.00

Seafood Ba Mee

$24.00

Shrimp Ba Mee

$17.00

Squid Ba Mee

$17.00

Tofu Ba Mee

$14.00

Vegetable Ba Mee

$15.00

Pork Ba Mee

$15.00

Beef Drunken

$15.00

Chicken Drunken

$15.00

Pork Drunken

$15.00

Scallop Drunken

$17.00

Seafood Drunken

$24.00

Shrimp Drunken

$17.00

Squid Drunken

$17.00

Tofu Drunken

$14.00

Vegetables Drunken

$12.00

Lobster Drunken

$32.00

Beef Pad-Si-ew

$15.00

Chicken Pad-Si-ew

$15.00

Shrimp Pad-Si-ew

$17.00

Scallop Pad-Si-ew

$17.00

Squid Pad-Si-ew

$17.00

Tofu Pad-Si-ew

$14.00

Vegetables Pad-Si-ew

$12.00

Pork Pad-Si-ew

$15.00

Chicken Lad Nad

$15.00

Beef Lad Nad

$15.00

Pork Lad Nad

$15.00

Shrimp Lad Nad

$17.00

Scallops Lad Nad

$17.00

Squid Lad Nad

$17.00

Seafood Lad Nad

$25.00

Tofu Lad Nad

$14.00

Vegetables Lad Nad

$12.00

Shrimp & Scallop La Nad

$20.00

Beef Yaki Soba

$15.00

Chicken Yaki Soba

$15.00

Squid Yaki Soba

$17.00

Scallop Yaki Soba

$17.00

Pork Yaki Soba

$15.00

Vegetables Yaki Soba

$12.00

Tofu Yaki Soba

$14.00

Seafood Yaki Soba

$24.00

Shrimp Yaki Soba

$17.00

Sushi

Ama Ebi

$5.00

Avocado Sushi

$1.50

Black Tobiko sushi

$3.00

Conch Sushi

$2.50

Ikura + Quail Egg Sushi

$4.50

Ikura Sushi

$3.00

King Crab Sushi

$5.00

Krab

Masago + Quail Egg Sushi

$4.00

Masago Sushi

$2.50

Octopus Sushi

$2.50

Quail Egg Sushi

$2.00

Red Clam Sushi

$2.50

Saba Sushi

$2.50

Salmon Sushi

$2.50

Shrimp Sushi

$2.50

Tamago Sushi

$1.50

Tuna Sushi

$2.50

Unagi Sushi

$3.00

Wahoo Sushi

$2.50

Wasabi Tobiko Sushi

$3.00

White Tuna Sushi

$2.50

YellowTail Sushi

$2.50

Sushi Platter

Chirashi

$18.00

Hosomaki Combo

$14.00

It's A VIP Party

$130.00

Lady Fingers

$16.00

RSVP Only

$100.00

Sashimi Dinner

$25.00

Single Mingle

$30.00

Sushi Mori

$16.00

The More The Merrier

$60.00

Vegan Combo

$14.00

Tamarind Rolls

Beauty & Beast Roll

$14.00

Chili Roll

$15.00

Crazy Monster R

$24.00

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Dream Roll

$18.00
Hot Mama Roll

Hot Mama Roll

$22.00

Hurricane Roll

$16.00
J.J. Roll

J.J. Roll

$15.00

Jumping Wahoo Roll

$17.00

Lobster Katzu

$20.00

Party Roll

$17.00

Pretty in Pink Roll

$15.00

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

Sea Monster Roll

$16.00

Spicy Atlantic Roll

$16.00

Spicy Lobster R

$20.00
Tsunami Roll

Tsunami Roll

$20.00

Thai Tamarind Specials

Boneless Duck

$24.00

Chicken Chili Paste

$17.00

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Lobster Chili Paste

$30.00

Lobster Pad Thai

$32.00

Prawns Chili Paste

$24.00

Scallops Scampi

$24.00

VEGAN

VG Cucumber Salad

$4.00

VG Seaweed Salad

$5.00

VG Age Tofu

$5.00

VG Spinach Shiitake

$7.00

VG Vegetable Tempura App

$8.00

VG Papaya Salad

$8.00

VG Edamame

$5.00

VG Summer Roll

$6.00

VG Green Salad

$2.00

VG Naruto Vegetable

$7.00

VG Thai Fries

$7.00

VG Stir Fried Veggies

$12.00

VG Fried Rice

$10.00

VG Bean Thread Noodles

$14.00

VG Drunken Noodles

$14.00

VG Stir Fried Tofu

$14.00

VG Yaki Soba

$14.00

DIN-Noodle Soups

Jackpot Wonton Soup

$14.00

Beef Stew Noodle

$15.00

Beef Chiangmai Noodles

$15.00

Chicken Chiangmai Noodles

$15.00

Shrimp Chiangmai Noodles

$18.00

Vegetables Chiangmai Noodles

$12.00

Seafood Chiangmai Noodles

$25.00

Tofu Chiangmai Noodles

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai & Unique Sushi Rolls

Website

Location

949 South Federal Hwy, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Directions

Gallery
Tamarind Asian Grill image
Tamarind Asian Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Luigi Di Roma
orange starNo Reviews
718 South Federal Highway Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Little Havana Restaurant - Deerfield Beach
orange starNo Reviews
721 South Federal Highway Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill - 123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7
orange starNo Reviews
123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7 Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
SeaSide Subs - 1645 SE 3rd Ct #102
orange star5.0 • 37
1645 SE 3rd Ct #102 Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
El Jefe Luchador
orange star4.5 • 3,473
27 S Federal Hwy Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Niran's Kitchen & Sushi Bar Laos & Asian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
61 South Federal Highway Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Deerfield Beach

El Jefe Luchador
orange star4.5 • 3,473
27 S Federal Hwy Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Oceans 234
orange star4.2 • 3,217
234 North Ocean Blvd Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille - Deerfield
orange star4.1 • 916
1391 S Military Trail Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurantnext
Duval & Bourbon
orange star4.3 • 215
1544 SE 3rd Ct Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
SeaSide Subs - 1645 SE 3rd Ct #102
orange star5.0 • 37
1645 SE 3rd Ct #102 Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Deerfield Beach
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston