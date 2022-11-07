Main picView gallery

Pickle Barrel Deli 133 E Hillsboro Blvd

No reviews yet

133 E Hillsboro Blvd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Pastrami
Turkey breast
Tuna salad

Specialty Sandwiches

Deli Dinger

Deli Dinger

$15.99+

Corned beef, Roast beef, Pastrami on fresh jewish rye w/ swiss and deli mustard.

Chris Evert Club

Chris Evert Club

$14.95+

Turkey breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise on white toast.

Reuben

Reuben

$17.99+

Corned beef, cole slaw, russian dressing, and swiss on jewish rye.

Rachael

Rachael

$17.99+

Pastrami, cole slaw, russian dressing, and swiss on jewish rye.

Italian Bird

Italian Bird

$14.95+

Ham, Cappicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, sweet pepper, hot pepper, oil & vinegar, and provolone cheese on a crispy French roll.

Babe Ruth

Babe Ruth

$22.99+

Corned beef, Pastrami, Tongue, cole slaw, russian dressing, and swiss on jewish rye.

Today's Special Hot

$14.99+

Gobble Gobble, turkey off the frame on challah cranberry sauce and stuffing with a cup of butternut squash soup.

Today's Special Cold

$13.99+

BBQ beef sandwich on a hoagie roll with a can of soda.

Sandwiches

B.L.T

B.L.T

$9.50+

Bacon, lettuce, tomatos, and mayonnaise on your choice of bread.

BBQ beef

$12.95+

Roast beef simmered in BBQ sauce

Beef brisket

$16.99+

Served with Au jus on the side.

Cappicola

$10.95+
Chicken salad

Chicken salad

$12.25+

Chopped liver

$9.95+

Cold Half Sandwich & Soup

$12.75
Egg salad

Egg salad

$9.95+
Four way combo

Four way combo

$10.50+

Ham, Cappicola, Genoa Salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, oil & vinegar, and provolone cheese.

Genoa salami

Genoa salami

$10.95+
Grilled chicken

Grilled chicken

$11.95+
Grilled chicken caesar wrap

Grilled chicken caesar wrap

$11.50+

Romaine lettuce, shaved parm, and grilled chicken on your choice of wrap.

Half four way combo

$5.99

Ham, Cappicola, Genoa Salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, oil & vinegar, and provolone cheese on a white sub.

Ham

$10.95+

Ham & cheese

$11.25+
Hot combo

Hot combo

$17.25+

Corned beef and pastrami

Hot Corned beef

$16.99+

Hot Half Sandwich & Soup

$12.75
Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$16.99+

Kosher Bologna

$15.25+

Kosher Salami

$15.25+

Liverwurst

$8.99+
Meatball

Meatball

$12.95+

Pepperoni

$9.99+
Philly cheesesteak

Philly cheesesteak

$12.95+

Philly steak with onions and melted white american cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Roast beef

Roast beef

$14.95+
Shrimp salad

Shrimp salad

$12.25+

Tongue

$22.95+
Tuna salad

Tuna salad

$12.25+
Turkey breast

Turkey breast

$11.95+
Turkey off the frame

Turkey off the frame

$15.25+
Turkey Pastrami

Turkey Pastrami

$14.95+

Veggie

$7.95+

Made to order with toppings of your choice.

Virginia baked ham

$10.95+

Home Made Salad Platters

Caesar salad with Grilled chicken

Caesar salad with Grilled chicken

$13.20

Caesar salad

$9.25
Chef salad

Chef salad

$12.95

Ham, turkey, cheese, pepperocini and hard boiled egg on a tossed salad w/ your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad platter

$12.95

Tossed salad with a scoop of chicken salad served with pickles, cole slaw, and potato salad W/ your choice of dressing.

Chopped Liver Salad

$10.95

Tossed salad with a scoop of chopped liver served with pickles, cole slaw, and potato salad W/ your choice of dressing.

Egg salad platter

Egg salad platter

$10.95

Tossed salad with a scoop of egg salad served with pickles, cole slaw, and potato salad.

Shrimp salad platter

Shrimp salad platter

$12.95

Tossed salad with a scoop of shrimp salad served with pickles, cole slaw, and potato salad.

Tossed salad with grilled chicken

Tossed salad with grilled chicken

$13.45

Grilled Chicken on top of an Iceberg, Romaine, Red Cabbage Mix w/ Tomato's, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Carrots, and Cucumbers W/ your choice of dressing.

Tossed salad

$9.50

Iceberg, Romaine, Red Cabbage Mix w/ Tomato's, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Carrots, and Cucumbers W/ your choice of dressing.

Tuna salad platter

Tuna salad platter

$12.95

Tossed salad with a scoop of tuna salad served with pickles, cole slaw, and potato salad W/ your choice of dressing.

Custom Chef Salad

$12.99

Your Choice of Meats, cheese, pepperocini and hard boiled egg on a tossed salad w/ your choice of dressing.

Home Made Salads (by the container)

Shrimp Salad

$3.99+

Served with a side of bagel chips

Chicken Salad

$3.99+

Served with a side of bagel chips

Egg Salad

$3.50+

Served with a side of bagel chips

Tuna Salad

$3.99+

Served with a side of bagel chips

Chopped liver

$3.99+

Served with a side of bagel chips

Macaroni Salad

$1.99+

Potato Salad

$1.99+

Coleslaw

$1.99+

Chips

Small Chips

$1.99

Big grab

$2.50

Large Chips

$4.99

Small dirty chips

$2.19

Large dirty chips

$6.25

Kids Corner

PBJ

$3.99

Served with a bag of classic lays

Chicken tenders

$4.99

Served with a bag of classic lays

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with a bag of classic lays

Desserts

Black & white cookie

$3.29

Large chocolate chip cookie

$2.99
Chinese marble cookie

Chinese marble cookie

$2.99

Fudge brownie

$2.99

Rice pudding

$2.99
NY style cheesecake

NY style cheesecake

$6.99
Rugelach

Rugelach

$7.29
Fresh fruit salad

Fresh fruit salad

$5.29Out of stock

Mini chocolate chip cookies

$4.99

Mini assorted cookies

$4.99

Assorted strudel

$4.99
Rainbow cookies

Rainbow cookies

$7.29

Soups

Chicken noodle

$3.59+
Matzoh ball

Matzoh ball

$5.50+

Beef Vegetable

$3.29+Out of stock

Italian Wedding

$3.29+Out of stock

Tomato Basil Bisque

$3.29+Out of stock

Tomato Florentine

$3.29+Out of stock

Broccoli Cheese

$3.99+Out of stock

New England Clam Chowder

$3.99+Out of stock

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$3.99+Out of stock

Butternut Squash

$3.95+

Split Pea

$3.95+Out of stock

French Onion

$4.29+Out of stock

Potato Bacon

$4.29+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$4.29+Out of stock

Corn Chowder

$4.29+Out of stock

Shrimp corn chowder

$4.99+Out of stock

Chicken & Dumpling

$4.29+Out of stock

Smoked Gouda Bisque

$4.29+

Sides

Potato Knish

$3.99

Served W/ a Side of Spicy Mustard.

Potato Pancake

$3.99

Served with your choice of apple sauce or sour cream.

Container Half sour pickles

$5.99

Container NY sour pickles

$6.99

Container sour tomatos

$6.99

1/2 sour pickle

$0.89

Sour Pickle

$0.89

Sour Tomato

$0.99

Bottle of mustard

$5.99

Bagel Chips

$0.89

Bagel w/ Butter

$3.25

Bagel w/ CC

$3.75

Bread

Loaf of rye bread

$6.99

Loaf of seedless rye

$6.99

Loaf of Marble rye

$7.29

Bagel

$2.50

Hoagie

$1.50

Whole wheat hoagie

$1.50

Kaiser

$1.25

Onion Kaiser

$1.25

Rye by the slice

$0.75

Marble rye by the slice

$0.75

Seedless rye by the slice

$0.75

Whole wheat by the slice

$0.75

White by the slice

$0.75

Challah by the slice

$0.75

Meats & Cheeses By The Pound

Pastrami

$8.50+

Corned Beef

$8.50+

Lean Corned Beef

$8.75+

Roast Beef

$7.50+

1st Cut Pastrami

$8.75+

Beef Brisket

$8.50+

Lean Beef Brisket

$8.75+

Turkey Pastrami

$7.50+

Boiled Ham

$5.00+

Cappicolla

$4.75+

Virginia Ham

$5.00+

Liverwurst

$4.00+

Genoa Salami

$4.75+

Kosher Salami

$6.00+

Kosher Bologna

$6.00+

Turkey

$5.50+

Tongue

$10.00+

Turkey Off The Frame

$7.50+

Tip Tongue

$10.25+

Pepperoni

$5.25+

Muenster

$2.25+

Swiss

$2.50+

White American

$2.25+

Yellow American

$2.25+

Cheddar

$2.25+

Provolone

$2.25+

Beverages

2 liter coke

$5.99

2 liter diet coke

$5.99

2 liter sprite

$5.99

6 Pack Bud light

$8.99

6 Pack Budweiser

$8.99

Arizona

$2.50

Can Soda

$2.09
Dr. Browns

Dr. Browns

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50
Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.99

Pellegrino

$2.99

Redbull

$3.25

Single Bud light

$3.25

Single Budweiser

$3.25

Snapple

$2.25

Sugar free redbull

$3.25

Water

$1.50
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

133 E Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Main pic

