Bob's Pizza & Amante's

Come in and enjoy!
Family owned and operated since 1975!

2068 N.E. 2 ST.

Popular Items

Sub- Chicken Parm$12.00
Make Your Own Medium$20.00
Fried Mozzarella$12.00
Fresh mozzarella breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$27.00
Kid Entrees$13.00
Garlic Bread(6)/ Full Loaf$5.00
Bob's Chopped Salad$15.00
APP Eggplant Rollatini$16.00
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta and topped with mozzarella and marinara then baked to perfection.
Large Cheese$22.00
Wings (12)$19.00
Location

2068 N.E. 2 ST.

Deerfield Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
