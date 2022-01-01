Go
Oceans 234

Oceans 234 is an award-winning, oceanfront restaurant in Deerfield Beach offering the finest dining experience in South Florida. Situated just steps away from the sand Oceans 234 is more than just a breathtaking view. Whether your party is large or small, corporate or social, your guests will never forget the experience at Oceans 234.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

234 North Ocean Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (3217 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Lobster Roll$22.00
northern lobster blanched in clarified butter, garlic, sea salt, pepper
rolled in soy paper and sushi rice, garnished with flying fish roe, remoulade
and micro flowers
Member's Only Roll$24.00
spicy tuna, Ora King salmon, wahoo, tuna, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber, wasabi peas, yuzu-truffle aioli
Spider Roll$18.00
tempura softshell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame seeds,
bonito flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Sex on Beach$19.00
Ora King salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, ikura, lemon
Filet Mignon$52.00
mashed potato, haricot vert, mushroom ragout, crispy onion, red wine mushroom reduction (gl without crispy onion)
Smash Burger$19.00
two chuck, brisket & short rib patties, American cheese, pickles, griddled onions, special sauce, brioche bun
Fish Tacos$15.00
crispy mahi, chipotle slaw, mango habanero chutney,
micro cilantro, corn tortillas ( GF if grilled)
Kale Caesar$14.00
garbanzo beans, baby tomatoes, chipotle pepitas, shaved parmesan
Sushi Tuna$4.00
with sushi rice
Calamari$19.00
fried cherry peppers, garlic aioli, fra diavolo
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

234 North Ocean Blvd

Deerfield Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
