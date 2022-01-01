Oceans 234
Oceans 234 is an award-winning, oceanfront restaurant in Deerfield Beach offering the finest dining experience in South Florida. Situated just steps away from the sand Oceans 234 is more than just a breathtaking view. Whether your party is large or small, corporate or social, your guests will never forget the experience at Oceans 234.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
234 North Ocean Blvd • $$
234 North Ocean Blvd
Deerfield Beach FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
