Salmon in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach restaurants
Toast

Boynton Beach restaurants that serve salmon

Aloha Bakery & Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Aloha Bakery & Cafe

1880 North Congress Ave, Boynton Beach

Avg 4.2 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plate Lunch$14.95
served with Jasmine Rice, Macaroni Salad includes Huli Huli Chicken, Pulled Pork
Maui Melt$14.95
White albacore tuna served on our homemade rosemary focaccia bread or Croissant
Spam Musubi (ono)
Rice, Spam, Nori, Breaded In Our Island Spices And Served With Teriyaki Sauce
More about Aloha Bakery & Cafe
Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

305 East Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad.$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter$11.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
More about Souvlaki Fast
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
B-Less Wings 1 lb$13.99
Choice of sauce: Hot/mild buffalo Hot/mild buffalo garlic, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Buffalo parmesan
Cheese Calzone$10.99
Mozzarella, Ricotta cheese, Grated Romano,& Provolone
Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
Homemade breaded mozzarella w/tomato sauce
More about Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach image

 

Lemongrass- Boynton Beach

1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Dragon Roll.$15.00
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus i/o with avocado on top
Wonton Soup.$6.00
homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions, garlic and chinese cabbage in clear broth
Mexican Roll.$12.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, scallions and asparagus i/o with masago and sesame seeds
More about Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
Flakowitz image

 

Flakowitz

7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel Each$1.45
We will substitute If we do not have your preferred flavor in stock. Order early!
Breakfast Sandwich To Go$4.95
Build your best breakfast sandwich! Meat $1.50, Cheese $1.00, Veggies $1.00
Pastrami$15.95
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
More about Flakowitz
Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach image

 

Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach

640 East Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hawaiian Roll$17.00
Mexican Roll$14.00
Tuna Sushi$5.00
More about Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach
Josie's Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Josie's Ristorante

1602 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach

Avg 3.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
14 “ Medium$17.00
Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
16” Large$18.75
More about Josie's Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Flakowitz Cafes

8765 Appalachian Ridge Rd, Boynton Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miso Salmon$15.95
More about Flakowitz Cafes

