Salmon in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve salmon
More about Aloha Bakery & Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Aloha Bakery & Cafe
1880 North Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|Plate Lunch
|$14.95
served with Jasmine Rice, Macaroni Salad includes Huli Huli Chicken, Pulled Pork
|Maui Melt
|$14.95
White albacore tuna served on our homemade rosemary focaccia bread or Croissant
|Spam Musubi (ono)
Rice, Spam, Nori, Breaded In Our Island Spices And Served With Teriyaki Sauce
More about Souvlaki Fast
Souvlaki Fast
305 East Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach
|Greek Salad.
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onion and feta cheese. Served with traditional Greek dressing on the side.
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter
|$11.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo
|$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
More about Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Nicoletta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
8794 BOYNTON BEACH BLVD STE 108, BOYNTON BEACH
|B-Less Wings 1 lb
|$13.99
Choice of sauce: Hot/mild buffalo Hot/mild buffalo garlic, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Buffalo parmesan
|Cheese Calzone
|$10.99
Mozzarella, Ricotta cheese, Grated Romano,& Provolone
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.99
Homemade breaded mozzarella w/tomato sauce
More about Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104, Boynton Beach
|Green Dragon Roll.
|$15.00
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus i/o with avocado on top
|Wonton Soup.
|$6.00
homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions, garlic and chinese cabbage in clear broth
|Mexican Roll.
|$12.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, scallions and asparagus i/o with masago and sesame seeds
More about Flakowitz
Flakowitz
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach
|Bagel Each
|$1.45
We will substitute If we do not have your preferred flavor in stock. Order early!
|Breakfast Sandwich To Go
|$4.95
Build your best breakfast sandwich! Meat $1.50, Cheese $1.00, Veggies $1.00
|Pastrami
|$15.95
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50
More about Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach
Sushi Jo- Boynton Beach
640 East Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach
|Hawaiian Roll
|$17.00
|Mexican Roll
|$14.00
|Tuna Sushi
|$5.00
More about Josie's Ristorante
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Josie's Ristorante
1602 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach
|14 “ Medium
|$17.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$26.00
|16” Large
|$18.75