Sweet potato fries in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Cucina Moderna
9918 Lyons Rd #250, Boynton Beach
|Chicken Parm-D
|$21.00
Crispy chicken, sunday gravy, mozzarella cheese, linguine
|Cm House-LG
|$13.00
Hand picked greens, sweety peppers, shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, garbanzo beans, balsamic vin
|Caesar Salad -LG
|$13.00
Black & white croutons, parmesan
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
950 N. Congress Ave, Boynton Beach
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
Flakowitz
7410 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. B-11, Boynton Beach
|Bagel Each
|$1.45
We will substitute If we do not have your preferred flavor in stock. Order early!
|Breakfast Sandwich To Go
|$4.95
Build your best breakfast sandwich! Meat $1.50, Cheese $1.00, Veggies $1.00
|Pastrami
|$15.95
add chopped liver $1.95 add cheese $1.50