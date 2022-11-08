A map showing the location of Tsunami Subs 309 East Woolbright RoadView gallery

Tsunami Subs 309 East Woolbright Road

review star

No reviews yet

309 East Woolbright Road

Boynton Beach, FL 33435

COLD SUBS SUPREME

TSUNAMI ITALIAN

$7.25+

TSUNAMI CLUB SUPREME

$7.50+

TSUNAMI SUPER

$7.25+

TSUNAMI CLUB

$7.50+

HOUSE ROAST BEEF & CHEESE

$7.25+

PREMIUM TURKEY & CHEESE

$7.25+

CHICKEN SALAD SUB

$7.25+

BLT

$6.95+

VEGGIE SUB

$5.50+

SOLID WHITE TUNA SUB

$7.25+

EMPLOYEE SUB

COLD SUBS REGULAR

SALAMI & CHEESE

$6.50+

PEPPERONI & CHEESE

$6.50+

HAM & CHEESE

$6.50+

HAM, CHEESE & SALAMI

$6.95+

HAM, CHEESE & CAPPICOLA

$6.95+

SALAMI, CAPPICOLA & CHEESE

$6.95+

PROSCUITTINI, CAPPICOLA & CHEESE

$6.95+

CUSTOM

CUSTOM SUB

$7.25+

HOT SUBS

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$10.25+

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$10.25+

MEATBALL PARM

$9.25+

CHICKEN PARM

$10.25+

CUBAN

$10.25+

GRILLED PASTRAMI REUBEN

$10.25+

FRENCH DIP

$10.25+

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$10.25+

CHICKEN CAESAR

$10.25+

CHICKEN TENDER

$10.25+

SALADS

Garden Salad

$8.95

Classic Caesar

$8.95

Chef's Salad

$11.95

Tuna Salad

$11.95

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Anitpasto Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad

$8.95

BREAKFAST

Egg & Cheese

$6.25+

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.25+

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$6.25+

Pork Roll, Egg, Cheese

$6.25+

Pastrami, Egg, Cheese

$7.25+

Steak, Egg, Cheese

$7.25+

Hash Brown

$2.00

SOUP/DELI

Chili

$5.50

Soup of the Day

$5.50

Sml Potato Salad

$1.75

Sml Pasta Salad

$1.75

Lrg Potato Salad

$3.95

Lrg Pasta Salad

$3.95

EXTRAS

Crinkle Fries

$3.95

Cheese Fries

$4.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.25

Whole Pickle

$2.50

Fresh Cookie

$1.00

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bottled Drink

$2.99

2L Drink

$5.00

Chips

$1.95

COMBO

$3.95

PLATTER

Sub Platter

$90.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Enjoy high quality subs at low prices!

309 East Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

