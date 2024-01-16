- Home
- /
- Boynton Beach
- /
- Lemongrass Asian Bistro-Boynton Beach - 1880 North Congress Avenue Suite 190
Lemongrass Asian Bistro-Boynton Beach 1880 North Congress Avenue Suite 190
No reviews yet
1880 North Congress Avenue Suite 190
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
NEW MENU
SOUPS & SALADS
- Lobster Shrimp Wonton Soup$10.95
enoki mushrooms, scallions, asparagus in a clear broth
- Local Greens$8.95
mixed greens, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber.
- Miso Soup$5.00
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
- Tom Kha Coconut Soup$8.95
spicy coconut base soup with lemongrass, mushrooms and scallions
- Tom Yum Soup$7.95
spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and scallions
- Wonton Soup$7.95
homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions, garlic and chinese cabbage in clear broth
FAMOUS HOMEMADE DIM SUM
- Edamame Dumplings$10.95
garnished with truffle oil and dashi broth
- Gyoza Chicken$7.95
- Lobster Shrimp Shumai$11.95
- Sesame Shrimp Toast$14.95
Shrimp, crispy buttery toast and a plum sauce.
- Thai Steamed Dumplings$10.95
Opened faced pork dumplings with a vinaigrette sweet soy reduction.
- Vegetable Dumplings$7.95
Pan fried, served with a vinaigrette sweet soy reduction
BAO BUNS
SHARING IS CARING MEAT PLATE
- Peking Duck Pancake$39.00
Cucumbers, scallions and hoisin sauce
- Korean Short Ribs$41.00
Kimchi, pickled radishes, cucumbers, gochujang and butterhead lettuce served with bao buns.
- Dim Sum Platter (2)$29.00
Gyozas, Thai Dumplings, vegetable dumplings, lobster dumplings, edamame dumplings and shrimp toast
- Dim Sum Platter (3)$42.00
Gyozas, Thai Dumplings, vegetable dumplings, lobster dumplings, edamame dumplings and shrimp toast
SMALL PLATES FROM KITCHEN
- Berkshire Crispy Pork Belly$14.00
Sesame and Thai spicy Jaew sauce
- Chicken Satay (5)$13.00
marinated thai chicken skewers on a bamboo stick served with a peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
- Grandma's Ribs$15.00
grandma's recipe marinated pork ribs, fried shallots, and spicy tamarind reduction
- Japanese Shrimp Tempura$13.00
japanese fried shrimps, sweet potato, and broccoli tempura style
- Popcorn Shrimp$13.00
lightly fried shrimps, masago and scallions tossed in a homemade spicy mayo sauce and shichimi togarashi
- Salt & Pepper Calamari$14.00
fried calamari tempura tossed with spice sea salt, garlic, jalapeno peppers and scallions
- Thai Spring Roll (3)$8.00
stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce
- Wok Charred Edamame$7.00
wok charred, garlic sea salt and togarashi
- Krab Rangoon$8.00
SMALL PLATES FROM THE SUSHI BAR
- Ahi Tuna Pizza$16.00
ahi tuna, onions, cilantro, masago, avocado and spicy wasabi mayo on a baked flour tortilla
- Belly Belly$22.00
3 sushi style: seared tuna belly with black tobiko, seared salmon with ikura and hamachi belly
- Bluefin Toro Tartare$35.20
truffle butter toast, caviar, soy cured quail egg and yuzu wasabi soy
- Hotate Scallop$20.00
thinly sliced fresh scallops, caviar, truffles infused with yuzu sauce
- Japanese Seaweed Salad.$7.70
marinated seaweed with sesame seed
- Lava Stone Wagyu Beef$26.00
imported wagyu beef, cooked tableside on a hot river stone with yuzu sesame dipping
- Maguro Truffle$22.00
seared tuna with crispy rice pop, balsamic truffle soy, serrano peppers and wasabi aioli
- Salmon Yuzu Carpaccio$18.00
thinly sliced salmon, micro shiso and black tobiko in a delectable citrus yuzu pesto sauce
- Sashimi Hot Stone$18.00
9 pieces of fresh sashimi (chef's choice) served with house dipping sauce and seared to your desire on a hot river stone
- Sashimi Nacho$18.00
tuna, salmon, avocado, cilantro, seaweed salad, red onions, spicy aioli and jalapenos over crispy wonton chips
- Sashimi Salad Roll$20.90
spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Pop$15.00
spicy tuna and jalapeno, served on top of bite size crispy sushi rice and garnished with black tobiko
- Spicy Tuna Dip$18.00
chopped spicy tuna, scallions, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds, avocado and taro chips
- Spicy Yellowtail$20.00
japanese yellowtail sliced thin, topped with serrano and served with yuzu ponzu sauce
- Tuna Tataki$18.00
seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and ponzu sauce
- Bluefin Tuna Tataki$24.00
Seared bluefin tuna tatki, akami kizami wasabi with Nikiri Shoyu truffle oil
- Hirame & Hotate Ceviche$20.00
Fluke and scallop ceviche with red onions, cucumber, peanuts, red chili, black tobiko and lime zest, served with avocado cream, coconut and Yuzu dressing sauce
- Bluefin Tuna and Foie Gras$22.00
seared bluefin tuna and foie gras topped with caviar, kizami wasabi and a balsamic drizzle
- Refreshing Madai$20.00
Japanese sea bream with Asian pear, ginger, leek oil and Yuzu ginger sauce
ASIAN MARKET NOODLES
- Duck Noodle Soup$20.95
rice noodles, bean sprouts, toasted garlic, scallions and bok choy in a duck broth
- Hong Kong Noodle Soup$18.95
egg noodles, roast pork, wonton, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic, and bok choy
- Japanese Udon Soup$18.95
homemade udon noodles, scallions, tempura shrimp, sweet potatoes, enoki mushroom and broccoli
- Lamb Shank Khao Soi$31.95
World famous Thailand curry egg noodles, pickles, fried onion and micro cilantro
ENTREES
- Beef Bulgogi Bowl$24.00
Sunny side up egg, homemade kimchi, edamame, shitake mushrooms, carrots, scallions, sesame seeds, truffle oil and gochujang.
- Chicken Teriyaki$19.00
grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce served with tossed broccoli
- Crispy Duck$32.00
fried marinated duck with choices of fresh ginger, garlic sweet chili or thai basil sauce
- Grilled Scottish Salmon$29.00
choice of one sauce: -twisted balsamic teriyaki sauce with sauteed mixed mushrooms and tossed bok choy -thai panang curry sauce with peanuts and roasted asparagus -green curry sauce with thai basil and roasted japanese eggplant
- Hawaiian Dancer$28.00
sauteed scallops, chicken, pineapple, carrots, snow peas, bell peppers, onions, scallions and cashew nuts with tamarind sauce
- Hong Kong Style Chilean Seabass$43.00
Steamed Chilean seabass, fresh ginger, butter garlic spinach, celery, leaks, umami soy broth and shitake mushrooms
- Japanese Miso Yuzu Black Cod$41.00
Miso-marinated black cod served with Japanese rice, sesame seeds, pickled and charred broccolini.
- Mongolian Beef$21.00
thin slices of tender crispy beef, steamed broccoli and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
- Mongolian Udon Noodle$29.00
marinated mongolian steak, stir fried with thick chewy wheat noodles, chili jam, garlic, thai basil, red peppers, onions and scallions
- Signature Lobster Pad Thai$34.00
lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce (not served with rice)
STREET WOK
- Fresh Ginger$16.95
fresh ginger, onions, scallions, mushrooms, celery and bell peppers sauteed in brown ginger sauce
- Garlic Sauce$16.95
pepper garlic sauce served over steamed mixed vegetables
- Kapow$16.95
bird's eye chili, garlic, string bean, onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil
- Spicy Cashew Chicken$19.95
lightly battered chicken, celery, cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, scallions, dry chili and thai chili jam
- Pineapple Sesame Chicken$18.95
lightly battered chicken, steamed broccoli, cauliflower, pineapple, sesame sauce and scallions
STREET NOODLE WOK
- Drunken Udon Noodles$18.95
flat rice noodle sauteed with red onions, scallions,bamboo shoots and bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce
- Lad Nah Seafood Noodles$28.95
scallops, shrimps, mussels and calamari served with pan seared wide rice noodles over thai gravy with chinese broccoli and mushrooms
- Pad Si Ew$17.95
flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
- Pad Thai$17.95
rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce
- Pad Woonsen.$18.65
- Singapore Noodles$17.95
rice vermicelli noodle, egg, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, onions, scallions and bean sprouts sauteed in a yellow curry sauce
ASIAN CURRY
- Red Curry$17.95
red curry paste, coconut milk, sweet peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini and basil
- Green Curry$17.95
green curry paste, coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, eggplant and sweet basil
- Panang Curry$17.95
panang curry paste, peanuts, coconut milk, bell peppers, string beans,steamed cauliflower and lime leaf
RICE BOWL
- Hawaiian Fried Rice$17.00
chicken and shrimps, yellow curry, peas, pineapple, onions, scallions, carrot and cashew nuts
- Lemongrass Fried Rice$17.00
combination of egg, chicken, beef, shrimps,calamari, onions, scallions and sweet peas
- Poke Bowl$20.00
salmon poke served with rice, green salad or quinoa brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, avocado, ginger, spicy kani and nori
SIDE VEGGIES
SUSHI ROLLS
- Atlantic Roll$19.00
spicy salmon, onions and cucumber topped with avocado, cilantro, ikura and salmon skins
- Best Buds Roll$19.00
tuna, yellowtail and cucumber wrapped with soy paper and topped with spicy salmon, masago, scallions and kimchi sauce
- Deep Blue Sea Roll$22.00
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with avocado, dynamite blue crab, eel sauce and wasabi mayo
- Fire Tiger Roll$19.00
Shrimp tempura, crisp cucumber, kani and avocado, topped with spicy tuna and jalapeno. Served with eel sauce and wasabi mayo.
- Florida Roll$18.00
tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped with rainbow tobiko
- Green Beach Roll$19.00
Tuna, avocado and a refreshing seaweed salad, zesty lemon, masago and tempura flakes. Served I/O with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Green Dragon Roll$15.00
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus i/o with avocado on top
- Hurricane Roll$18.00
spicy yellowtail, asparagus,jalapeno topped with spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flakes
- Kamikaze Roll$19.00
Spicy tuna and avocado, topped with kampachi, jalapeno, and a pop of red onion.
- Kiss on Fire Roll$19.00
Spicy tuna, cilantro and crispy tempura flakes, crowned with succulent salmon, hamachi and creamy avocado-jalapeno. Drizzled with a sweet chili sauce.
- Lemongrass Roll$16.00
salmon tempura, eel, avocado, cream cheese i/o with masago and sesame seeds
- Lobster Monster Roll$34.00
crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds
- Nemo Roll$18.00
soy paper wrapped, spicy tuna and cucumber topped with tempura popcorn shrimp, masago and micro shiso
- Sakura Roll$20.00
Hamachi tempura, scallions on topped with salmon, avocado, lemon zest with homemade ponzu sauce.
- Samurai Roll$19.00
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna, topped with eel and salmon. Drizzled with eel sauce.
- Sex on the Moon Roll$18.00
shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, scallions, eel, masago, seeds i/o with tuna and tempura flakes on top
- Spicy Tuna Stack$32.00
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, scallions and crispy tempura flakes, topped with fresh tuna and salmon. Served with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crispy rice crackers.
- Surf & Turf Roll$36.00
Grilled Madagascar shrimp, asparagus, spicy kani and seared Wagyu, crowned with shimmering gold flakes.
- Two Buddies Roll$20.00
spicy tuna, scallions, masago, sesame seeds, I/O with spicy mayo blue crab on top
- Volcano Roll$15.00
kani, avocado and cucumber topped with baked seafood, masago, scallions and sesame seeds
- Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll$18.00
mixed spicy kani, masago, i/o topped with yellowtail and jalapeno
CLASSIC ROLLS
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- California Roll$8.00
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds
- Eel Roll$12.00
- Hamachi Roll$11.00
yellowtail and scallions roll
- JB Roll$9.00
salmon, cream cheese, scallions, i/o with sesame seeds
- Kani Roll$8.00
- Kappa Roll$6.00
cucumber roll
- Oshinko Roll$6.00
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with assorted fish and sesame seeds on top
- Salmon Roll$9.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.00
crispy salmon skin, scallions and cucumber (I/O, SS)
- Spicy Kani Roll$11.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
chopped tuna, kimchi sauce and scallions
- Spider Roll$18.00
fried soft shell crab, asparagus avocado and masago
- Tuna Roll$10.00
- Vegetable Roll$9.00
asparagus, carrots, kampyo, spinach and avocado i/o with sesame seeds
NO RICE ROLL
- Sashimi Salad Roll$19.00
spring mix, cucumber and beet root, wrapped in rice paper and topped with spicy tuna, salmon, white fish, orange, tomatoes, scallions and sesame seeds
- Sashimi Style Roll$16.00
it's a no rice sushi roll with tuna, salmon, hamachi, shrimp, kampyo, tamago, asparagus, scallions & cucumber
CUCUMBER WRAPPED ROLLS
- Kanisu$10.00
kani, avocado, masago and sesame seeds
- KC Rainbow Roll$15.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, kani, asparagus, masago, scallions and sesame seeds
- KC Roll$12.00
salmon, kani, scallions and cream cheese with masago and scallions
- KC Spicy Tuna Roll$15.00
cucumber wrapped roll with spicy tuna, avocado, scallions and sesame seeds
- KC Unagi.$17.60
baked eel, cream cheese, tamago, avocado and scallions
SUSHI & SASHIMI STATION
- Chef's Sashimi Special$37.00
16 pcs of raw fish sashimi (chef's choice), tuna tataki, red ogo seaweed salad (chef's choice) and a spicy tuna roll
- Chirashi$28.00
assorted raw fish over sushi rice or quinoa brown rice (chef's choice)
- Combo Plate for 2$62.00
california roll, jb roll 10 pcs of sushi and 12 pcs of sashimi (chef's choice)
- Oma Deluxe$75.00
Seasonal imported fish nigiri (3), madai nigiri (1), salmon nigiri (1), yellowtail nigiri (2), bluefin toro nigiri (1), bluefin tuna nigiri (2), negitoro handroll and a blue crab handroll
- Oma One$25.00
Seasonal imported fish nigiri (1), salmon nigiri (2), bluefin tuna nigiri (1) and a blue crab handroll.
- Oma Two$45.00
seasonal imported fish nigiri (2), kanpachi nigiri (1), salmon nigiri (1), yellowtail nigiri (1), bluefin tuna nigiri (2), spicy bluefin tuna handroll and a blue crab handroll.
- Omakase Sushi$58.00
best picked fish from local importers by a sushi master chef: 7 pieces of seasoned nigiri
SPECIAL NIGIRI
- Fluke Special Nigiri$9.00
pickled shiso and nori ume
- Foie Gras Special Nigiri$9.00
truffle, balsamic soy and red tobiko
- Hamachi Special Nigiri$8.00
lime soy gel, serrano and micro cilantro
- Madai Special Nigiri$12.00
yuzu kosho, micro cilantro and ponzu jelly
- Salmon Special Nigiri$8.00
truffle creme fraiche and ikura
- Scallop Special Nigiri$9.00
yuzu pesto, sea salt, truffle and caviar
- Toro Special Nigiri$15.00
foie gras, balsamic soy and truffle
- Wagyu Special Nigiri$11.00
truffle, yuzu soy, himalayan salt and a quail egg
A LA CARTE SUSHI OR SASHIMI
HAND ROLLS
- Eel, Avocado & Tobiko HR$10.00
- Kani HR$7.00
- Salmon HR$7.00
- Salmon Skin, Scallion & Cucumber HR$7.00
- Salmon, Serrano Pepper & Ginger HR$9.00
- Scallop, Tobiko & Lemon HR$10.00
- Shrimp HR$7.00
- Spicy Scallop HR$10.00
- Spicy Tuna, Scallions & Rice Pop HR$9.00
- Tuna HR$7.00
- Tuna Poke & Crispy Shallots HR$9.00
- Yellowtail HR$8.00
PREMIUM HAND ROLLS
Kids Menu.
Sides.
BEVERAGE
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1880 North Congress Avenue Suite 190, Boynton Beach, FL 33426