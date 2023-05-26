Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sal's Italian Ristorante 11290 Legacy Ave #100

11290 Legacy Ave #100

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Popular Items

Regular Cheese Pizza Large

$16.99

Fresh tomato sauce and Grande mozzarella cheese.

TAKEOUT DINNER

Appetizers

Sal's Famous Wings

$8.99+

Served with celery sticks.

Bruschetta Caprese

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze

Bruschetta Alla Italiana

$9.99

Fresh tomatoes,fresh basil,onions, EVOO, balsamic vinegar on grilled Italian bread

Badabing Shrimp

$12.99

Lightly dusted and fried shrimp tossed in spicy ranch sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana Stack

$11.99

Eggplant slices, mozzarella & parmigiana chhese, tomato sauce with drizzle of pesto.

Sal's Signature Meatballs with Ricotta Cheese

$11.99

Made with beef and pork, served with Sunday sauce, scoop of ricotta, fresh basil

Crispy Calamari

$14.99

Served with side of marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella (5)

$10.99

Served with side of marinara sauce

Parmigiana Fries

$7.99

Crispy fries sprinkled with parmigiana cheese, served with choice of lime honey mustard or ranch. Add bacon or melted mozzarella $1.99

Chicken Tenders (5) & Fries

$13.99

Choice of Lime honey mustard or marinara, served with fries.

Mussels Marinara Appetizer

$14.99

Sauteed mussels, garlic, white wine in a light marinara sauce.

(6) Garlic Cheesy Rolls

$6.99

Rolls topped with garlic, olive oil, melted mozzarella with side of marinara sauce.

Pasta Fagioli (Cup)

$4.29

Pasta Fagioli (Bowl)

$7.99

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$4.29

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$7.99

Healthy Salads

D-House Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, onions, black olives

D-My Wife's Favorite Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese,served with House vinaigrette dressing.

D-California Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Crilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella, onions, mixed greens tossed in House vinaigrette

D-Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Mixed baby greens, grilled chicken, avocado, pineapple, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts with Lime Honey Mustard dressing.

D-Mediterranean Salad

$16.99

Romaine, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, roasted bell pepper, candied walnuts, onions, fresh mozzarella, bacon, House balsamic vinaigrette.