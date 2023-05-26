- Home
- Palm Beach Gardens
- Sal's Italian Ristorante - 11290 Legacy Ave #100
Sal's Italian Ristorante 11290 Legacy Ave #100
11290 Legacy Ave #100
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
TAKEOUT DINNER
Appetizers
Sal's Famous Wings
Served with celery sticks.
Bruschetta Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze
Bruschetta Alla Italiana
Fresh tomatoes,fresh basil,onions, EVOO, balsamic vinegar on grilled Italian bread
Badabing Shrimp
Lightly dusted and fried shrimp tossed in spicy ranch sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana Stack
Eggplant slices, mozzarella & parmigiana chhese, tomato sauce with drizzle of pesto.
Sal's Signature Meatballs with Ricotta Cheese
Made with beef and pork, served with Sunday sauce, scoop of ricotta, fresh basil
Crispy Calamari
Served with side of marinara sauce
Fried Mozzarella (5)
Served with side of marinara sauce
Parmigiana Fries
Crispy fries sprinkled with parmigiana cheese, served with choice of lime honey mustard or ranch. Add bacon or melted mozzarella $1.99
Chicken Tenders (5) & Fries
Choice of Lime honey mustard or marinara, served with fries.
Mussels Marinara Appetizer
Sauteed mussels, garlic, white wine in a light marinara sauce.
(6) Garlic Cheesy Rolls
Rolls topped with garlic, olive oil, melted mozzarella with side of marinara sauce.
Pasta Fagioli (Cup)
Pasta Fagioli (Bowl)
Soup of the Day (Cup)
Soup of the Day (Bowl)
Healthy Salads
D-House Salad
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, onions, black olives
D-My Wife's Favorite Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese,served with House vinaigrette dressing.
D-California Grilled Chicken Salad
Crilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella, onions, mixed greens tossed in House vinaigrette
D-Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed baby greens, grilled chicken, avocado, pineapple, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts with Lime Honey Mustard dressing.
D-Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, roasted bell pepper, candied walnuts, onions, fresh mozzarella, bacon, House balsamic vinaigrette.