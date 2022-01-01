Prosecco Cafe Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop
Location
4580 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
4.6 • 630
4377 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Hayashi Japanese Restaurant
4.3 • 512
4204 Northlale Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurant
Lola's Seafood Eatery - PBG
4.5 • 427
4595 Northlake Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurant
More near Palm Beach Gardens