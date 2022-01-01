Prosecco Cafe Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Lowil's Bakery

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00

Dried Cranberry, White Chocolate Chips, topped with Caramelized Raw Cane Sugar.

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Fresh & Flaky Butter Croissant.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Butter Croissant stuffed with Dark Chocolate and Nutella

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Fresh Croissant Stuffed with Almond Butter and Almond Paste, topped with Thin Sliced Blanched Almonds.

Light Delights

Swiss Muesli Bowl

Swiss Muesli Bowl

$9.50

Raw, Original Swiss Overnight Muesli Mix, Fresh Fruit, Greek Yogurt

Organic Oats Bowl

$8.50

Steel Cut Irish Oats slowly cooked in Coconut Milk, served with Fresh Berries.

Healthy Treat

Healthy Treat

$9.50

Fresh Cut Seasonal Fruit with Greek Yogurt, Granola & Honey

Waffle

Waffle

$11.00

Light & Crispy Housemade Buttermilk Batter, Baked to Perfection

Pancakes

$11.00

House made Buttermilk Batter, served with Maple Syrup and Butter. Pick Your Toppings!

French Toast

$11.00

Thick cut Challah French Toast served with Maple Syrup and Butter. Pick Your Toppings!

Breakfast Combos

EMC

EMC

$9.75

Asiago Infused One - Egg Omele, Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Baked Croissant

Tuscan Omelet

Tuscan Omelet

$9.75

Pesto Herbed One Egg Omelet, Caramelized Onion, Brie Cheese, Brioche Bun

Salmon Royale

$9.75

One Egg Omelet, Shaved Asiago, Nova Smoked Salmon and Roasted Red Pepper Aioli on a Buttery, Fresh Croissant

Florentine

$9.75

Egg White Omelet, Fresh Spinach, Soft Bulgarian Feta, Low Cal 7 Grain Ciabatta

Breakfast Wrap

$9.75

A Toasted Honey Wheat Tortilla Wrap stuffed with Scrambled Eggs, Red Onion, Potato and Cheddar Cheese.

Salmon Bagel

$14.00

Nova Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Local Tomato and Capers on Choice of Bagel

Eggcellent Creations

2 Eggs Any Way

$5.50

Two eggs Your Way with Choice of Toast.

American Regular

$12.00

Three Eggs Your way with House Salad, Breakfast Potatoes, Thick cut Bacon and Choice of Toast.

American Deluxe

$16.00

Three Egg Omelet with Your Choice of up to Four Ingredients! Served with Breakfast Potatoes, House Salad, Thick Cut Bacon and Choice of Toast.

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

A Six Ounce 21 Day Dry Aged NY Strip Steak Cooked to Your Liking served with Two Eggs Cooked Your Way, Breakfast Potatoes, House Salad and Choice of Toast.

Caprese Bruschetta

$13.00

Whole Wheat Bruschetta Topped with Seared Tomato, Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto and Balsamic Reduction. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and House Salad.

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Thick Cut Challah French Toast stuffed with Nutella, Banana and Peanut Butter, Crusted in Captain Crunch and topped with a Bourbon Dulce de Leche. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and House Salad.

Prosecco Salmon Platter

Prosecco Salmon Platter

$19.00

Toasted Bagel of Choice, Nova Smoked Salmon, 6 Minute Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Capers, Side of Cream Cheese

The David

$14.00

Massive Egg White Omelet with Spinach, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers and Mushrooms. Topped with Cheddar, served with Seared Sweet Potato and House Salad.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Thick Cut Challah French Toast stuffed with Black Forest Ham and Swiss, Topped with a Sunny Up Egg, Side of Maple Dijon. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and a House Salad.

Farmer Bruschetta

$13.00

Whole Wheat Toast topped with Fresh Goats' Cheese, Egg White Omelet with Kalamata Olives, Tomato and Zucchini. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and House Salad.

South Beach Benedict

South Beach Benedict

$14.00

Whole Wheat Toast, Diced Avocado and Local Tomato, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise

Sides

Bread Basket

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Meusli Basket

$3.50

Scoop Tuna Salad

$5.00

Scoop Waldorf

$6.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Berry Cup

$4.50

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Cream Cheese

$2.00

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Nova

$6.00

Side Proscuitto

$4.50

Side Sweets

$4.00

Side Toast & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Side Toast & Jelly

$3.00

Side Turkey Saus

$4.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Mediterranean Vegan

Eggplant stuffed with Babaganoush, Falafel, Hummus, Tahini, Pepperoncini, Mediterranean Salad, Grilled Pita

Falafel Wrap

$13.00

House made Fresh Falafel, Local Tomato, Cucumber, Romaine, Pepperoncini and Tahini in a Flour Tortilla Wrap, side of Roasted Jalapeno Sauce.

Sharing Sampler

Sharing Sampler

$16.00

Babaganoush stuffed inside Roasted Eggplant with Cumin Salt, House made Hummus, Tahini, Falafel, Kalamata Olives, Chopped Vegetable Salad, Grilled Pita.

Sandwiches

Chicken Waldorf

$14.00

Our Award Winning Recipe of Pulled Chicken, Sweet Grapes, Green Apples, Dried Cranberry and Walnuts on our Famous Muesli Toast.

Tuna Croissant

Tuna Croissant

$13.00

Lightly dressed Albacore White Tuna Salad on Romaine and Tomato on a Freshly Baked Croissant.

NY Strip Sandwich

NY Strip Sandwich

$21.00

Grilled NY Strip Steak with Roasted Red Pepper Pesto, Jumbo Onion Rings, Horseradish Slaw on Freshly Baked Ciabatta Bread

Focaccia Caprese

Focaccia Caprese

$13.00

Low Cal 7 Grain Ciabatta with Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Tomato, finished with Balsamic Reduction.

Italian Job

$16.00

Simplicity at it's Best!!! Fresh Baked Ciabatta Loaf with Prosciutto di Parma, Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Beefsteak Tomato, Baby Arugula and sides of Basil Pesto and Olive Tapenade.

7 Grain Chicken

$15.00

Low Cal 7 Grain Ciabatta with Seared non GMO Chicken Breast, Marinated Zucchini, Asiago, Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Panini Pressed.

Antipasti Ciabatta

$13.00

Fresh Baked Ciabatta Loaf, Panini Pressed with Marinated Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Eggplant, Soft Bulgarian Feta and Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto.

Turkey Rachel

Turkey Rachel

$15.00

House Roasted Free Range, non GMO Turkey Breast, Carved and Served on Asiago Loaf with Horseradish Slaw, Swiss Cheese and Roasted Red Pepper Pesto.

Ahi Tuna Wrap

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$18.00

Seared, Rare, Center Cut Yellowfin Tuna Loin with Crispy Vermicelli, Sweet Soy Slaw, Spinach, Fresh Avocado and Slightly Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing in a Honey Whole Wheat Trotilla Wrap.

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Our Famous Recipe!!! Finely Ground Salmon with Sweet Roasted Corn, Cilantro and a Touch of Panko to Bind. Served on Toasted Brioche Bun with Fresh Avocado, Baby Arugula and a Roasted Artichoke Aioli.

Creek Burger

Creek Burger

$16.00

8 ounce Certified Black Angus Patty. Truly Amazing! Served on Toasted Brioche with Caramelized Onion Jam, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Aioli and Horseradish Slaw.

WW Tuscan Turkey

$14.00

Whole Wheat Toast with House Carved, non GMO, Free Range Turkey Breast, Caramelized Onion Dijon, Local Beefsteak Tomato and Swiss Cheese.

Ciabatta B.L.T.

$15.00

Fresh Baked Ciabatta Loaf with Thick Cut Bacon, Local Beefsteak Tomato, Romaine Lettuce and Garlic Aioli.

Plain Burger no sides

$9.00

8 ounce Certified Black Angus Patty on Toasted Brioche Bun.

Qt Waldort

$16.95

A quart of Our Famous Chicken Waldorf Salad.

Pt Waldorf

$8.95

A pint of Our Famous Chicken Waldorf Salad.

Soup & Quiche Shop

Soup & Salad

$12.00
Quiche & Soup

Quiche & Soup

$16.00

Call for Daily Selection. 561.622.3222 Spinach & Feta or Quiche Lorraine.

Quiche & Salad

Quiche & Salad

$12.00

Spinach & Feta or Quiche Lorraine with a House Salad.

Only Quiche TOGO

$9.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Call for Daily Selection. 561.622.3222

Salad Shop

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$14.00

Spring Mix Greens, Tabouli Quinoa, Cucumber, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Shredded Carrrots & Red Cabbage, Avocado, Spiced Pita Chips with House made Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Hearts of Romaine, Shaved Asiago, Croutons and House made Caesar Dressing.

Albacore Platter

$15.00

Lightly Dressed Albacore White Tuna Salad over Mixed Greens with 6 Minute Egg, Fresh Avocado, Imported Gorgonzola and Low Fat Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Beefsteak Tomato, Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto and Balsamic Reduction.

Tuscan Goat Salad

Tuscan Goat Salad

$16.00

Fresh Baked Baguette with Goat Cheese Toasted to Perfection on a bed of Mixed Greens with Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Shaved Asiago and Toasted Sunflower Seeds with a Brown Balsamic Derby Dressing.

Greek Chick Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens with Seared non GMO Chicken Breast, Cucumber, Local Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Soft Bulgarian Feta and House made Lemon Vinaigrette.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Seared, Rare Center Cut Loin Yellowfin Tuna over Mixed Greens with Mandarin Orange, Crispy Vermicelli, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sliced White Almonds with a Slightly Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing.

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$14.00

A House Favorite! Mixed Greens, Sweet Pears, Candied Walnuts and Dried Cranberries with a Low Fat Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Specials

Tropical Salad

$14.00

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Chicken BLT

$16.00

Loaf Bread

3 Cheese Loaf

3 Cheese Loaf

$6.00

7G Focaccia Loaf

$1.25
Baguette Whole

Baguette Whole

$3.75

Soft, white interior with Crunchy Crust.

Ciabatta Loaf

$3.50
Muesli Loaf

Muesli Loaf

$6.00
WW Loaf

WW Loaf

$6.00

Gelato

Gelato Small

$3.95

Gelato Large

$6.95

Gelato Pint

$12.50

Gelato Quart

$21.50

Afugato

$4.75

Add a la Mode

$3.00

Warm

Rugolach

Rugolach

$2.25

Choice of Cinnamon Raisin, Raspberry or Chocolate....Or Mix & Match!

Scone

$4.00
Biscotti

Biscotti

$2.50

Choice of Chocolate Espresso or Mandelbrot (Raisins, Apricot, Pistachio, Almonds & White Chocolate)

Cookie

Cookie

$2.50

Choice of Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Espresso, Oatmeal Raisin or Saquella (Oatmeal Chocolate Chip)

Croissant

Croissant

$4.50

Choice of Classic Butter, Nutella & Chocolate or Almond

Cold

Pie

Pie

Fresh farm Baked Apple or Blueberry Pie!

Tart

Tart

From fruits to nuts, A Vast Collection to Choose From!

Cake

Cake

Cheesecakes, Chocolate, Tiramisu..... Take a Look at Our Cakes!

Halva Bites

Halva Bites

$2.50Out of stock

Vegan Medjool Date stuffed with Sunflower Nougat and topped with Pistachio.

Quiche Dinner

Quiche Lorraine

$9.00

Quiche Spin Feta

$9.00
Beverages Cold

Iced Tea

$2.95

Panna 500 mL

$3.50

Panna 1L

$5.00Out of stock

Pelligrino 500 mL

$3.50

Pelligrino 1L

$5.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Juice

$3.50

Milk

Club Soda

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

OJ

$4.25+

Celsius

$5.00

Coffee Menu

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Cafe con Leche

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chococcino

$4.25+

Doppio Cortado

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00+

Latte

$4.25

Macchiato

$3.00+

Mocaccino

$4.25

Stash Tea

$2.75

Breakfast

Kid French Toast

$10.00

Kid Pancake

$10.00

Kid Egg Platter

$10.00

Lunch / Dinner

Kid Hot Dog

$10.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop

Location

4580 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Directions

Gallery
Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop image
Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop image
Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop image

