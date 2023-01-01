Go
A map showing the location of Mia la michoacana llc - 1030 W C Owen AveView gallery

Mia la michoacana llc - 1030 W C Owen Ave

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1030 W C Owen Ave

Clewiston, FL 33440

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1030 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston FL 33440

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Joey's Pizza & Subs - 699 US-27 Moore Haven
orange starNo Reviews
699 US-27 Moore Haven, FL 33471
View restaurantnext
Gonzalez Food Service LLC - 650 NW 16th St, Belle Glade FL 33430
orange starNo Reviews
650 Northwest 16th Street Belle Glade, FL 33430
View restaurantnext
Mr Shrimp
orange starNo Reviews
329 N Main St Belle Glade, FL 33430
View restaurantnext
Muck Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
190 North Lake Avenue Pahokee, FL 33476
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Guerrero - Belle Glade
orange star4.3 • 262
1425 S Main St Belle Glade, FL 33430
View restaurantnext
The French Touch
orange starNo Reviews
766 Larrimore Road Pahokee, FL 33476
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Clewiston

Immokalee

No reviews yet

Lake Placid

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Port Saint Lucie

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mia la michoacana llc - 1030 W C Owen Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston