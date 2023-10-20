- Home
Village Brewhouse-FV 1200 West Retta Esplanade
1200 West Retta Esplanade
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Food
Special
A fresh Bruschetta mix piled high on a grilled Hoagie, drizzled with aged Balsamic Glaze and Basil Leaves.
Half a pound of breaded and fried Cauliflower, dusted with our signature Brewhouse Seasoning, and generously loaded with with velvety Beer Cheese, crispy Bacon Bits, and a tantalizing Ranch drizzle. Sprinkled with Chives.
Blackened Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Romaine Lettuce & diced Tomatoes wrapped in warm, soft Pita bread, with melted Pepper Jack cheese.
A flame kissed all-Shrimp patty over a bed of Shredded Lettuce & ripe Tomatoes, drizzled with our house made Cajun Remoulade & served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
A toasted slice of Sourdough Bread, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Korean BBQ Carnitas & a blend of our homemade Vegan Slaw Mix. Topped with Red Pickled Onions.
Grilled Chicken, paired with our secret Asian Sauce, covered with juicy Pineapples & the snap of Red Onion. Presented on a bed of Wild Rice & served with tender Broccoli.
A bed of Gluten-Free Chips, layers of Quinoa, and scoop of Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, and sliced Avocado. Served with a side of Queso.
Two warm Flour Tortillas envelop a Korean BBQ Carnitas filling, with homemade Slaw & finished with Pickled Onions.
Appetizers
Housemade creamy baked spinach dip served with a side of tortilla chips.
French cut dill pickle spears, fried til golden. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.
Sky high tortilla chips layered with melted cheddar and white queso cheese, topped with black beans, pico de gallo, fresh sliced jalapenos, and drizzled with house made cilantro sour cream.
Smooth, melt in your mouth hummus flecked with salty, sweet artichokes. Served with pita slices.
Crispy breaded shrimp tossed in a spicy homemade sriracha honey glaze
Our enormous bavarian pretzel, boneless wings, and our fishville shrimp. Served with homemade ranch or blue cheese and beer cheese for dipping.
A selection of bold and brilliant meats, cheeses, and fruits, Served with grilled pita slices.
Monster pretzel (pairs perfectly with beer). Served with a side of beer cheese.
Seasoned ground beef smothered in white queso sauce, topped with pico de gallo.
Hand battered, crunchy, golden tempura shrimp. Served with japanese dressing.
A key west special - crispy fried conch. Served with homemade "calypso" sauce.
Hand battered and Fried until golden brown. Served with remoulade dipping sauce.
Made by the power of plants, but taste just like chicken.
Blackened mahi nuggets seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of remoulade dipping sauce.
Salads
Protein packed quinoa served warm with seasoned rice, black beans, avocado, chick peas, corn and pico de gallo.
Chopped romaine tossed with shredded parmesan cheese, crunchy croutons and creamy caesar Dressing.
Seasoned steak cooked to order served over a bed of spring mix, roma tomatoes, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, served with our homemade blue cheese dressing.
Fresh diced apples served over a bed of mixed greens with blueberries, strawberries and candied walnuts, served with our balsamic honey mustard dressing.
A bed of fresh spring mix layered with roma tomatoes, slice cucumber, diced red onion, and crumbled feta, topped with crispy fried falafel balls. served with a side of roasted red pepper vinaigrette dressing.
Grilled chicken served over a bed of chopped romaine, roma tomatoes, bacon, sliced avocado, boiled egg, and blue cheese crumbles. served with homemade blue cheese dressing
Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served over mixed greens with carrots, shredded cheddar, roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles with our homemade blue cheese dressing.
Seasoned ground beef served over chopped romaine with black beans, sliced jalapenos, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese inside of a taco bowl, Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Fresh romaine wedge topped with chopped bacon, diced tomato, blue cheese crumbles and homemade chunky blue cheese dressing.
Wings
Sandwiches
Your Choice of grilled or blackened grouper served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, sliced tomato, and creamy tartar sauce.
Grilled chicken, topped with homemade bruschetta, fresh mozzarella and a balsamic glaze drizzled on top. Served on toasted sourdough bread.
Toasted sourdough with a garlic aioli spread, stcked with grilled chicken, bacon, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and delicious guacamole.
BBQ pulled pork served over ooey gooey mac n' cheese on toasted sourdough with melted cheddar and american cheese.
Signature ground chuck in a sweet, rich, tomato sauce mixed with onions and peppers, topped with pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun.
Lightly battered cod fried 'til golden brown served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, sliced tomato, and drizzled with remoulade.
Shaved sirloin topped with melted pepper jack cheese, peppers, onions, and sriracha mayonnaise. served on toasted sourdough bread.
Our famous giant hand breaded and deep fried tenderloin served on a toasted brioche bun.
Wraps
Blackened shrimp smothered in creamy white queso cheese sauce, mixed with peppers, onions, and seasoned rice, then rolled in a honey wheat wrap.
Crispy fried chicken, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with sweet honey mustard dressing.
Blackened chicken, grilled pineapple, peppers, onions, and seasoned rice mixed with spicy bbq sauce and rolled up with melted pepper jack.
Crispy fried chicken tossed in mild buffalo wrapped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and homemade ranch dressing.
Burgers
Signature beef patty covered in ooey gooey mac'n cheese, melted american cheese, and two slices of bacon.
A dollop of creamy peanut butter, melted cheddar cheese, fresh grilled jalapeno, and two slices of crispy bacon all stacked on a signature patty.
Two smashed and seared 1/4 lb signature beef pattys layered with american cheese, topped with sauteed onions and 1000 island dressing.
Homemade blueberry bbq sauce poured over melted blue cheese crumbles, breaded onion rings and our signature beef patty.
Our signature beef patty stacked with melted cheddar cheese, two slices of bacon, breaded onion rings, and drizzled with makers mark bbq sauce.
House made black bean patty topped with melted pepper jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, drizzled with cilantro sour cream.
Customize your Burger the way you want it! Choose between our 15 toppings, 30 sauces, as well as cheese and bread options.
Customize your Grilled Chicken Sandwich the way you want it! Choose between our 15 toppings, 30 sauces, as well as cheese and bread options.
Customize our house made Black Bean Burger the way you want it! Choose between our 15 toppings, 30 sauces, as well as cheese and bread options.
Customize your Fried Chicken Sandwich the way you want it! Choose between our 15 toppings, 30 sauces, as well as cheese and bread options.
Tacos
Lightly breaded and fried cod with power slaw, pico de gallo, and remoulade. Served with wedges of lime.
Your choice of grilled or blackened mahi with shredded cabbage, spicy mustard, and slaw dressing.
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our sriracha honey sauce with lettuce, tomato, and homemade ranch.
Entrees
Half pound of crispy fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and your choice of side.
Two skewers of grilled shrimp over a bed of house made cocnut jasmine rice, and drizzled with an asian sesame glaze. Served with your choice of side.
Grilled salmon topped with mango papaya salsa and served over house made coconut jasmine rice. Served with your choice of one side.
Pork tenderloin marinated in our makers mark bbq sauce then grilled to perfection. Served with red skin mashed potatoes.
Penne pasta smothered in creamy, cajun white queso sauce, mixed with blackened chicken, grilled bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms. TOpped with shredded parmesan cheese.
Beef tips sauteed with mushrooms and onions in a stour demi glace over mashed potatoes. Served with asparagus.
Fried steak smothered in white gravy. served with a side of red skin mashed potatoes.
Dry rubbed and marinated ribs lathered in makers mark bbq. served with baked beans and an au gratin potato cake.
Golden and crispy, Fried Chicken Tenders served with one of our signature sauces & choice of side.
Sides
Kids
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
1200 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL 33950