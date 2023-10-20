Soft Beverages

Soft Drinks

Tonic
$3.00
Water
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Rootbeer
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Orange Fanta
$3.00
Poweraid
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Soda Water
Ginger Ale
$3.00

Brews

Iced Tea
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00

Food

Special

Classic Italian Bruschetta
$14.00

A fresh Bruschetta mix piled high on a grilled Hoagie, drizzled with aged Balsamic Glaze and Basil Leaves.

Loaded Cauliflower
$15.00

Half a pound of breaded and fried Cauliflower, dusted with our signature Brewhouse Seasoning, and generously loaded with with velvety Beer Cheese, crispy Bacon Bits, and a tantalizing Ranch drizzle. Sprinkled with Chives.

Zesty CBR Pita Gyro
$18.00

Blackened Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Romaine Lettuce & diced Tomatoes wrapped in warm, soft Pita bread, with melted Pepper Jack cheese.

Spicy Shrimp Burger
$18.00

A flame kissed all-Shrimp patty over a bed of Shredded Lettuce & ripe Tomatoes, drizzled with our house made Cajun Remoulade & served on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Carnitas Open-Faced Fiesta
$17.00

A toasted slice of Sourdough Bread, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Korean BBQ Carnitas & a blend of our homemade Vegan Slaw Mix. Topped with Red Pickled Onions.

Tropical Luau Chicken
$18.00

Grilled Chicken, paired with our secret Asian Sauce, covered with juicy Pineapples & the snap of Red Onion. Presented on a bed of Wild Rice & served with tender Broccoli.

Ranchero Harvest Bowl
$18.00

A bed of Gluten-Free Chips, layers of Quinoa, and scoop of Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, and sliced Avocado. Served with a side of Queso.

Firecracker Tacos
$17.00

Two warm Flour Tortillas envelop a Korean BBQ Carnitas filling, with homemade Slaw & finished with Pickled Onions.

Appetizers

Spinach Dip
$14.00

Housemade creamy baked spinach dip served with a side of tortilla chips.

Pickle Fries
$12.00

French cut dill pickle spears, fried til golden. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.

Macho Nachos
$15.00

Sky high tortilla chips layered with melted cheddar and white queso cheese, topped with black beans, pico de gallo, fresh sliced jalapenos, and drizzled with house made cilantro sour cream.

Artichoke Hummus
$12.00

Smooth, melt in your mouth hummus flecked with salty, sweet artichokes. Served with pita slices.

Fishville Shrimp
$16.00

Crispy breaded shrimp tossed in a spicy homemade sriracha honey glaze

Village Sampler
$25.00

Our enormous bavarian pretzel, boneless wings, and our fishville shrimp. Served with homemade ranch or blue cheese and beer cheese for dipping.

Charcuterie Board
$25.00

A selection of bold and brilliant meats, cheeses, and fruits, Served with grilled pita slices.

Bavarian Pretzel
$12.00

Monster pretzel (pairs perfectly with beer). Served with a side of beer cheese.

Beef Queso Dip
$16.00+

Seasoned ground beef smothered in white queso sauce, topped with pico de gallo.

Tempura Shrimp
$18.00Out of stock

Hand battered, crunchy, golden tempura shrimp. Served with japanese dressing.

Conch Fritters
$16.00

A key west special - crispy fried conch. Served with homemade "calypso" sauce.

Fried Oysters
$15.00Out of stock

Hand battered and Fried until golden brown. Served with remoulade dipping sauce.

Plant Based Tenders
$15.00

Made by the power of plants, but taste just like chicken.

Mahi Nuggets
$16.00

Blackened mahi nuggets seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of remoulade dipping sauce.

Salads

Quinoa Bowl
$17.00

Protein packed quinoa served warm with seasoned rice, black beans, avocado, chick peas, corn and pico de gallo.

Classic Caesar
$11.00

Chopped romaine tossed with shredded parmesan cheese, crunchy croutons and creamy caesar Dressing.

Blackened Steak
$16.00

Seasoned steak cooked to order served over a bed of spring mix, roma tomatoes, chopped bacon, blue cheese crumbles, served with our homemade blue cheese dressing.

Fresh Apple Walnut
$14.00

Fresh diced apples served over a bed of mixed greens with blueberries, strawberries and candied walnuts, served with our balsamic honey mustard dressing.

Greek Falafel
$16.00

A bed of fresh spring mix layered with roma tomatoes, slice cucumber, diced red onion, and crumbled feta, topped with crispy fried falafel balls. served with a side of roasted red pepper vinaigrette dressing.

Classic Cobb
$17.00

Grilled chicken served over a bed of chopped romaine, roma tomatoes, bacon, sliced avocado, boiled egg, and blue cheese crumbles. served with homemade blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Breath
$16.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served over mixed greens with carrots, shredded cheddar, roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles with our homemade blue cheese dressing.

Taco Salad
$15.00

Seasoned ground beef served over chopped romaine with black beans, sliced jalapenos, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese inside of a taco bowl, Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Brewhouse Wedge
$15.00

Fresh romaine wedge topped with chopped bacon, diced tomato, blue cheese crumbles and homemade chunky blue cheese dressing.

Wings

Fried Cauliflower
$12.00
5 Bone-In Naked Wings
$11.00
10 Bone-In Naked Wings
$19.00
Half Pound Boneless Wings
$11.00
One Pound Boneless Wings
$19.00

Sandwiches

Grouper Sandwich
$23.00

Your Choice of grilled or blackened grouper served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, sliced tomato, and creamy tartar sauce.

Bruschetta Chicken
$17.00

Grilled chicken, topped with homemade bruschetta, fresh mozzarella and a balsamic glaze drizzled on top. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Guacamole Chicken Club
$18.00

Toasted sourdough with a garlic aioli spread, stcked with grilled chicken, bacon, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and delicious guacamole.

Piggy Mac Grilled Cheese
$17.00

BBQ pulled pork served over ooey gooey mac n' cheese on toasted sourdough with melted cheddar and american cheese.

Sloppy Joe
$16.00

Signature ground chuck in a sweet, rich, tomato sauce mixed with onions and peppers, topped with pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun.

Cod Po Boy
$18.00

Lightly battered cod fried 'til golden brown served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, sliced tomato, and drizzled with remoulade.

Spicy Steak Sandwhich
$18.00

Shaved sirloin topped with melted pepper jack cheese, peppers, onions, and sriracha mayonnaise. served on toasted sourdough bread.

Hand Breaded Pork Tenderloin
$17.00

Our famous giant hand breaded and deep fried tenderloin served on a toasted brioche bun.

Wraps

Shrimp Queso
$18.00

Blackened shrimp smothered in creamy white queso cheese sauce, mixed with peppers, onions, and seasoned rice, then rolled in a honey wheat wrap.

Sweet Chicken Club
$16.00

Crispy fried chicken, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with sweet honey mustard dressing.

Spicy Luau
$17.00

Blackened chicken, grilled pineapple, peppers, onions, and seasoned rice mixed with spicy bbq sauce and rolled up with melted pepper jack.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$16.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in mild buffalo wrapped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and homemade ranch dressing.

Burgers

Bacon Mac'n Cheese
$18.00

Signature beef patty covered in ooey gooey mac'n cheese, melted american cheese, and two slices of bacon.

Peanut Butter Jalapeno
$18.00

A dollop of creamy peanut butter, melted cheddar cheese, fresh grilled jalapeno, and two slices of crispy bacon all stacked on a signature patty.

Why Pop Pop Smash Burger
$17.00

Two smashed and seared 1/4 lb signature beef pattys layered with american cheese, topped with sauteed onions and 1000 island dressing.

Red, White and Blueberry BBQ
$18.00

Homemade blueberry bbq sauce poured over melted blue cheese crumbles, breaded onion rings and our signature beef patty.

Backyard BBQ
$18.00

Our signature beef patty stacked with melted cheddar cheese, two slices of bacon, breaded onion rings, and drizzled with makers mark bbq sauce.

Garden Fresh Black Bean
$16.00

House made black bean patty topped with melted pepper jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, drizzled with cilantro sour cream.

Build your own Burger
$16.00

Customize your Burger the way you want it! Choose between our 15 toppings, 30 sauces, as well as cheese and bread options.

Build your own Chicken
$16.00

Customize your Grilled Chicken Sandwich the way you want it! Choose between our 15 toppings, 30 sauces, as well as cheese and bread options.

Build your own Veggie Burger
$16.00

Customize our house made Black Bean Burger the way you want it! Choose between our 15 toppings, 30 sauces, as well as cheese and bread options.

Build your own Fried Chicken
$16.00

Customize your Fried Chicken Sandwich the way you want it! Choose between our 15 toppings, 30 sauces, as well as cheese and bread options.

Tacos

BYO Beef Tacos
$17.00
BYO Tacos
$12.00
BYO Grouper Tacos
$23.00
BYO Pulled Pork Tacos
$18.00
BYO Black Bean Patty Tacos
$16.00
BYO Steak Tacos
$18.00
BYO Shrimp Tacos
$18.00
BYO Chicken Tacos
$15.00
BYO Mahi Tacos
$19.00
Cod Beach Tacos
$18.00

Lightly breaded and fried cod with power slaw, pico de gallo, and remoulade. Served with wedges of lime.

Mahi Tacos
$19.00

Your choice of grilled or blackened mahi with shredded cabbage, spicy mustard, and slaw dressing.

Bangin Shrimp Tacos
$18.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our sriracha honey sauce with lettuce, tomato, and homemade ranch.

Entrees

Breaded Shrimp
$16.00

Half pound of crispy fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and your choice of side.

Grilled Shrimp Skewers
$19.00

Two skewers of grilled shrimp over a bed of house made cocnut jasmine rice, and drizzled with an asian sesame glaze. Served with your choice of side.

Mango Salmon
$24.00

Grilled salmon topped with mango papaya salsa and served over house made coconut jasmine rice. Served with your choice of one side.

Grilled Pork Steak
$22.00Out of stock

Pork tenderloin marinated in our makers mark bbq sauce then grilled to perfection. Served with red skin mashed potatoes.

Bayou Penne Pasta
$13.00

Penne pasta smothered in creamy, cajun white queso sauce, mixed with blackened chicken, grilled bell peppers, onion, and mushrooms. TOpped with shredded parmesan cheese.

Beef Tips
$24.00

Beef tips sauteed with mushrooms and onions in a stour demi glace over mashed potatoes. Served with asparagus.

Country Fried Steak
$19.00Out of stock

Fried steak smothered in white gravy. served with a side of red skin mashed potatoes.

Full Rack Brewhouse Ribs
$26.00

Dry rubbed and marinated ribs lathered in makers mark bbq. served with baked beans and an au gratin potato cake.

Half Rack Brewhouse Ribs
$18.00

Dry rubbed and marinated ribs lathered in makers mark bbq. served with baked beans and an au gratin potato cake.

Chicken Tenders
$13.00

Golden and crispy, Fried Chicken Tenders served with one of our signature sauces & choice of side.

Sides

Coleslaw
$3.00
Fresh Fruit
$3.00
Thick Cut Fries
$3.00
Baked Beans
$3.00
Brewhouse Chips
$3.00
Chips & Salsa
$3.00
Corn and Chick Pea Salad
$3.00
Sweet Fries
$6.00
Mac N' Cheese
$6.00
Broccoli
$6.00
Low-Cal Broccoli
$6.00
Black Beans and Rice
$6.00
Spicy Brussel Sprouts
$6.00
Baked Au Gratin Potato Cake
$6.00
Garlic Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes
$6.00
Brewhouse Asparagus
$6.00
Side Tossed Salad
$8.00
Side Ceasar Salad
$8.00

Kids

KD Cheese Burger
$5.00
KD Chicken Tenders
$5.00
KD Corn Dogs
$5.00
KD Grilled Cheese
$5.00
KD Grilled Tenders
$5.00
KD Mac n' Cheese
$5.00
KD Fried Shrimp
$5.00
KD Hamburger
$5.00
ADULT Grilled Cheese
$12.00
ADULT Corn Dogs
$12.00

Desserts

Mud Pie
$8.00
Key Lime Pie
$7.50Out of stock
Cookie Skillet
$11.00
Chocolate Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$7.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
$5.00
Lava Cake
$8.00