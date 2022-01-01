Nachos in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve nachos
Beef 'O' Brady's
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
3 Pepper Burrito
2522 Santa Barbara Blvd #308, Cape Coral
|NACHOS
|$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
Beef 'O' Brady's
2481 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)