Antojitos

Oaxacan shrimp cocktail

$18.00
Ceviche

$19.00

Fish of the moment, red onion, lemon, tomatillo, tomato, cilantro, cucumber, EVOO, avocado, and Aleppo

Capes Trash Can Nachos

$17.00

Local tortillas, pickled red onion, cilantro, avocado crema, guacamole, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and toasted sesame seeds

Chicharron

$14.00

White Cheddar tajin, creamy salsa Verde, citrus, and cilantro

Camarones a La Diablo

$15.00

Sautéed garlic butter gulf shrimp, chipotle, and blue corn tortillas

Corn Queso Dip

$13.00

Queso Blanco, charred corn, cotija, cilantro, pickled red onion, poblano, jalapeño, and citrus

Guacamole

$15.00

Hass avocado, cilantro, onion, garlic, lime, EVOO, tomato, and pomegranate

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$14.00

Free Chips & Salsa BAR

Ensaladas

Grilled Corn Salad

$15.00

Cilantro, fresh corn, pickled red onion, baby heirloom tomato, shaved radish, jalapeño, pepitas, citrus, grated Parmesan, charred tomato, and chili lime vinaigrette

Caesar Cardini Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine, shaved radish, pomegranate, tortilla crisps, and shaved Parmesan

Ensalada De Betabel

$15.00Out of stock

Local greens, watermelon, roasted beets, shaved red onion, citrus, pepitas, goat cheese, and creamy chile cilantro dressing

Handhelds

Quesadilla

$15.00
BYO Burrito

$18.00
Tacos De Dos Pisos

$18.00

Corn and flour tortilla, refried pinto beans, salsa macha, shredded lettuce, Oaxaca cheese, and cilantro

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$18.00

Cheddar cheese, cilantro, onion, chipotle mayonesa, and salsa roja

Carne Asada Mulita

$20.00

Two blue corn tortillas, marinated steak, cilantro, onions, pimento, Oaxaca, Cheddar, guacamole, and avocado crema

Carnitas Quesadilla

$19.00

Crispy pork, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa roja, guacamole, and cilantro lime crema

Tostada

$18.00

Crunchy corn tortillas, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, creamy salsa Verde, and choice of chicken, steak or carnitas

fresh catch taco

$20.00

Local caught gulf fish of the moment, corn tortillas, cabbage, citrus, chipotle dressing, cilantro, and onion

Poco Loco Carnitas

$19.00

Blue corn tortillas, crispy pork, pickled corn, spicy mayonesa, chicharron, and cilantro

Ta-Titos

$18.00

Fresh crispy tortillas, guacamole, Cheddar, pickled onions, cilantro, and choice of chicken, steak or carnitas

T-Mac Taco

$18.00

Local corn tortillas, shredded lettuce, t-sauce, minced steak, and onion

Special

$24.00

Sides

papas bravas

$8.00Out of stock
pickled vegetables

$8.00
Pico De Gallo and Chips

$8.00
Cucumber and Tajin

$8.00
pinto beans and rice

$8.00
Corn Salad

$8.00
GUACAMOLE (SIDE)

$5.00

beans

$8.00

mexican rice

$8.00

chips and salsa

$4.00

El Postre

Mango Custard Parfait

$11.00Out of stock
Mexican Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Cinnamon cocoa, peanut butter, and seasonal berries

Tres Leche

$11.00
Classic Churros

$11.00

Rum caramel and cinnamon powdered sugar

Fried Coconut Crusted Cheesecake

$11.00

Sea salt caramel and crème

Kids

kids Cheese quesadilla

$9.00

kids Chicken quesadilla

$9.00

kids Beef quesadilla

$11.00

Kids chicken taco

$9.00

Vegetarian Options

sweet potato taco (GF)

$17.00
roasted cauliflower steak (GF) (V)

$18.00

protein bowl

carne bowl

$18.00

chicken bowl

$18.00

carnitas bowl

$18.00

Sauces

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Avo Crema

$1.00

Salsa roja

$1.00

salsa verde

$1.00

chipotle mayo

$1.00

t-mac sauce

$1.00

Queso Sd

$5.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull regular

$6.00

Red Bull sugar free

$6.00

Coca Cola

$3.50
ROOT BEER

$3.50
FANTA

$3.50
COKE ZERO

$3.50
SPRITE

$3.50
ACQUA PANNA

$3.00
LIQUID DEATH SPARKLING

$4.00
MEXICAN COKE

$3.00
COFFEE

$3.00

