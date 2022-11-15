Steakhouses
Element Steak Seafood Pasta
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Element - Steak, Seafood, Pasta & The Lounge at Element in the heart of downtown Sarasota!
1413 Main St., Sarasota, FL 34236
