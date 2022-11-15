Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Element Steak Seafood Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

1413 Main St.

Sarasota, FL 34236

Steakhouse Wedge
Asparagus
Parmesan Tallow Fries

Starters

Beef Tartare

$22.00

Charcuterie

$21.00+

Flaming Saganaki

$20.00

Foie Gras

$24.00

Grilled Smoked Bacon

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Steak On Toast

$21.00

Glidden point 1/2

$30.00

Glidden point full

$60.00

Wellfleet 1/2

$27.00

Wellfleet full

$54.00

Cupids choice 1/2

$25.00

Cupids choice full

$50.00

Kumamoto 1/2

$39.00

Kumamoto full

$78.00

Salads & Soups

Steakhouse Wedge

$14.00

Caesar

$13.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Soup De Jour

$13.00

Steaks

6oz Flat Iron Wagyu

$53.00
8oz Filet

$47.00

10oz Bacon Wrapped Filet

$68.00

12oz Filet

$60.00

14oz NY Strip

$42.00

18oz KC Strip

$72.00

16oz Ribeye

$62.00

32ozTomahawk

$125.00

30oz Chateau

$210.00

26oz Chateau

$182.00

Entrees

Short Rib Tagliatelle

$38.00

Fresh Catch

$38.00

Shrimp Linguine

$35.00

Pan Roasted Halibut

$44.00

Moroccan Spice Rubbed Salmon

$32.00

Pork Chop

$49.00

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$31.00

Scallops

$57.00

Tenderloin Ragu

$35.00

Sides

Asparagus

$10.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

extra virgin olive oil

Parmesan Tallow Fries

$10.00

Twice Baked Potato

$16.00

Wild Mushroom & Spinach Orzotto

$12.00

Honey Harrisa Carrots

$10.00

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Cinnamon Bun Creme Brulee

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Cheese plate

$19.00

Sauces

Béarnaise Aioli

$4.00

Bordelaise Sauce

$4.00

Red Wine Demi

$4.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Element - Steak, Seafood, Pasta & The Lounge at Element in the heart of downtown Sarasota!

1413 Main St., Sarasota, FL 34236

