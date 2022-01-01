Bradenton bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bradenton
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4286 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about The Saucy Crawfish
SEAFOOD
The Saucy Crawfish
3142 53rd Ave E, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Ultimate Seafood Pasta (Shrimp, Mussel, and Scallop)
|$15.00
Shrimp, scallop, and mussels with garlic butter sauce and pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
|Snow Crab
|$12.50
Snow Crab Legs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
|Shrimp (HEAD OFF)
|$9.00
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
|Popular items
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4925 Cortez Road, Bradenton
|Popular items
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC
5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park
|Popular items
|CLASSIC CHEESE
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
|WINGER
|$13.00
Buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, ranch, hot sauce aioli, scallion, crumbled bleu cheese
|SAUSAGE & MEATBALL
|$13.00
Italian sausage, meatballs, fried mozzarella, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
More about Oak & Stone - Bradenton
Oak & Stone - Bradenton
1201 1st Ave. W., Bradenton
|Popular items
|FUN GUY
|$13.00
Roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic sauce, Parmesan, savory herbs, truffle oil, arugula
|CLASSIC CHEESE
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
|WHITE
|$12.00
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, caramelized onion, basil, olive oil.