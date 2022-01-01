Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bradenton

Go
Bradenton restaurants
Toast

Bradenton restaurants that serve burritos

Whole Hog Burrito image

 

Skillets

9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Hog Burrito$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
Border Burrito$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with Chorizo, Grilled Onion, Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
More about Skillets
BURRITO image

 

Urban Taco

11161 E SR70, Bradenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE BURRITO$9.45
Large burrito made with flour tortilla, fresh sauteed veggies (peppers & onions), white rice, black beans, fresh iceberg lettuce, fresh pico do gallo, roasted corn salsa, and house made guacamole. Rolled and pressed on our grill - perfecto!
URBAN BURRITO$9.45
Fresh made Urban Burrito on a large flour tortilla with slow roasted carnitas, white rice, black beans, fresh lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, and Urban Guac sauce - rolled and hot pressed on our grill! Perfecto!
BURRITO$9.45
Build your own grilled burrito - Fresh burritos made with large flour tortilla, your choice of ingredients, then hot pressed on our grill - perfecto!
More about Urban Taco
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

4650 FL-64US, Bradenton

Avg 4.2 (451 reviews)
Takeout
#4 Breakfast Burrito$7.75
chorizo sausage, bacon egg and cheese with green peppers and onions wrapped to perfection served with tots and a coffee
Steak Egg & Cheese Burrito$6.99
NY Strip, 2 Eggs, Bell Pepper and Onion topped with Melted White American Cheese
More about Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Bradenton

Lobsters

Mussels

Fried Pickles

Calamari

Chicken Pasta

Scallops

Chili

Salmon

Map

More near Bradenton to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Bradenton Beach

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston