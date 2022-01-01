Burritos in Bradenton
Bradenton restaurants that serve burritos
Skillets
9722 SR 64 E, Bradenton
|Whole Hog Burrito
|$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
|Border Burrito
|$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with Chorizo, Grilled Onion, Potatoes, Roasted Peppers, Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
Urban Taco
11161 E SR70, Bradenton
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$9.45
Large burrito made with flour tortilla, fresh sauteed veggies (peppers & onions), white rice, black beans, fresh iceberg lettuce, fresh pico do gallo, roasted corn salsa, and house made guacamole. Rolled and pressed on our grill - perfecto!
|URBAN BURRITO
|$9.45
Fresh made Urban Burrito on a large flour tortilla with slow roasted carnitas, white rice, black beans, fresh lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, and Urban Guac sauce - rolled and hot pressed on our grill! Perfecto!
|BURRITO
|$9.45
Build your own grilled burrito - Fresh burritos made with large flour tortilla, your choice of ingredients, then hot pressed on our grill - perfecto!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mellie's New York Deli & Eatery
4650 FL-64US, Bradenton
|#4 Breakfast Burrito
|$7.75
chorizo sausage, bacon egg and cheese with green peppers and onions wrapped to perfection served with tots and a coffee
|Steak Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$6.99
NY Strip, 2 Eggs, Bell Pepper and Onion topped with Melted White American Cheese