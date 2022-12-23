The Breakfast Company - Braden River 7246 55th Avenue East
7246 55th Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34203
Egg Originals
Original
two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side & toast/bakery selection
Times Two
two farm-fresh eggs, applewood smoked bacon or country sausage links, classic buttermilk pancakes or brioche french toast
Ultimate
two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side, applewood smoked bacon, country sausage links & carved ham, classic buttermilk pancakes or brioche french toast
Omelettes & Scrambles
Farmer
applewood smoked bacon, country sausage, diced ham, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled onion, wild mushroom, cheddar cheese
Denver
diced ham, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled onion, swiss cheese
Philly
braised short rib, wild mushroom, grilled onion, tri-colored bell pepper, provolone cheese
Greek
gyro meat, grilled onion, diced tomato, baby spinach, feta cheese
Garden
tri-colored bell pepper, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, wild mushroom, fontina cheese
Mexican
diced tomato, grilled onion, pickled jalapeno, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, homemade salsa
Cali
grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, baby spinach, diced tomato, sliced avocado, swiss cheese
BYO Omelette
choose your ingredients: +1 each
Skillet Bowls
Santa Fe
shredded ranchero chicken, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, diced tomato, pickled jalapeño, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle
Loaded
applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, diced chive, sour cream drizzle
Mojo
garlic-citrus shredded pork, provolone cheese, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled red onion
Veggie
tri-colored bell pepper, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, wild mushroom, cheddar cheese
All-American
diced ham, american cheese, tri-colored bell pepper, grilled onion, wild mushroom
Parisian
braised short rib, fontina cheese, baby spinach, wild mushroom, caramelized onion, diced chive
Mediterranean
chopped gyro meat, baby spinach, diced tomato, grilled onion, feta cheese, el greco® tzatziki sauce
Chef's Selections
Quiche
broccoli-cheddar or mediterranean
Biscuit & Gravy
southern-style jumbo biscuit topped with signature gravy. make it Supreme Style: with two farm-fresh eggs, diced bacon & shredded cheddar cheese
Sweet Potato & Bacon Hash
charred sweet potato, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & coarse spices; served with two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side & toast/ bakery selection
Supreme Biscuits and Gravy
Handhelds
Breakwich
two scrambled eggs, american cheese & applewood smoked bacon
Breakfast Burrito
chopped sausage, shredded cheddar cheese & scrambled eggs rolled in a flour tortilla; served with salsa, sour cream |
Breakfast Panini
spiral ham, sliced cheddar cheese & an over-hard egg on grilled ciabatta
Prime Eggs Benedict
Traditional Benedict
carved spiral ham
Florentine Benedict
applewood smoked bacon & baby spinach
Short Rib Benedict
four-hour braised short rib
Baja Benedict
sliced avocado & tomato
Southern Benedict
crispy chicken, cracked-pepper gravy, scrambled eggs, grilled biscuit
Havana Benedict
garlic-citrus shredded pork, lime wedge
Cast-Iron Griddle
Buttermilk Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Boston Cream Pancakes
creamy vanilla custard, chocolate ganache drizzle, maraschino cherry
Maple Bacon Pancakes
candied bacon, maple cream cheese glaze
Gluten Free Pancakes
Brioche French Toast
Strawberry Nutella French Toast
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Florida French Toast
fresh mango, ripe pineapple, seasonal berries, toasted coconut, cereal crunch, citrus glaze, homemade whipped cream
Belgian Waffle
Caramel Apple Pecan Waffle
Berries & Cream Waffle
Chicken & Waffles
crispy tenders, sriracha-honey glaze
Short Stack French Toast
Short Stack Pancakes
Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes
Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Single Plain Pancake
Single Blueberry Pancake
Single Chocolate Chip Pancake
Healthy Fit
Greek Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, granola & fresh fruit; served with toast/bakery selection |
Avocado Toast
fresh hass avocado, thick-cut grilled sourdough, two farm-fresh eggs & signature side
Loaded Avocado Toast
Vegan Breakfast
egg, beyond meat sausage, choice of signature side & toast/bakery selection
Vegan Skillet
egg, vegan cheese, diced tomato, grilled onion, tri-colored bell pepper, wild mushroom & baby spinach served over breakfast potatoes|
Healthy Scramble
egg whites scrambled with baby spinach, diced tomato & wild mushroom; served with choice of signature side & toast/bakery selection |
Blueberry Almond Oatmeal
topped with fresh blueberries & sliced almonds; served with toast/bakery selection|
Ala Carte Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Sausage Links
Chicken-Apple Sausage
Ham
Vegan Sausage
Breakfast Potatoes
Loaded Breakfast Potatoes
Grits
Fruit
Arugula Salad
Sliced Tomato
Sliced Avocado
White Toast
Wheat Toast
Rye Toast
English Muffin
Biscuit
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Gluten Free Toast
Cinnamon Raisin Toast
Sourdough Toast
One Egg
Two Egg
Gravy
Hollandaise
Sweet Potato & Bacon Hash
charred sweet potato, grilled onion, applewood smoked bacon, & coarse spices; served with two farm-fresh eggs, choice of signature side & toast/ bakery selection
Pita and Tzatziki
Pita
Scratch-Made Soups
Farm to Table Salads
Famous Greek Salad
seasonal greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tri-colored bell pepper, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, sliced beet, feta cheese, El Greco® greek dressing
California Cobb Salad
seasonal greens, grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sliced avocado, homemade ranch dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
seasonal greens, shredded ranchero chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, red onion, tortilla strips, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle
Spring Chicken Pecan
baby spinach, homemade chicken salad, roasted pecan, fresh berries, feta cheese, blueberry-pomegranate vinaigrette|
Chicken Caesar Salad
seasonal greens, grilled or crispy chicken breast, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing|
Homemade Pitas
Famous Original Gyro
red onion, tomato, El Greco® tzatziki sauce
Homemade Chicken Salad Pita
homemade chicken salad, butter lettuce, tomato, El Greco® greek dressing
Mediterranean Veggie Pita
tomato, cucumber, red onion, tri-colored bell pepper, butter lettuce, sliced beet, feta cheese, El Greco® greek dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita
marinated grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch
Chargrilled Burgers
Sandwiches & Wraps
Cali Club
carved turkey, applewood smoked bacon, american & swiss cheeses, sliced avocado, butter lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo, nine-grain wheat toast
Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich
carved turkey, swiss cheese, butter lettuce, sliced tomato, cranberry mayo, marble rye toast
Chicken Salad Croissant
homemade chicken salad, butter lettuce, tomato
B.L.T.E.
applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, fried egg, mayo, artisan white toast
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled or crispy chicken breast, bibb lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing rolled in a flour tortilla
Roast Beef Wrap
prime roast beef, swiss cheese, bibb lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion & house sauce rolled in a flour tortilla
Paninis
Chicken Caprese
marinated grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, pesto mayo, sliced tomato, balsamic drizzle
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
braised short rib, fontina, cheddar & swiss cheeses, applewood smoked bacon
Cattleman
prime roast beef, fontina cheese, caramelized onion & house sauce
D's Turkey Melt
turkey, sharp cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, applewood smoked bacon, house sauce|
Cuban
shredded mojo pork, spiral ham, swiss cheese, dill pickle, yellow mustard
Chicken Salad Melt
homemade chicken salad, sliced tomato, swiss cheese
Power Plates
Greek Goddess
golden-brown spinach pie, small famous greek salad, stuffed grape leaves, homemade pita bread & El Greco® tzatziki sauce
Fajita Bowl
ranchero chicken, short rib or mojo pork, cheddar cheese, grilled bell peppers & onions, avocado, salsa, sour cream, jasmine rice
Buffalo Chicken Bowl
grilled or crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, ranch, jasmine rice
Crispy Chicken Tenders
served with house sauce & choice of lunchtime side
Street Tacos
soft flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, diced tomato, homemade salsa, sour cream drizzle; served with choice of lunchtime side
Ala Carte Lunch Sides
Cinnamon Rolls
Muffins & Stuffins
Cookies & Brownies
Greek Pastries
Coffee House
Soda
Food Specials
Drink Specials
Food
El Greco Dressing
El Greco Tzatziki
Twinnies Granola
Special Recipe Avgolemono
classic greek chicken lemon rice
Cocoa Bomb
Muffins Dozen
Cookies Dozen
Sourdough Loaf
Christmas Cookie Box
Greek Box
Dozen Mini Cinnamon Rolls
Dozen Large Cinnamon
Bag of Coffee Beans
Retail Items
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
7246 55th Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34203