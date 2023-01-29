Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Urban Taco Lakewood Ranch

review star

No reviews yet

11161 E SR70

Unit 103

Bradenton, FL 34202

Popular Items

TACO
BOWL
BURRITO

CLOSED SUNDAYS

Closed Sundays. No Online Ordering

TACOS

BUILD YOUR OWN TACOS
TACO

TACO

$3.95

Build your own taco plus ingredients (choose up to 5) and sauce

URBAN TACO

$3.95

Taco with Carnitas, shredded cheese, pico salsa, and urban guac sauce

KICKIN SHRIMP TACO

$3.95

Taco with battered and fried Gulf shrimp topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and Urban Taco Kickin' Sauce Shrimp not Gluten Free!

BAJA FISH TACO

$3.95

Taco with fresh sautéed fish, topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and garlic cilantro sauce

BURRITOS

BUILD YOUR OWN BURRITO
BURRITO

BURRITO

$9.45

Build your own grilled burrito - Fresh burrito made with large flour tortilla, choice of grain, bean, protein, cold ingredients (up to 6), sauce and add-ons. Hot pressed on our grill

CLASSIC BURRITO

$9.45

Classic burrito made with a grande 12" flour tortilla, ground beef, white rice, pinto beans, fresh lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, house made roasted corn salsa, and sour cream sauce. Rolled up and hot pressed!

URBAN BURRITO

$9.45

Fresh made Urban Burrito on a large flour tortilla with slow roasted carnitas, white rice, black beans, fresh lettuce, shredded cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, and Urban Guac sauce - rolled and hot pressed on our grill! Perfecto!

VEGGIE BURRITO

$9.45

Large burrito made with flour tortilla, fresh sauteed veggies (peppers & onions), white rice, black beans, fresh iceberg lettuce, fresh pico do gallo, roasted corn salsa, and house made guacamole. Rolled and pressed on our grill - perfecto!

BOWLS

BUILD A BOWL - Choice of grain, beans, protein, and cold ingredients (up to 6), plus sauce option.
BOWL

BOWL

$9.95

Build a bowl - choice of grain, beans, protein, cold toppings (up to 6), plus sauce and add-ons

URBAN BOWL

$9.95

Bowl with slow roast house made carnitas, plus white rice, black beans, shredded iceberg lettuce, cheddar jack cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, and Urban Guac sauce.

KETO BOWL

$11.90

Bowl with the perfect blend of Keto friendly ingredients - Fresh arugula as the base, topped with grilled Mojo chicken, sautéed veggies, harvest tomatoes, feta cheese, house made pico de gallo, and our fresh guacamole. Look at you eatin' healthy!

MAMA BOWL

$11.90

Mama's perfect bowl - organic quinoa, black beans, grilled Mojo chicken, arugula, feta cheese, roasted corn salsa, fresh pico de gallo, pickled onions, and house made guacamole! Mama Mia!

SALADS

SALAD

SALAD

$9.95

Fresh made salad bowl - lettuce as the base, plus choice of protein, toppings (choose up to 7) and dressing sauce

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$11.90

Perfectly made taco salad - shredded lettuce, grilled Mojo chicken, cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, mild salsa, garlic cilantro sauce, topped with fresh house guacamole and crushed fried corn tortilla chips. Add some fresh jalapenos to kick it up a bit! Bueno!

QUESADILLAS

BUILD A QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$8.95

Build your own cheese quesadilla with choice of protein, cold ingredients (up to 6), plus sauce and add-ons

URBAN QUESADILLA

$8.95

Large flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, slow roasted carnitas, black beans, pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, and Urban Guac sauce. Grilled and sliced to perfection.

JUST CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

Plain and simple - a large grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese. Grilled to perfection!

NACHOS

NACHOS

$8.95

Build your own nachos - made with house cut fried corn chips, melted queso, fresh made guacamole, sour cream, and topped with your choice of protein, beans, cold toppings (choose up to 4) plus sauce

URBAN NACHOS

URBAN NACHOS

$8.95

Traditional nachos made with house cut fried corn chips, spiced ground beef, creamy melted queso, fresh pico de gallo, and house made guacamole. Ole!

KIDS

KIDS TACO MEAL

$5.95

Kids taco meal includes a small order of chips, and a kids taco. Choice of ground beef or grilled chicken. Taco topped with shredded lettuce and cheese.

KIDS QUESADILLA MEAL

$5.95

Kids quesadilla meal includes a small order of chips and a kids quesadilla. Choice of chicken or beef.

KIDS NACHOS MEAL

$5.95

Kids nacho meal includes fried corn tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken or ground beef, melted queso, and sour cream

KIDS BOWL MEAL

$6.95

Kids bowl meal includes chips and a small bowl made with grilled chicken or ground beef, white rice, black beans, cheese blend, and iceberg lettuce

VEGETARIAN and GLUTEN FREE

GLUTEN ALLERGY - Select Corn Tortilla Gluten Allergy on Tacos

GLUTEN ALLERGY - Tortilla Chips - NOTE

$1.95

Our fresh fried corn tortilla chips ARE naturally gluten free! Cut and fried in-house from fresh locally made corn tortillas. However - they ARE fried in oil with non gluten free items (fried ice cream and churros). Please note if you have a gluten allergy or sensitivity!

GLUTEN ALLERGY - Shrimp are fried in flour batter. Not recommended

SIDES

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.40

Order of fresh cut fried corn tortilla chips plus mild salsa

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$4.90

Order of house cut fried corn tortilla chips and a side of creamy melted Queso Blanco

CHIPS & GUAC

CHIPS & GUAC

$4.90

Order of fresh house cut fried corn tortilla chips and Urban Taco made guacamole

FRESH CHIPS

FRESH CHIPS

$1.95

Order of fresh fried tortilla chips (does NOT include Queso, Salsa, or any other sides)

SIDE OF SALSA

SIDE OF SALSA

$1.45

LARGE SALSA

$2.45

A large order of our awesome salsa. 6 ounces for plenty of chip sharing!

SIDE OF PICO

SIDE OF PICO

$1.95

Side of fresh house made pico de gallo

LARGE PICO DE GALLO

$2.95

A large order of our awesome fresh house made pico de gallo. 6 ounces for plenty of chip sharing!

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$2.95

Side of fresh house made guacamole

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$5.95

Want more of our awesome house guacamole? 6 ounces for plenty of chip sharing!

SIDE OF QUESO

SIDE OF QUESO

$2.95

Side of fresh house made queso blanco

SIDE CORN SALSA

SIDE CORN SALSA

$1.45
BEANS & RICE

BEANS & RICE

$2.45

Side of beans and rice - choice of bean and grain

SIDE OF WHITE RICE

SIDE OF WHITE RICE

$1.00

SIDE OF BROWN RICE

$1.00

SIDE OF QUINOA

$1.00
SIDE OF PINTO BEANS

SIDE OF PINTO BEANS

$1.45
SIDE OF BLACK BEANS

SIDE OF BLACK BEANS

$1.45

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE OF SAUCE

$1.00

Side of your choice of Urban Taco signature sauces

BEVERAGES

BOTTLE - WATER

BOTTLE - WATER

$1.95

20oz bottle of water (Zephyrhills or similar)

JARRITOS BOTTLE

JARRITOS BOTTLE

$2.45Out of stock

Bottle of Jarritos craft soda - give one of these a try - you'll like it!

MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$2.45Out of stock

Yeah the real thing in a classic glass bottle and made with real sugar.

LARGE PARTY OPTIONS

Large party menu in process - but we have options ready to go! Contact us!

Give us a call or shoot us an email - lakewood@UrbanTacoFL.com

Large party menu in process - but we have options ready to go! Contact us!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A high energy eatery where you build your own tacos, burritos, bowls & quesadillas. You bet we also have craft beer and wine !

Website

Location

11161 E SR70, Unit 103, Bradenton, FL 34202

Directions

Gallery
Urban Taco image
Urban Taco image
Urban Taco image

