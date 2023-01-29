Mexican & Tex-Mex
Urban Taco Lakewood Ranch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A high energy eatery where you build your own tacos, burritos, bowls & quesadillas. You bet we also have craft beer and wine !
Location
11161 E SR70, Unit 103, Bradenton, FL 34202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bradenton
Beef 'O' Brady's - Bradenton FL (Lockwood Ridge)
4.2 • 1,758
4286 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL 34203
View restaurant