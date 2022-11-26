Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Red Mesa Cantina

128 3rd St S

Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Popular Items

Chips & Queso.
Chicken Taco.
Steak Taco.

Appetizers (Online)

Chips & Dip.

Chips & Dip.

$10.50

Queso Blanco, Guacamole, and Refried Bean Dip topped with Queso Fresco, served with fresh Chips!

Chips & Salsa.

Chips & Salsa.

$4.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips served with our house-made Salsa!

Side Salsa.

$2.50

A side of our house-made Salsa!

Chips & Queso.

Chips & Queso.

$7.50

A blend of American & Jack cheese cooked with Jalapenos & Peppers, served with fresh Chips!

Chips & Guacamole.

$9.50

Our house-made blend of Avocados, Jalapenos, Onion, Cilantro, and Lime, served with fresh Chips.

Refried Bean Dip.

Refried Bean Dip.

$6.50

Refried Pinto Beans topped with Queso Fresco and served with Fresh Chips!

Chicken Taquitos.

Chicken Taquitos.

$9.00

Fried Rolled Chicken Tacos topped with Chile Arbol Sauce, Queso Fresco, a Cilantro/Onion blend, and Queso Fresco!

Empanadas.

Empanadas.

$10.00

Three (3) Mini Fried Pastries stuffed with Ground Sirloin Picadillo, topped with Ancho Tomatillo Sauce, Crema, Cotija Cheese, and Pico de Gallo!

Esquites.

Esquites.

$6.00

Classic Mexican Street Food at its Finest! Roasted Corn on the Cob, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese, and Lime!

Fried Sweet Plantains.

$4.50

Fried Sweet Plantains served with Crema!

Fried Yuca.

$4.50

Yuca fried golden brown and served with Chipotle Ketchup!

Mofongo.

$9.50

A Puerto Rican Favorite! Pork Carnitas mashed with Sweet Plantains & Yuca, topped with our house-made Chimichurri!

Spicy Tuna Tacos.

Spicy Tuna Tacos.

$11.00

Three Mini Crispy Tacos filled with a mixture of Sashimi Style Tuna, Pickled Red Onions, Serrano Chile, and Mango tossed in a Coconut Lime Mojito Sauce and served with a side of our house-made Guacamole!

Tacos Dorados.

$12.00

Two Crispy Tacos filled with Brisket and tossed in Motulenos Sauce, topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Fresno Chile, Pico de Gallo, Cumin Crema, and Queso Fresco!

Tacos (Online)

Pork Taco.

$5.00

Shredded Roast Pork, Guacamole, Cilantro/Onion Blend, and Radish

Shrimp Taco.

$5.25

Seasoned Grilled Shrimp, Mexican Lime Slaw, Pico de Gallo, and Habanero Aioli

Ahi Tuna Taco.

$5.75

Seared Ahi Tuna, Mixed Greens, Soy Orange Coulis, Pico de Gallo, and Wasabi Aioli

Chicken Taco.

$4.50

Roasted Chicken, Poblano Peppers & Onions, Pico de Gallo, and Jack Cheese

Steak Taco.

$5.75

Grilled Steak, Poblano Peppers & Onions, and Jack Cheese

Duck Taco.

$7.50

Orange Braised Duck Confit, Grilled Pineapple, Goat Cheese, Red Chile Jelly, and Cilantro

Baja Fish Taco.

$7.00

Grilled Fresh Fish, Mexican Slaw, Salsa Roja, and Salsa Blanca

Portobello Mushroom Taco.

$4.50

Grilled Portobello, Poblano Chile & Onion, Feta Cheese, Avocado Sauce, & Cilantro

Sweet Potato & Chorizo Taco.

$4.50

Roasted Sweet Potato, Chorizo, Cotija Cheese, Mexican-style Kimchi, and Cumin Crema

Quesadillas (Online)

Veggie Quesadilla.

$13.00

Zucchini, Corn, Spinach, Carrots, and Red Peppers mixed with Jack Cheese and folded into our Mercado Tortilla! Served with Black Bean Salsa and Crema.

Chicken Quesadilla.

$12.00

Roasted Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, and Jack Cheese folded into our Mercado Tortilla! Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Crema.

Birria Quesadilla.

$14.00

Braised Brisket and Jack Cheese folded into our Mercado Tortilla! Served with our house-made Guajillo Chile Birria Consume.

Duck Quesadilla.

$18.00

Orange Braised Duck Confit, Jack Cheese, Goat Cheese, and Pineapple folded into our Mercado Tortilla! Served with Honey Chipotle Vinaigrette.

Cheese Quesadilla.

$9.00

Chihuahua and Jack Cheese folded into our Mercado Tortilla! Served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Crema.

Salads (Online)

Ahi Tuna Salad.

$16.00

Seared Ahi Tuna served over Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Jicama, and Tomato, finished with our own Chino Latino Sauce, Soy Orange Coulis, and Wasabi Aioli!

Sesame Soy Salad.

$11.00

Your Choice of Protein served over Mixed Greens, Poblano Chile & Onion, Tomato, and Queso Fresco, finished with a Soy Orange Coulis, Honey Chipotle Dressing, and Toasted Sesame.

Taco Salad.

$11.00

Your Choice of Protein served over Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Queso Fresco, and Chipotle Caesar inside a Crispy Tortilla Bowl.

Burritos/Bowls/Chimis (Online)

Pork Verde Burrito.

$12.00

Shredded Roast Pork, Poblano Chile & Onion, Jack Cheese, Chile Verde Sauce, Queso Fresco, Cilantro/Onion Blend, and Crema. Served with Cantina Rice. Make it a Chimichanga and get it Fried!

Chicken Burrito.

$13.00

Roasted Chicken, Guacamole, Poblano Chile & Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Queso Fresco, and Crema wrapped in our Mercado Tortilla! Served with Cantina Rice.

El Gordo Burrito.

$13.00

Shredded Slow-Roasted Pork or Roasted Chicken, Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Cream Sauce wrapped in our Mercado Tortilla! Served with Cantina Rice.

Filet Al Chipotle Burrito.

$21.00

Filet Mignon Tips sauteed in Chipotle Chile Butter, Tomato, Jalapeno, Poblano Pepper & Onion, and Jack Cheese wrapped up in our Mercado Tortilla! Served with Cantina Rice.

Barbacoa Burrito.

$16.00

Choice of Shredded Brisket or Roasted Chicken, Poblano Pepper & Onion, Jack Cheese, Ancho Tomatillo Sauce, Queso Fresco, Cilantro/Onion Blend, and Crema wrapped in our Mercado Tortilla! Make it a Chimichanga and get it fried!

Shrimp Burrito.

$13.00

Seasoned Grilled Shrimp, Mexican Lime Slaw, Pico de Gallo, and Chipotle Mayo wrapped in our Mercado Tortilla! Served with Cantina Rice. Make it a Chimichanga and get it fried!

Southwest Burrito.

$12.00

Choice of Protein served with Black Beans, Grilled Poblano Pepper & Onion, Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Crema wrapped in our Mercado Tortilla! Served with Cantina Rice.

Entrees (Online)

Chicken Enchiladas.

$14.00

Enchiladas served with Roasted Chicken, Tomato, Grilled Poblano chile & onion, Salsa Verde, Jack Cheese, Cilantro/Onion Blend, and Crema. Served with Cantina Rice.

Pork Enchiladas.

$13.00

Enchiladas served with Shredded Roast Pork, Tomato Habanero Sauce, Jack Cheese, Cilantro/Onion Blend, and Crema. Served with Cantina Rice.

Shredded Beef Tacos.

$13.00

Shredded Beef Tacos served in a Crispy Shell topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Jack Cheese. Served with Salsa and Cantina Rice.

Filet Mignon Tacos.

$17.00

Filet Tacos served in fresh made Corn Tortillas, with Bacon/Onion Jam, Tamarind Aioli, Jack Cheese, and Crispy Fried Onions. Served with Cantina Rice.

Palomilla.

$24.00

Thin-Cut Grilled Steak topped with Caramelized Onions, Shoe String Fries, and Tamarind Aioli. Served with a garnish of Sweet Plantains.

Chicken Fernandez.

$18.00

Mojo Grilled Chicken Breast with Chipotle Cream Sauce. Served with Cantina Rice and Seasonal Grilled Vegetables.

Shrimp Al Mojo.

$14.00

Fresh Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic, Tomato, Cilantro, Chile Arbol Sauce, and Tequila Lime Butter. Served With Cantina Rice and Fresh Seasonal Vegetables.

Picadillo.

$12.00

Our traditional Sirloin Picadillo cooked with potatoes, raisins, and olives topped with Avocado. Served with a garnish of Sweet Plantains, Cantina Rice, and Fresh Seasonal Vegetables.

Seafood Mofongo.

$15.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Scallops, and Calamari served over our house Mofongo - Pork Carnitas mashed with Yuca and Sweet Plantains - and garnished with Cilantro. Served with Cantina Rice and Fresh Seasonal Vegetables.

Sides (Online)

Corn Tortillas (E)

$1.50

SD Salsa Brava (E)

$2.25

Side Salsa (E)

$2.50

SD Queso Blanco (E)

$2.50

2 oz Guacamole (E)

$2.50

2 oz Pico (E)

$1.25

SD Bean Dip (E).

$4.00

SD Black Beans (E)

$2.00

SD Cantina Rice (E)

$3.50

SD French Fries (E)

$4.50

SD Veggies (E)

$3.50

SD Encurtido (E)

$1.50

SD Queso Fresco (E)

$1.25

SD Goat Cheese (E)

$1.25

SD Jack Cheese (E)

$1.25

SD Lettuce (E)

$1.25

SD Tomato (E)

$1.25

SD Onion (E)

$1.25

SD Jalapeno (E)

$1.50

SD Avocado (E)

$2.50

Desserts (Online)

Churros.

$9.00

Traditional Mexican Pastry dusted in Cinnamon & Sugar, served with Mexican Chocolate and Cajeta Caramel Dipping Sauce!

Kids (Online)

Kid's Quesadilla.

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla with Cilantro Crema. Served with French Fries and Ketchup.

Kid's Chicken Tenders.

$9.50

Chicken Tenders with Ketchup. Served with French Fries.

Kid's Mac & Cheese.

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese. Served with Fries and Ketchup.

Kid's Steak Tacos.

$7.00

Two (2) Steak Tacos topped with Cheese. Served with French Fries and Ketchup.

Kid's Side of Fries.

$4.50

Served with Ketchup.

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

