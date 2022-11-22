The Avenue DTSP imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

The Avenue DTSP 330 1st Avenue South

330 1st Avenue South

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Order Again

Popular Items

The Sweet Chic
Kale+Brussel
Diane

Bites

Squad Goals

$20.00

Greens

Diane

$12.00

Cobb

$13.00

Kale+Brussel

$11.00

Handhelds

The Sweet Chic

$14.00

Chicken Club

$13.00

Cubano

$15.00

Boss Hog

$14.00

Sides

Cajun Fries

$4.00

cajun tots

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Mac + Cheese

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

tots

$5.00

extra Buffalo

$0.50

extra BBQ

$0.50

extra Beer Cheese

$1.50

extra Thai chili

$0.50

extra honey siracha

$1.00

extra Dirty Ranch

$1.00

extra Ranch

$1.00

extra Blue Cheese

$1.00

extra Salsa

$0.50

extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

extra Mayo

$0.50

extra Mustard

$0.50

extra Ketchup

$0.50

extra chipotle mayo

$1.00

extra cilantro aioli

$1.00

Jalapeno fire cracker sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Bad + Boozy

$15.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Oj

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat + Drink Local AF

Location

330 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

Gallery
The Avenue DTSP image

