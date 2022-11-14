Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Fresco's Waterfront Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

300 2nd Ave NE

Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Order Again

Popular Items

CUP LOBSTER BISQUE
SPRING ROLLS
ST PETE BOWL

STARTERS

BOWL LOBSTER BISQUE

$15.00

CUP LOBSTER BISQUE

$9.00

SPRING ROLLS

$14.00
B & B AHI APP

B & B AHI APP

$18.00
CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$15.00

CEVICHE

$17.00

FISH SPREAD

$16.00

GROUPER BITES

$18.00

MUSSELS

$16.00

Shrimp Mango Habanero

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$15.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

WEDGE

$9.00

B&B AHI SALAD

$20.00

BERRY SALAD

$16.00

TACOS & SANDWICHES

BURGER

BURGER

$15.00

GROUPER SANDWICH

$25.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

GROUPER TACOS

$25.00
SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$17.00
LOBSTER ROLL

LOBSTER ROLL

$30.00

CLASSICS

EGGS YOUR WAY

EGGS YOUR WAY

$14.00

FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

PANCAKE PLATTER

$16.00

STEAK & EGGS

$24.00

GUACAMOLE TOAST

$11.00

OMELETTES

GARDEN OM

$15.00

Salmon OM

$19.00

WESTERN OM

$15.00

BENEDICTS

SALMON BENEDICT

$19.00

LOBSTER BENEDICT

$32.00

TRADITIONAL BENEDICT

$15.00

BOWLS

QUINOA BOWL

QUINOA BOWL

$16.00
ST PETE BOWL

ST PETE BOWL

$20.00

POKE TUNA BOWL

$25.00

FRESCO'S BOWL

$22.00

BRUNCH SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

VEGGIE MEDLEY

$7.00

PARMESAN POTATOES

$7.00

CUCUMBER SALAD

$7.00

FRESH FRUIT

$7.00

VEGGIE QUINOA

$7.00

BACON

$7.00

2-EGGS

$6.00

TEXAS TOAST

$4.00

Multi Grain toast

$4.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$4.00

Doggie Chicken Breast

$7.00

CANADIAN BACON

$7.00

Sausage Links

$7.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$7.00

Chimichurri Rice

$7.00

KIDS BRUNCH

Kids Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Kids Pancakes

$10.00

Kids French Toast

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

KidscFried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Daily Specials

Crab Cake Benedict

$20.00

STARTERS

BOWL LOBSTER BISQUE

$15.00

CUP LOBSTER BISQUE

$9.00
B & B AHI APP

B & B AHI APP

$18.00

CALAMARI

$15.00

CEVICHE

$17.00

FISH SPREAD

$16.00

GROUPER BITES

$18.00

MUSSELS

$16.00

Shrimp Mango Habanero

$14.00
SPRING ROLLS

SPRING ROLLS

$14.00

Doggie Ckn Breast

$7.00

Boneless Wings

$15.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

WEDGE SALAD

$9.00

B&B AHI SALAD

$20.00

BERRY SALAD

$16.00

TACOS & SANDWICHES

Frescos BURGER

Frescos BURGER

$15.00

GROUPER SANDWICH

$25.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

GROUPER TACOS

$25.00
SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$17.00
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$30.00

SEA

BLACK GROUPER

$36.00
ATLANTIC SALMON

ATLANTIC SALMON

$28.00
MAHI MAHI

MAHI MAHI

$30.00

RED SNAPPER

$38.00
BLACKENED SCALLOPS

BLACKENED SCALLOPS

$36.00
MAINE LOBSTER TAIL

MAINE LOBSTER TAIL

$42.00

You Catch We Cook

$15.00

LAND

SIRLOIN

$26.00
NY STRIP

NY STRIP

$38.00

Filet Niccolini

$36.00

Jalapeno Bacon Chicken

$24.00

CHEF SPECIALS

Lobster Mac And Cheese

Lobster Mac And Cheese

$52.00
SEAFOOD PLATTER

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$65.00

SWEET & SPICY MAHI

$30.00

Jalapeno Bacon Tuna

$34.00

PASTAS & BOWLS

SEAFOOD PASTA

$38.00
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

CARBONARA

$18.00

LINGUINI ALFREDO

$18.00
ST PETE BOWL

ST PETE BOWL

$20.00

POKE TUNA BOWL

$25.00

FRESCO'S BOWL

$22.00

QUINOA BOWL

$16.00

DINNER SIDES

MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

VEGGIE MEDLEY

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

CHIMICHURRI RICE

$7.00

CUCUMBER SALAD

$7.00

SEASONAL FRUIT

$7.00

Veggie Quinoa

$7.00

Pasta Salad

$7.00

Doggie Chicken Breast

$9.00

Specials

Creamy Chipotle Salmon Pasta

$30.00

KIDS MENU ITEMS

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Buttered Pasta Kids

$10.00

DESSERT ITEMS

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$9.00
KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Platters

Grouper Bites Platter

$80.00+

Bruschetta Platter

$45.00+

Calamari Platter

$75.00+

Fish Spread Platter

$70.00+

Boneless Wings Platter

$75.00+

Tuna Poke Platter

$80.00+

Shrimp Mango Habanero Platter

$75.00+

Jalapeno Bacon Chicken Platter

$95.00+

Sliced Sirloin Platter

$100.00+

House Salad Platter

$45.00+

Caesar Salad Platter

$45.00+

Salmon Carbonara Platter

$150.00

Shrimp Scampi Pasta Platter

$130.00

French Fries Platter

$12.00

Small Fruit

$35.00

Large Fruit

$55.00

Small Cucumber Salad

$35.00

Large Cucumber

$55.00

Spring Roll Platter

Large Spring Roll Platter

$90.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
