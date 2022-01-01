Saint Petersburg burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Saint Petersburg
the bier boutique
465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|MCDOWELL
|$17.50
Our bison bacon patty loaded with all your favorite fixins'...crumbled bacon under melty American cheese and housemade 1000 island dressing with lettuce, tomato & onion on a sesame seed challah bun
|MAD RIVER TBLT
|$13.00
Oat nut bread tries to contain grilled peppered turkey, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, baby Swiss and our honey peppercorn vinaigrette
|SOUPER SALAD
|$12.00
Choose spicy chili or caramelized onion soup with a house salad. Choice of dressing
Engine No. 9
56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG
|Popular items
|SAGANAKI
|$14.95
|THE NO.9 DOG
|$9.25
|DEMI-GOD
|$13.75
4th Street Sandwich Shop
6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg
|Popular items
|Green Relish Potato Salad
|$3.95
Sothern style potato salad with green relish and paprika. Delicious!
|The St Pete Beach Bacon & Onions Hot Dog
|$4.50
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This if for the bacon lovers, Boar's Head bacon, cooked onions in sauce and spicy brown mustard.
|4th Street Italian Belly Buster Hoagie 12"
|$13.95
Over a half a pound of Boars Head Deluxe Ham, then we add Hard Salami, and Provolone stacked with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and red wine vinaigrette.
BurgerMonger
1325 4th St. N, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|*Craft Your Own Burger
|$5.00
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
|Monger Burger
|$5.00
Crafted with Over 1/3 Pound of Our Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck and Sirloin. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Pickle and Our Signature Monger Sauce.
|Craft Your Own Chicken
|$8.99
Start with a Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast and Craft Your Own Sandwich from Our Monger Selection of Toppings.
The Avenue DTSP
330 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg
|Popular items
|Say Cheese
|$14.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bamboo Beach Bar & Grill
13025 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach