Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Petersburg burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Petersburg restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Saint Petersburg

the bier boutique image

 

the bier boutique

465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MCDOWELL$17.50
Our bison bacon patty loaded with all your favorite fixins'...crumbled bacon under melty American cheese and housemade 1000 island dressing with lettuce, tomato & onion on a sesame seed challah bun
MAD RIVER TBLT$13.00
Oat nut bread tries to contain grilled peppered turkey, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, baby Swiss and our honey peppercorn vinaigrette
SOUPER SALAD$12.00
Choose spicy chili or caramelized onion soup with a house salad. Choice of dressing
More about the bier boutique
Engine No. 9 image

 

Engine No. 9

56 drive MLK JR street N, SAINT PETERSBURG

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SAGANAKI$14.95
THE NO.9 DOG$9.25
DEMI-GOD$13.75
More about Engine No. 9
4th Street Sandwich Shop image

 

4th Street Sandwich Shop

6620 4th Street North, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Green Relish Potato Salad$3.95
Sothern style potato salad with green relish and paprika. Delicious!
The St Pete Beach Bacon & Onions Hot Dog$4.50
We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This if for the bacon lovers, Boar's Head bacon, cooked onions in sauce and spicy brown mustard.
4th Street Italian Belly Buster Hoagie 12"$13.95
Over a half a pound of Boars Head Deluxe Ham, then we add Hard Salami, and Provolone stacked with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and red wine vinaigrette.
More about 4th Street Sandwich Shop
BurgerMonger image

 

BurgerMonger

1325 4th St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Craft Your Own Burger$5.00
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
Monger Burger$5.00
Crafted with Over 1/3 Pound of Our Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck and Sirloin. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Pickle and Our Signature Monger Sauce.
Craft Your Own Chicken$8.99
Start with a Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast and Craft Your Own Sandwich from Our Monger Selection of Toppings.
More about BurgerMonger
The Avenue DTSP image

 

The Avenue DTSP

330 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Say Cheese$14.00
More about The Avenue DTSP
Bamboo Beach Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bamboo Beach Bar & Grill

13025 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach

Avg 4.2 (844 reviews)
More about Bamboo Beach Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Petersburg

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Chili

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Petersburg to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

St Pete Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Grand Central District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Petersburg to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ellenton

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Anna Maria

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston