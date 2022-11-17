Gastropubs
Burgers
the bier boutique
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Stop by or order online for pickup! We're serving up the best of the Midwest with foods like bison bacon burgers, tater tots, grilled wings, plus soups, salads, and desserts...all made from scratch!! Pair your meal with a craft beer, cider, cocktail or glass of wine! Join us for happy hour Mon-Fri 3:30-6:30 for $2 off beer, liquor & wine.
Location
465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Avenue DTSP - 330 1st Avenue South
No Reviews
330 1st Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Petersburg
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurant
More near Saint Petersburg