Gastropubs
Burgers

the bier boutique

review star

No reviews yet

465 7th Avenue North

Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Popular Items

TAILGATE TICKET 2022
4 CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE
GRILLED WINGS

STARTERS

CANDIED BACON

$8.50

Sweet, smokey pig candy!!

LOADED TOTS

$9.50

A pile of our house made tots loaded with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha cream & chives

CONEY TOTS

$12.00

Our house made tots smothered with our spicy chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream & chives

PORK TOTS

$12.00

MEATLESS CHORIZO & POBLANO ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

Plant based chorizo meets charred poblanos and Monterey Jack cheese for flavor excitement served with our house flour tortilla chips

GRILLED WINGS

$13.00

Our fresh wings are marinated for 24 hours and then grilled to perfection. Tossed in a choice of original, supercharged or chipotle bbq sauce or a jerk dry rub served with celery and house made blue cheese or ranch. 6 wings per order

COMFORT & GREENS

BROOKEYS CHILI

$8.50

Beef, sausage, beans, veggies & hot peppers come together in this sweet n' spicy concoction...with sweet cornbread

CARAMELIZED ONION

$7.00

Savory beef broth with sweet onions and melted Swiss cheese for a curve on this classic creation

SOUPER SALAD

$12.00

Choose spicy chili or caramelized onion soup with a house salad. Choice of dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Mixed greens, onion, tomato, bacon, feta cheese, sunflower seeds & chow mien noodles with choice of dressing Make it a meal and add grilled or blackened chicken

STRAWBERRY PECAN

$15.00

Mixed greens loaded with grilled chicken, strawberries, red onion, crumbled bacon, gorgonzola & candied pecans with our poppyseed vinaigrette

CAULIFLOWER & QUINOA

$14.00

MIXED GREENS AND ALL THE FIXINS ROASTED CAULIFLOWER, RED ONION, DRIED CRANBERRIES, QUINOA, CRIMINI MUSHROOMS, FETA CHEESE AND TOASTED WALNUTS WITH A SIDE OUR LEMON MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

STEAK CAESAR WEDGE

$17.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast, red pepper, charred corn, red onion, bacon croutons & gruyere cheese tossed with mixed greens and served with a side of honey peppercorn vinaigrette

STACKED, LOADED & LAYERED

BURGER

$15.00

Our burgers are housemade bison bacon burgers cooked to order served with lettuce, tomato & onion and a side of your choice

AGADOR

$18.00

Our bison bacon patty topped with candied bacon, gorgonzola, a drizzle of honey peppercorn vinaigrette, lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun

CHIPESKA

$17.00

Our bison bacon patty with some heat...sharp cheddar cheese, roasted Serranos and griddled onion with a smear of roasted garlic mayo and cooled with lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun

MCDOWELL

$17.50

Our bison bacon patty loaded with all your favorite fixins'...crumbled bacon under melty American cheese and housemade 1000 island dressing with lettuce, tomato & onion on a sesame seed challah bun

WOODERSON

$17.00

Burger twist...our bison bacon patty topped with gruyere cheese, Balsamic thyme mushrooms and ale soaked onions on an onion bun served with a side of au jus for dipping

CARRINI

$17.00

our bison bacon patty loaded with balsamic thyme mushrooms smothered with caramelized onion jack cheese and lettuce, tomato & onion on an onion bun

SHILOH

$15.00

READ ME…I have new toppings! Our housemade meatless burger (a blend of plant based ground meat and plant based chorizo) dressed up with balsamic thyme mushrooms and cucumber, carrot slaw on an onion bun

MAD RIVER TBLT

$13.00

Oat nut bread tries to contain grilled peppered turkey, candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, baby Swiss and our honey peppercorn vinaigrette

4 CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

Aged cheddar, baby Swiss, smoked gouda & muenster melted between two slices of oat nut bread Add candied bacon or applewood smoked bacon for just $3

tbb FRIED BOLOGNA

$13.00

Thick cut all beef bologna, pan seared and smothered with ale soaked onions, Boar's Head American cheese & roasted serrano peppers on a brioche bun

HEN N' HOG

$15.00

Blackened chicken with a pile of maple honey ham and horseradish cheddar on an onion bun with roasted garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion

THE GUYUTE

$14.00

Our slow roasted pork pulled and piled on an onion bun with smoked gouda, housemade apple & onion chutney and a drizzle of chipotle bbq sauce

KNIFE & FORK FOODS/SPECIALS

CHICKEN ON A STICK

$15.00

Marinated chicken skewers served on a bed of jasmine rice topped with an Italian cheese blend, sweet n' spicy place and green onions

STEAK n' FRIES

$20.00

Seared Beef Coulotte Steak finished with blue cheese butter and served with garlic parmesan red skinned potatoes

FISH N CHIPS only available on Friday

$20.00

Fresh local fish, beer battered and fried crispy, piled on top of fresh cut fries with housemade tarter sauce & coleslaw (only available on Friday) Market Value

SHEPHARDS PIE

$12.00Out of stock

SIDES

IDAHO FRIES

$3.50

SWEET FRIES

$3.50

CUCUMBER SALAD

$3.50

VEGGIES

$3.50

RICE W/ CORN

$3.50

CHEEZY POTATOES

$4.50

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$5.00

CORNBREAD

$2.00

DESSERTS

SALTED CARAMEL BAR

$7.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.00

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$8.00

Our housemade Belgian chocolate brownie topped with homemade vanilla bean ice cream, strawberry compote & whipped cream

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

BRUNCH SNACK

$3.00

VDAY DESSERT FLIGHT only dessert

$7.00

EXTRAS

1000 ISLAND

$0.50

ALE SOAKED ONIONS

$1.00

AMERICAN CHEESE

$1.00

ANCHO SPICE

AU JUS

$2.00

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

BRIOCHE

$2.00

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

CANDIED BACON

$3.00

CANDIED PECANS

$1.00

CARAMELIZED ONION JACK

$1.00

CELERY

$0.50

CHEEZY POTATOES

$4.00

CHIPOTLE BBQ

$0.50

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.50

CORNBREAD

$2.00

CRUMBLED BACON

$4.00

EGG

$1.00

GARLIC PARM

$1.00

GORGONAZOLA

$1.00

GRIDDLED ONION

$0.50

GRUYERE SHREDDED

$1.00

GRUYERE SLICED

$1.00

HAM

$3.00

HONEY

$2.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

HONEY PEPPERCORN

$1.00

HOT HONEY

$1.00

JALAPENOS

$0.50

MAPLE SYRUP OZ

$1.00

MUSTARD VIN

$0.50

OAT NUT

$1.00

ONION BUN

$1.00

ORIGINAL WING SAUCE

$0.50

POBLANOS - DICED

$0.50

POPPYSEED VIN

$1.00

RANCH

$0.50

RAW MUSHROOMS

$0.50

RAW ONION

$0.50

ROASTED GARLIC MAYO

$0.50

ROASTED SERRANOS

$1.00

SIDE BISON PATTY

$9.00

SIDE BLACKENED CHIX

$6.00

SIDE CHIX SALAD

$6.00

SIDE GRILLED CHIX

$6.00

SIDE HANGER STEAK

$13.00

SIDE MEATLESS BURGER

$10.00

SIDE PULLED PORK

$6.00

SIDE TURKEY

$4.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SRIRACHA CREAM

$0.50

STOUT BBQ

$1.00

SUPERCHARGED

$0.50

SWEET N SPICY GLAZE

$0.50

TARTER SAUCE

$0.50

THYME MUSHROOMS

$1.00

TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.00

SESAME BUN

$1.00

HORSERADISH CHEDDAR

$1.00

KITCHEN BEERS

Kitchen beers

$10.00

SHOTS

Wee Skrewball

$4.00

Wee Jameson

$4.00

Wee Fernet

$4.00

Wee Apple Liquor

$4.00

Wee Peppermint

$4.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Malort

$4.00

N/A BEVERAGES

ATHLETIC IPA

$5.00

ATHLETIC LAGER

$5.00

Athletic N/A Blonde Ale

$5.00

Barrits Ginger Beer

$4.50

BOYLAN BLACK CHERRY

$3.50

BOYLAN CREAM SODA

$3.50

BOYLAN ORANGE SODA

$3.50

BOYLAN ROOT BEER

$3.50

CBD Water

$7.50

COFFEE

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

JUICE

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.00

Liquid Death Still

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.50

SPRITE

$3.50

Untitled Art N/A Gose

$7.00

T-SHIRT

MENS T-SHIRT

$25.00

LADIES T-SHIRT

$25.00

BOTTLED SAUCE

Honey Peppercorn Vinaigrette 12oz

$7.00

STICKER

STICKER

$1.00

OSU TAILGATE

TAILGATE TICKET 2022

$80.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stop by or order online for pickup! We're serving up the best of the Midwest with foods like bison bacon burgers, tater tots, grilled wings, plus soups, salads, and desserts...all made from scratch!! Pair your meal with a craft beer, cider, cocktail or glass of wine! Join us for happy hour Mon-Fri 3:30-6:30 for $2 off beer, liquor & wine.

Website

Location

465 7th Avenue North, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

