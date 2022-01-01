Restaurant header imageView gallery
4th Street Sandwich Shop

review star

No reviews yet

6620 4th Street north

Saint Petersburg, FL 33702

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Italian Belly Buster Hoagie 12"
Chili & Cheese Dog
12" Footlong Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

4th Street Sandwiches & Hoagies

12" Footlong Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

12" Footlong Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$12.95

Meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella on our footlong hoagie roll then baked to perfection. One of our specialties!

12" Footlong Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

12" Footlong Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.95

Breaded Tyson chicken topped with marinara sauce and melted provalone, baked to perfection.

12" Veal Parmesan Sandwich/Grinder

12" Veal Parmesan Sandwich/Grinder

$13.95

Breaded Veal covered with Marinara sauce and Provolone cheese on a 12" Hoagie roll, then baked to perfection!

12" Fat Tony Sausage Parmesan

12" Fat Tony Sausage Parmesan

$13.95

Italian Sausage with onions and sweet peppers on a 12" hoagie roll topped with marinara and Provolone then baked to perfection. Add Cherry peppers if you want the hot sweats. 🔥

It Sausage w Onions and Peppers (Whole) 12"

It Sausage w Onions and Peppers (Whole) 12"

$12.95

Mild Italian Sausage with onions and sweet peppers on a 12" hoagie roll. Add Cherry peppers to make it 🔥.

12" French Dip Sandwich

12" French Dip Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Boar's Head London Broil and provolone served hot & stacked with au jus on the side. We use boar's Head premium deli meats on all of our 4th street subs.

Godfather Driggs Italian Beef and Peppers 12" Grinder

$13.95Out of stock

Italian beef on a 12" hoagie roll with peppers & then the whole sandwich is dipped in Au jus. Add Cherry peppers to make it 🔥.

Boar's Head Red Pastrami Reuben

Boar's Head Red Pastrami Reuben

$13.95

Boars Head Red Pastrami with meted Swiss sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted Rye bread.

Oven Gold Turkey Reuben on Rye

Oven Gold Turkey Reuben on Rye

$12.95

Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey on Rye with melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Russian dressing.

The "Deluxe" Ham Reuben on Rye

The "Deluxe" Ham Reuben on Rye

$12.95

Boar's Head "Deluxe" Ham on toasted Rye with sauerkraut and our Russian dressing.

Italian Belly Buster Hoagie 12"

Italian Belly Buster Hoagie 12"

$13.95

Over a half a pound of Boars Head Deluxe Ham, then we add Hard Salami, and Provolone stacked with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and red wine vinaigrette.

12" Boar's Head Turkey and Cheese Hoagie Sandwich

12" Boar's Head Turkey and Cheese Hoagie Sandwich

$12.95

Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey with your choice of cheese on a 12" sub roll with lettuce, tom, onion, and red wine vinaigrette.

Oven Gold Turkey and Cheese on Rye or White

Oven Gold Turkey and Cheese on Rye or White

$12.95

Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey w/ your choice of cheese served on our Rye bread. This is a cold stacked deli sandwich let us know if you want the bread toasted, or if you want to add Lettuce, Tom, or Onion.

12" Boar's Head Ham and Cheese Hoagie Sandwich

12" Boar's Head Ham and Cheese Hoagie Sandwich

$12.95

Boar's Head Deluxe Ham with American Cheese and lettuce, tomato, onion, & Dukes mayo on a 12" hoagie roll.

Boar's Head Ham and Cheese on Rye or White Bread

$12.95

Boar's Head Deluxe Ham w/ your choice of cheese served on our Rye bread. Comes with a side of spicy brown mustard for a little kick. This is a cold stacked deli sandwich let us know if you want the bread toasted, or if you want to add Lettuce, Tom, or Onion.

12" Boar's Head Roast Beef & Cheese Hoagie Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

12" Hoagie roll with over a half pound of Boar's Head London Broil and cheese of your choice with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo. Spicy mustard added on request.

Roast Beef & Cheese on Rye or White

Roast Beef & Cheese on Rye or White

$12.95Out of stock

Boar's Head London Broil Roast Beef w/ your choice of cheese served on our Rye bread. Comes with a side of spicy brown mustard for a little kick. This is a cold stacked deli sandwich let us know if you want the bread toasted, or if you want to add Lettuce, Tom, or Onion.

"The Susan" Grilled Cheese on Rye or White Bread

$7.95

Our Vegetarian Grilled Cheese on Rye with, lettuce tom, and onion. Choose from Provolone, Swiss, Mozzarella, or American.

12" Vegetarian Hoagie

$11.95

12" Vegetarian Hoagie with all the fixings. Let us know what you want on it.

Chris's All Fresh 12" Fish Spread Hoagie

Chris's All Fresh 12" Fish Spread Hoagie

$12.95

Chris's Best Fish spread on a 12" Hoagie with Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion. Pickles added by request. Better than any footlong tuna salad sandwich from our competitors!

The Jimbo Salami Hoagie

$12.95

Hard Salami layered with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and red wine vinaigrette dressing.

Jimbo BLT On White Or Rye

$12.95

Boar's Head Red Pastrami on Soft Rye

$13.95

El Cubano Grande "The Big Cuban"

$13.95

4th St Roast Pork Hoagie with onions

$12.95

Boar's Head Roast Pork dipped in our pork gravy with sauteed onions then baked. Comes with a side of Pork Gravy Au Jus!

4th Street Gourmet Hot Dogs

The 4th St Classic Hot Dog

The 4th St Classic Hot Dog

$3.75

We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. Our classic comes with your choice or combination of mustard, ketchup, and our green relish, let us know.

4th Street Chili Dog

4th Street Chili Dog

$4.50

We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This one comes with chili & cheese. If you want some raw onions added on top just let us know.

Chili & Cheese Dog

$4.95

Chili w Slaw Dog

$4.95
The Slaw & Banana Pepper Dog

The Slaw & Banana Pepper Dog

$4.95

Our Classic Nathans Hot Dog covered with homemade Chili & Southern style Coleslaw

4th Street Supreme Hot Dog

4th Street Supreme Hot Dog

$4.95

We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. Inspired by my 2nd favorite city Brooklyn NY, This one comes w ketchup, cooked onions in sauce, sauerkraut, and utz potato stix.

The St Pete Beach Bacon & Onions Hot Dog

The St Pete Beach Bacon & Onions Hot Dog

$5.25

We use Nathan's skinless all beef franks for all of our gourmet hot dogs. This if for the bacon lovers, Boar's Head bacon, cooked onions in sauce and spicy brown mustard.

Chicago Dog

$5.25

Hot "Hot" Dog

$4.95

Appetizers & Tidbits

Chris's All Fresh Fish Spread with Veggies and Chips

Chris's All Fresh Fish Spread with Veggies and Chips

$12.95

Chris's All Fresh Fish spread with veggies and chips for dipping. A local favorite & voted best fish spread on the beach!

12" French Bread Provolone Pizza

12" French Bread Provolone Pizza

$8.95

Baked Provolone & marinara Pizza 12" (2 slices)

12" French Bread Pizza with Meatballs & Mushrooms

12" French Bread Pizza with Meatballs & Mushrooms

$10.95

Two 12" Slices of French bread with marinara, meatballs, and Provolone.

Roasted Red Cherry Pepper Hummus with Veggies and Chips Appetizer.

$12.95

Delicious roasted red cherry pepper hummus with veggies and tortilla chips. Spicy 🔥

12" French Bread

Gourmet "Dirty" Kettle Potato Chips

Mesquite BBQ

Mesquite BBQ

$2.95
Sea Salted

Sea Salted

$2.95

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.95
Sriracha & Honey

Sriracha & Honey

$2.95
Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt

Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt

$2.95
Jalapeno Heat

Jalapeno Heat

$2.95
Funky Fusion

Funky Fusion

$2.95

Funky Fusin chips combine several of "Dirty" Chips flavors for this one-of-a-kind unique tasting kettle chip.

4th Street Sides

Green Relish Potato Salad

Green Relish Potato Salad

$3.95

Sothern style potato salad with green relish and paprika. Delicious!

Southern Style Cole Slaw

Southern Style Cole Slaw

$3.95

Southern Cole Slaw with banana peppers and paprika, Delicious!

French Onion Cup

French Onion Cup

$4.95

Sauteed onions, beef consume, garlic baguettes w/ baked Provolone. Always great but especially if you are feeling under the weather!

French Onion Bowl

French Onion Bowl

$5.95

Sauteed onions, beef consume, garlic baguettes w/ baked Provolone. Always great but especially if you are feeling under the weather!

Small Side Salad

$3.95

Small Side of Hummus and veggies

$4.95

Cold Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Green Tea Limeade

$3.25

Mystery Soda

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

4th Street Lemonade

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Monster / Bang

$4.00

Guayaki

$4.00

Fruit Smoothies

We make our fruit smoothies with low-fat yogurt, milk, and lots of fresh fruit.

Strawberry & Banana

$5.50

We make our fruit smoothies with low-fat yogurt, milk, and lots of fresh fruit.

Mixed Berries & Banana

$5.50

We make our fruit smoothies with low-fat yogurt, milk, and lots of fresh fruit.

Mango & Banana

$5.50

We make our fruit smoothies with low-fat yogurt, milk, and lots of fresh fruit.

Strawberry & Mango

$5.50

We make our fruit smoothies with low-fat yogurt, milk, and lots of fresh fruit.

Mango

$5.50

We make our fruit smoothies with low-fat yogurt, milk, and lots of fresh fruit.

4th Street Desserts

Raspberry Cream Cheese Cake

$3.75Out of stock
Tres Leches Sponge Cake

Tres Leches Sponge Cake

$3.95

Tres leches cake, Chocolate, Lemon, or Vanilla the cake changes weekly but it's always delicious!

Butter Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Banana Nut Pound Cake

$3.75

Carrot Pound Cake

$3.95

Black & White Cookie

$3.75

Secret Pastry Of The Day

$3.75

4th St Chocholate Brownie w/nuts

$3.95

Warm Chocolate Pound Cake

$3.95

Coffee & Espressos

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$3.95

Cafe con Leche

$3.50

4th St. Salads

Vegetarian Apple Salad

$11.95

Boar's Head Meat and Cheese Salad

$13.95

Breakfast Menu (8am-10:30am)

One Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95Out of stock

Two Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

Hash Browns

$2.95Out of stock

4th Street Footlong Supreme 3 Egg n Cheese Breakfast Omelet Hoagie

$9.95Out of stock

4th Street Cheese Grits Bowl

$4.95Out of stock

Orange Juice

$4.25Out of stock

Coffee

$3.95

Green Tea Limeade

$3.25

Sweet Sunrise Tea

$2.95

Lazy Lemonade

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Sandwiches, Hotdogs, Hoagies, Grinders and more nearby right on 4th Street!

Location

6620 4th Street north, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702

Directions

Gallery
4th Street Sandwich Shop image
Banner pic
4th Street Sandwich Shop image

